Are Spy Balloons disseminating inflammation causing Virus Like Particles from above? In our investigations of Operation Blackjack, a lung “scarring” operation and a potential DNA marking operation, virus-like particles were dropped in warfare theaters to “track and track” suspected terrorists with a bioagent that would leave a visible mark in the lungs. We have often investigated whether this technology was turned on the people of the United States of America.

We looked at companies like Tony White’s Intel Dynamics lighter-than-air CIA surveillance platforms for digital data collection for pandemics through Dr. Andrew Huff.

Of course, Tony White Jr. is the son of the man who underwrote the Human Genome Project with strong CIA links to Perkin Elmer Corporation all the way back to the CIA’s U2 spy plane project. Tony White is also that guy who flies Crain Venter to Washington, DC after 911 and takes to the air when no other commercial jets are flying.

http://www.aircraft.com/aircraft/200996463/n818wm-1988-hawker-800a

The Human Genome Project was often mentioned by my research partner as the first step in a process to create a personalized warfare database by Danny Rothschild of Mossad. By targeting specific populations that have already been “primed” with a “primary, a second agent called a “secondary” could be sprayed from the air to effect selective warfare.

The second step could be used to release only bioagents affecting specific populations like “deplorables”. Human Genome Project insiders Craig Venter and Tony White do indeed take a secret, Continuity of Government flight immediately after the 9/11 suspected Anthrax attacks when all other commercial traffic is grounded.

Celera has now taken the unusual step of deregistering this jet and creating a new jet with the same tail number, covering the tracks of the Anthrax 9/11 jet.

Off the chart death rates mean we need to start asking questions.

In May 2017, a man purporting to be a long-time adviser of Joe Biden dropped this encrypted Blackberry communications device virtually in my lap after a long night of describing how the Bidens were involved in energy deals with Ukraine, Russia, and China. Little did I know at the time, but the serial number on the back of the Blackberry was the key clue to unlocking how an energy cabal surveils the American people without the intervention of the US Military to stop it.

I had no idea in May of 2017, but the number 327360 is the exact number of feet to an imaginary level in the sky where only a small group in the military, Space Command in 2017 and now Space Force, has domain and the cloak of secrecy over all operations, including secrecy over all other branches of the Military. That magical boundary in the sky is called the Karman Line, named after a German scientist who helped bring a lot of Nazi scientists to the United States after World War II. The Karman Line is 100 kilometers in the sky, and it is the point at which the protection of secrecy begins for a small cabal of energy moguls and Deep State surveillance insiders.

First, this is not a conspiracy theory. Satellites are used to find oil and gas along with precious metals and rare earth metals all the time. Explosions from weapons testing and deliberately set mining and oil seismic charges create small cracks in the ground along with trapped gases to escape. Analyzing these released gases can lead to new oil and gas finds along with elements often found near precious and rare earth metals.

For our purposes, we need to focus on the band where satellites dwell, about the Karman Line at 100 kilometers and below the line of exosphere at 500 kilometers. This 400-kilometer band (approximately) is known as the thermosphere is warmer than outer space, and because it travels with the earth’s atmosphere below. This is where satellites live, and this is where the money is made in space.

Enter a program now called DARPA Blackjack. The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency covered this thermosphere with satellites of all sizes to do reconnaissance for US warfighters all over the globe, but the program was paid for by the Iraq and Afghan Wars primarily. By using lower costs Low Earth Orbit satellites (LEO), DARPA could deploy satellites much more cheaply. DARPA admits as much on its DARPA Blackjack web page.

The link between my Senate Blackberry “Karman Line” phone and the program for these low-orbit satellites was first communicated to me by a researcher who interviewed many JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command) operators who I nicknamed “Task Force”. Task Force believed the surveillance from these satellites was being sold to energy interests like the Atlantic Council through the encrypted Blackberrys and to the US Department of Homeland Security and similar organizations around the world.

Since the time Task Force connected the Senate Blackberrys to the DARPA Blackjack program, several competitors to this Low Earth Orbit concept have emerged like Elon Musk’s StarLink system and the UK OneWeb system, but the concept remains the same for commercial and surveillance use.

Now for the balloons. When satellites don’t go all the way to 22,300 miles up from Earth in geosynchronous orbit, they return to Earth. Since the Low Earth Orbit satellites are already in the thinnest part of the Earth’s atmosphere, they don’t have the large heat shields needed for a returning spaceship to earth.

The main heat turbulence of atmosphere entry occurs at about the 58-kilometer to 55-kilometer mark. Formerly, reverse thrusters we needed for small satellite re-entry, but recently an air brake system has been developed to remove that need.

Now, small NanoSats and CubeSats deployed from the Space Shuttles and the International Space Station can be slowed with just a special parachute named Exo-brake.

Once the parachute is deployed, the CubeSat or NanoSat can still collect information as a “weather balloon”. In October 2019, I talked about Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky could use such a surveillance system to be able to spray a “nanodust” to track the attendees of the 2019 World Series at National Park in Washington, DC, as an example of the surveillance system capabilities only, of course.

George Webb on October 6th, 2019 talks about Kolomoisky using a surveillance system that used Hunter Biden as a frontman in the Ukrainian company Burisma which literally means the shadow created from an object rotating the earth.

This was only two days in October 2019 after news broke that Adam Schiff and Ukrainian businessman Pasterak had a spy balloon and airship surveillance company.

I have closely tied Representative Adam Schiff and Ukrainian businessman Pasternak Aeros spy balloon company of doing “digital detection” from the CoronaVirus outbreaks that occurred in October of 2019 at the Wuhan Military Games through Igor Kolomoisky as a proxy.

I have reported about this Operation Blackjack system being repurposed for oil and gas exploration in addition to mining applications for almost six years now, with the CubeSats and NanoSats forming “Burismas” all over the world in a program laundered by Igor Kolomoisky and Hunter Biden as the patsy frontman. In the last three years, I have attributed Schiff’s Aeros to doing digital surveillance for COVID-19. However, I was missing the proof. If small satellites have been circling the Earth for years, where is the proof any of them have parachuted down? That all changed on February 5th, 2023.

We had the story in June 2019 when our channel went to the Johns Hopkins Advance Physics Lab.