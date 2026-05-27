Last night I stood in front of the Standard Hotel on Sunset Boulevard or Adam Schiff of the DNC has discovered so many young talents. Just down the street is where Hunter Biden partied nightly with Russian prostitutes and hot, hot, hot tubs, smoking crack like a man on fire.

George Webb on Sunset Boulevard near Hunter Biden’s Chateau Marmont.

Now that Hunter Biden has been anointed as the unofficial archbishop of North by Candace Owens and crew, I thought it might be a good time to review not just Hunter's involvement with the bloody Azov Brigade in Ukraine, but also a good time to review the military intervention that is accrued here over the last 60 years.

I have a 13 part series entitled “Exhoes of Laurel Canyon”, which details the military intervention of injecting LSD into the music scene of the 1960s, which starts right here on this Boulevard with Crosby Stills Nash Young, Frank Zapps, The Doors, and record producer Terry Melcher.

The Chicago mob and the Chicago mob money is not far behind in this unholy alliance with Military spending on Sunset Boulevard. I have a Chicago mob series which follows Hollywood fixer Sidney Korshak and his exploits in television, film and music here on this boulevard.

The Chicago mob money and they're unholy alliance with military industrial complex ended up in the usurpation of General Dynamics for making American fighters, and then soon after General Atomics making ICBM missiles.

And all these fighter kings and missile kings tied inexorably to assassin Insall Baines Hale and his murderous son, Robert Alan Hale, and the John F. Kennedy and Robert F Kennedy, murders, and their sexual lures like Marilyn Monroe living just road down to the ocean in Santa Monica.

I also stood last night, where the real founder of Hollywood was murdered, everything was stolen on this very same boulevard, and everything was reconstituted almost overnight in someone else's name.

Indeed, it is an integrated web of investigations at georgewebb.substack.com. Sunset Boulevard is a Boulevard of broken dreams, but it's not the broken dreams of baristas and bartenders not getting the next blockbuster part here in Hollywood.

The broken dreams are American souls tha were used by the power brokers to run rampant and unchecked, creating the Defense Entertainment Complex These are precisely the elites that citizen journalists sets out to expose and check on a daily basis.

You can find all the series mentioned above as a part of your paid subscription to georgewebb.substack.com. Thank you for becoming a paid subscriber to this substack. If you have not always done so, please consider it and support of investigative journalism.