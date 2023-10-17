Stunning Validation Of George Webb’s Corona Research Group
Virologist At Wuhan Institute Of Virology And University Of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Confirm Virologists Sent To Wuhan Military Games In October 2019
In a stunning validation and verification of our Potomac group research findings in March 2020, a Wuhan institute of virology virologist, Chao Shan, who also trained at the University of Texas medical branch (UTMB), now says biologists were specifically sent to the Wuhan military games of October 2019 for “hygiene checks “.
Of course, virologists and biologists are not needed for routine hygiene checks, which would call for cleaning surfaces with bleach and swapping services for foreign materials.
Additional emails from the University of Texas Medical Branch did indeed also confirm an air conditioner upgrade at the Wuhan Lab as a result of a leak in September 2019.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
it is now very difficult to believe that there was not a joint venture between the Wuhan institute of virology and the US State department PREDICT program as I told CNN reporter, Donie O’Sullivan in March 2020 in a taped interview. It is also very difficult to believe that the CIA (central intelligence agency) is not using the US state department, USAID PREDICT program to shelter its involvement in the project.
You may remember in October 2019 around the time of the Wuhan games, I attended the World Series and talked about a Ukrainian billionaire, spraying “smart dust” on protesters in Hong Kong.
His name was Igor Kolomoisky, and I have accused Kolomoisky of state sponsorship by Central intelligence agency, using major university bioagent development sites to weaponize the spike in coronavirus. Chao Shan also verify that Uighurs were the subject of testing and “hygiene checks “ at re-education camps, another contention that we made around March 2020 timeframe.
By any measure, this is a stunning validation and verification of our research groups work, as well as my previous research partner who passed away in 2018 a woman I called task force.
Our house research group even created an animated film with a slide, dedicated to the weaker testing in March 2020.
Sibel Edmonds had discussed this with us as well in 2020.
Also, our research geoup had pointed outthe use of ferrets with humanize ACE2 receptors for aerosolization experiments at the Erasmus Lab. Chai Shan confirmed the used of ferrets with humanized AcR2 receptors at the Wuhan Lab.
I’m very proud of all of our researchers for their tremendous contributions and earth shattering news breaks. please return to this page for updates.
George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Given the current work on nanorobots, any ideas on the “smart dust”?
Congrats on the win. Condolences on your research partner. May God have mercy on her soul, and on us all.