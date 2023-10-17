In a stunning validation and verification of our Potomac group research findings in March 2020, a Wuhan institute of virology virologist, Chao Shan, who also trained at the University of Texas medical branch (UTMB), now says biologists were specifically sent to the Wuhan military games of October 2019 for “hygiene checks “.

Of course, virologists and biologists are not needed for routine hygiene checks, which would call for cleaning surfaces with bleach and swapping services for foreign materials.

Additional emails from the University of Texas Medical Branch did indeed also confirm an air conditioner upgrade at the Wuhan Lab as a result of a leak in September 2019.

it is now very difficult to believe that there was not a joint venture between the Wuhan institute of virology and the US State department PREDICT program as I told CNN reporter, Donie O’Sullivan in March 2020 in a taped interview. It is also very difficult to believe that the CIA (central intelligence agency) is not using the US state department, USAID PREDICT program to shelter its involvement in the project.

You may remember in October 2019 around the time of the Wuhan games, I attended the World Series and talked about a Ukrainian billionaire, spraying “smart dust” on protesters in Hong Kong.

His name was Igor Kolomoisky, and I have accused Kolomoisky of state sponsorship by Central intelligence agency, using major university bioagent development sites to weaponize the spike in coronavirus. Chao Shan also verify that Uighurs were the subject of testing and “hygiene checks “ at re-education camps, another contention that we made around March 2020 timeframe.

By any measure, this is a stunning validation and verification of our research groups work, as well as my previous research partner who passed away in 2018 a woman I called task force.

Our house research group even created an animated film with a slide, dedicated to the weaker testing in March 2020.

Sibel Edmonds had discussed this with us as well in 2020.

Also, our research geoup had pointed outthe use of ferrets with humanize ACE2 receptors for aerosolization experiments at the Erasmus Lab. Chai Shan confirmed the used of ferrets with humanized AcR2 receptors at the Wuhan Lab.

I’m very proud of all of our researchers for their tremendous contributions and earth shattering news breaks. please return to this page for updates.