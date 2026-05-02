George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

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Ellen Corley
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https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1B8tuNPiBt/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Great summation by EIR’s Jason Roth on the roots of the Epstein British Israelite cult as agents of the Rothschilds that have been calling for the rebuilding of this Temple of Solomon for hundreds of years echoing the crusader mentality of the likes of Pete Hegseth

Recall that Epstein said he was an agent of the Rothschild’s that have been involved in this Temple Mount project rebuilding the Temple of Solomon. They have been calling for that for hundreds of years echoing the current British Israelite cult that is behind the operations and the crusader mentality of the likes of Pete Hegseth and so on …

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