PART ONE — THE DISTRACTION CYCLE

I’ve been around long enough to know when the spotlight is pointed in the wrong direction. Joe Kent worked for Hillary Clinton, giving Toyota Hi-Lux trucks full of weapons in Syria long before he worked for Donald Trump.

You watch the contrived Hillary headlines with Syria Timber Sycamore retreads like Joe Kent, and instead of tightening around a single, urgent event like the assassination of Donald Trump.

The social media pundits scatter—celebrity influencers now spat over Mitch Snow’s Ft. Huachuca photos, and Candace personality conflicts now with cross gender pretender Larry Loomer, saying he gave a Lewinsky to Trump on Air Force One.

We also have new hair-pulling lawsuits dragged into the light by black bag operatives like Mitch Snow and Brian Harpole, who take pictures of girlfriends leaving hotels for a living. That’s not accidental. That’s Hillary DNC Cross Dresser Theater.

That’s how modern media ecosystems behave when something bigger is unresolved. When there are gaps in verified information, attention doesn’t settle—it fragments. Even major outlets acknowledge that media cycles now move faster and often prioritize engagement over depth.

You don’t ignore the gun and bomb dogs when they hit the gunpowder in Butler and at the White House Correspondents Dinner. We have followed the Hillary Hackers since 2016, so we know how Trump’s TruthSocial was hacked to put out the “Puffy Face Candace” photo.

I’m not saying every distraction is coordinated, but this Candace Puffy Face hack of Trump’s Truth Social search sure is.

Candace Owens sued her Stamford, Connecticut landlords for black mould and lost the case. The jury believed the landlords who charged she left the water on to avoid paying $18,000 in back rent.

Note that Candace took up residence in Stamford, CT near Bridgewater Capital immediately after graduating from college with was paid for by DNC trinket and merch god, Mark Weiner after going to college with his daughter, Zoe Weiner.

Candace Owens plays the victim with the “Puffy Face Hack”, but Candace has been declaring Trump has a very small penis since 2016 in addition to comparing him to Hitler.

That’s ten years of “Trump has a very small penis” fixation for Candace, and one hack of Trump’s Truth Social to make it look like Trump tweeted the “Puffy Face Candace” photo. I am saying, when we are warning two Iranian bagmen are in LA recruiting disaffected youth from the Antifa rolls to kill Trump with a Long Gun/Short Gun modus operandi, the morning of the assassination, now is not the time to fixate on the Puffy Face Photo that Joe Kent hackers put out.

Nobody is covering Hillary Clinton’s onshoring of the Joe Kent Syria network into the ranks of American Antifa. You may remember me calling out Iranian Ermiya Fanaeian of Armed Queers and ISIS assassin “Machine Gun Charlie” three days after the Charlie Kirk assassination, knocking on doors in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah.

I am saying this: when a major national security event occurs—especially one involving threats against political figures—you’d expect sustained, unified coverage. Instead, coverage often splinters across unrelated narratives.

Researchers at the Pew Research Center have shown that fragmented media consumption leads audiences to form entirely different understandings of the same event. Never has this been more true of the Mark Burnett kayfabe news we are getting now from Andrew Kolvet and Candace Owens.

This fragmentation creates an opening for Hillary in the moderate voting bloc. Not necessarily for conspiracy—but for confusion among moderate, ripe for the picking with a “Puffy Face” hack photo.

PART TWO — WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT DOMESTIC EXTREMISM

If you want to understand recruitment and radicalization in the United States, you don’t need secret pipelines—you need to look at publicly documented patterns. U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned that domestic violent extremism is driven largely by online ecosystems and social networks, not just by foreign infiltration pipelines. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has stated that individuals are often radicalized through digital communities, including forums and encrypted platforms.

That’s where terms like “disaffected youth” actually do show up—in real reports. But not in the way some narratives suggest. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the biggest risk factors are grievance-driven ideologies, isolation, and exposure to extremist content, but possibly recruited by organized foreign command structures.

Now, protests—whether labeled Antifa or otherwise—have been widely covered. Most reporting shows a mix: largely lawful protest activity with isolated incidents of violence. But the recruitment of disaffected, talented youth continues in the key missile and space defense corridors like Southern LA with Cole Allen.

We talk about organized “networks,” but the documented reality is more decentralized: loose affiliations, online influence, and individual actors—not centrally directed cells, unless Trump subpoenas Joe Kent’s phone. With DNC operative Todd Blanche running the DOY, that is not likely to happen.

PART THREE — FOREIGN POLICY AND SYRIA: WHAT’S DOCUMENTED

Now let’s talk about Syria, because that part does have a factual foundation—just not in the way it’s sometimes framed.

During the Obama administration, the U.S. did support certain opposition groups in Syria as part of efforts to counter the Assad regime. This program, often associated with covert assistance, has been widely reported by outlets like The Washington Post.

These programs were controversial and eventually scaled back or supposedly ended, especially as concerns grew about weapons and training reaching unintended groups. Reporting from BBC News confirms that the U.S. supposedly halted certain support programs amid those concerns, but we documented how we just onshored those groups at Syria refugees.

What’s important here is this: there is copious mainstream evidence that these overseas programs resulted in organized importation of operatives into the U.S. for domestic political violence. That leap—from foreign policy to domestic covert networks—is where speculation replaces documentation.

PART FOUR — POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND SECURITY REALITIES

Threats against political figures are real—and serious. The U.S. Secret Service investigates thousands of threats each year against public officials .

And there have been confirmed assassination attempts and plots in recent years across the political spectrum. These are typically carried out by individuals or small groups, often motivated by ideology, grievance, or mental health issues—not large-scale coordinated networks. Analysis from RAND Corporation shows that most domestic attacks are “lone actor” or small-cell incidents because intel agencies distance themselves through NGOs and other proxies.

Security protocols at high-level events are layered—screening, surveillance, and coordination across agencies. When failures or near-misses occur, they are usually investigated internally and sometimes publicly. But claims about coordinated “stand-downs” or deliberate facilitation require evidence, and the Ole Operation of eight different law enforcement and Secret Service at the White House Correspondents Dinner certainly appears to have been at least a Live Exercise.

That doesn’t mean every question is answered. It means the burden of proof matters.

PART FIVE — THE INFORMATION BATTLESPACE

Here’s where things get interesting—and real.

We are living in what analysts call an information battlefield. Competing narratives emerge instantly after major events, often before facts are confirmed. According to research cited by MIT, false or unverified information spreads significantly faster than verified reporting online .

That creates a dynamic where:

Real events happen

Information gaps appear

Competing explanations rush in

Audiences choose which narrative to trust

And if you’re trying to do real investigative work, that’s the hardest environment there is, where Hillary’s chaos agents abound, dressed as Joe Kents. Because the signal is buried under noise, and every claim—true or false—competes on equal footing for attention.

CONCLUSION

Here’s where I land, keeping it straight.

There are real issues worth investigating: