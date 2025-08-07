When Steve Jobs died on October 5th, 2011, he had seen only four birthdays on his iPhone, which he introduced to the world in front of millions of people on June 29th, 2007. Jobs didn’t even see the first day of Kindergarten for his iPhone brainchild. Why? No predictive test was available for the deadliest form of cancer, pancreatic cancer. And it still doesn’t.

I met Steve Jobs when he was launching NeXT computers on a tour of America’s leading universities after he had been ousted from Apple by John Scully after creating Apple. Jobs was by himself at the University of Oregon when I met him. He set up the computer himself, did a demo of a real estate application created on NeXT, and took questions from the audience on his own. I went up to speak with him after the demo, and I was surprised by how many questions he answered from me, possibly thinking I was a buyer from the University of Oregon ( I actually worked for a competitor, Sun Microsystems, at the time).

Now, Apple's iOS operating system for its iPhones is up to version 26, with over 1.5 billion sold.

And this genius of the iPhone and the Macintosh was taken from us for lack of a finger-prick blood test that could have led to an early intervention in his pancreatic cancer. And millions have died before and after for precisely this reason. About the same time I met Steve Jobs, I also had the great fortune to meet Dr. Leroy Hood, who would go on to win the Nobel Prize for inventing the gene sequencer.

More than thirty years later, Dr. Hood has discovered a simple three-protein test for pancreatic cancer that possibly could have saved Steve Jobs life. Both men talked about using computer technology to save lives in medicine, and that dream is finally coming true now for pancreatic cancer.

Most people know of the pancreas’ roles in maintaining blood sugar in diabetes, specifically the alpha and all-important beta cells that produce insulin, but fewer are aware that the ductal cells are where pancreatic cancer forms and kills so silently and stealthily.

Tumors are usually 4 centimeters in width before they are noticed, and that usually means it is already too late to stop the cancer from spreading. But now, enter the Dr. Leroy Hood three-protein early test for pancreatic cancer - still in development.

You may have already guessed that we at Neighborhood News and Health are already thinking about training dogs to smell to detect this cancer, but let’s cover the PRECEDE test from Pancreatic Early Detection consortium first.

A study is currently underway to test for early pancreatic markers on the West Coast, making this new predictive and preventative test a reality for the world.

The test will perhaps will just be a finger prick blood test at first, but because the cancer occurs in the GI tract, we believe that the detection could eventually be done by canines. Several groups are testing this concept now, including SpotItEarly in Israel.

Japanese scientists started trialing Labradors for this testing in 2011, prophetically the year Steve Jobs died. SpotItEarly has picked up where the Japanese Labrador study left off. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-79383-2

We will keep covering these breakthroughs as they happen at Neighborhood News and Health. And maybe we will keep the best and brightest around long enough to see their creations graduate from high school.

SpotItEarly claims a 95% accuracy rate in detecting cancers.

https://www.spotitearly.com/canine-advantage

Here are my notes from the podcast this morning.

Part I — Dawn Patrol over Silicon Valley

I rolled out of bed at 03:00 AM, inbox buzzing with tips from Manheim, Manchester, and Miami—proof once again that citizen-sleuthing never sleeps. But today’s chase isn’t missing plutonium pits or encrypted BlackBerrys; it’s a stealthier killer hiding in plain sight: pancreatic cancer.

Steve Jobs lost that duel in 2011 before his brain-child iPhone even hit kindergarten. Neighborhood News & Health—our rough-and-ready lab for grassroots epidemiology—has picked pancreatic as Cancer No. 1 in a long campaign to ambush disease with low-cost early-warning tripwires.

Because if the big institutions won’t build affordable sentries, we will. Coffee sip, deep breath, and we’re off.

Part II — Jobs, Hood, and the Origins of the Troika

Jobs gave birth to the iPhone in 2007, but his own insulin-glucagon factory—the humble pancreas—was already turning traitor. Enter Dr. Leroy Hood, proteomics pioneer and human-genome heavyweight. His recent “Panc Trio” discovery—CEACAM5, CALCA, DLK1—behaves like three klaxon horns blaring up to eighteen months before the tumor hits walnut size.

Six standard deviations off the chart; statisticians wept with joy. Hood’s data lit the fuse for PRECEDE, a California-anchored trial aiming for the Holy Grail: a finger-prick, $50 test at your corner pharmacy—no MRI mortgage required.

Part III — Why Pancreas Matters First

Seven of eight patients die within five years because the ductal battlefield is hidden deep, pain is dull, and symptoms whisper until stage III. By the time conventional scans blink red, metastasis has probably started its grand tour.

So pancreatic cancer is the perfect pilot—high lethality, zero decent screening, and a glaring opportunity to prove the Neighborhood Health model: small money, open data, and distributed watchdogs can beat billion-dollar pharma silos. Success here lays down the blueprint for diabetes, obesity, even vaccine-linked myocarditis. Win one beachhead, then island-hop.

Part IV — Canine Quantum Computers

Back in 2011, Japanese labs showed Labradors could sniff pancreatic VOCs in breath and urine with uncanny accuracy, but AI tools were Stone Age. Fast-forward: an Israeli start-up trains Beagles on kibbutz, then pipes their olfactory verdicts into machine-learning stacks—94 percent hit rate.

The dogs teach the code; the code scales the dogs. Picture one Beagle screening a county fair while a GPU farm refines probability maps in real time. Low-tech nose, high-tech amplifier: that’s the Neighborhood Health recipe.

Part V — Citizen Labs over Ivory Towers

While CDC budgets chase the next gold-plated checkpoint-inhibitor, we’re building field kits in church basements. Think retired nurses, open-source ELISA rigs, and college bio-majors on pizza stipends.

SpotItEarly cancer-sniffing dogs are raised on a kibbutz in Israel.

For validation, we ride shotgun with PRECEDE’s 200-patient PacBio pilot—Cedar-Sinai, UCLA, the usual blue-chip suspects—scraping every preprint, posting nightly Git updates, daring Big Med to keep up.

Our metric isn’t peer-review applause; it’s Grandpa Joe getting a dozen extra graduation photos with his grandkids.

Part VI — From Panc Trio to Metabolic Hydra

Once the protocol is battle-tested, we pivot the very same supply chain—lancets, reagents, cloud dashboards—to metabolic syndrome. Diabetes already gnaws at one in ten Americans; obesity doubles that.

Both leave serum breadcrumbs—adiponectin dips, C-peptide spikes—that can be hunted with the same grassroots hardware. Fold in continuous-glucose wearables and cheap mass-spec, and you’ve got neighborhood alert systems pinging before A1C creeps past pre-diabetic.

Part VII — The Vaccine-Injury Frontier

Look, we’re not torching every syringe in sight. But when incident curves for myocarditis or turbo-cancers veer off baseline after mRNA rollouts, real journalism asks why.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/14/19/4684#

Neighborhood News And Health will splice CDC VAERS downloads, cardiology-clinic charts, and dog-sniffer breath prints to triangulate causal smoke. No corporate gag orders, no revolving-door paychecks—just data on the table and sunlight as disinfectant.

Part VIII — Fort Stewart, PCR Wars, and the Cost of Truth

We’ve seen what happens when you poke the bear: PCR whistle-blower Kary Mullis dies just as “live-exercise” narratives needed quieting; Fort Stewart shooters scrubbed from databases; YouTube channels ghosted.

Pancreatic early detection isn’t as politically explosive as bioweapons convoys—yet resistance is fiercer. Why? Because a $50 screen threatens trillion-dollar chemo pipelines. Follow the money, smell the fear, double-check your brake lines.

Part IX — Building the County-by-County Mesh

Aaron Adler’s Michigan hub is proof of concept: barn meetings, borrowed microscopes, and nightly Zooms where Reed-College philosophers trade notes with retired IBM coders.

Scale that to 3,142 U.S. counties—each a packet-sniffing node for biological threats, dietary epidemics, or the next gain-of-function mishap. Imagine a map where Beagle hits in Boise sync with protein-spike anomalies in Baltimore inside sixty seconds. That’s the Neighborhood Health mesh, and it’s already booting up.

Part X — The Road Ahead, Hemingway Style

So here’s the clean horizon: We hunt the silent killers before they load the chamber. Pancreatic is the first trench, diabetes the next ridge, obesity the supply depot, vaccine injury the fogged valley beyond.

We’ll march light—dogs, dipsticks, docker-containers, and a stubborn refusal to quit. Because the game isn’t Pulitzer hardware or Silicon-Valley valuations; it’s keeping the Steves, the Dads, the kids with prom photos yet undeveloped, alive long enough to dance at their own anniversaries. That’s the mission. Coffee sip. Hat on. Let’s crack daylight.