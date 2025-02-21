Now that I have almost died on the front doorstep of national resilience, it might be easier to remember national resilience now.

our researchers have been coming to La Jolla in California to the national resilience location since 2021 to emphasize that this is the wellspring of all mRNA vaccines, including the strategic drive for mRNA cancer vaccines.

National resilience is run by the CIA and the CIA’s In-Q-Tel slush fund. I contracted the amazingly rare legionnaire's disease, literally almost on the front steps of national resilience in La Jolla, California.

Legionnaire's is a deadly assassin.

The CIA’s bioagent took out 34 last time.

And getting the warning about mRNA vaccines and project lightspeed for mRNA cancer vaccines is the most important thing that we did with our time.

Most Americans are still quite sure that mRNA vaccines are made either at Pfizer or Moderna, not at national resilience in La Jolla, California, or Alachua, Florida.

The significance of national resilience is its backed by the CIA and the CIA’s In-Q-Tel slush, fund pushing MRA cancer vaccines.

99 out of 100 Americans are some how convinced that Pfizer is doing directed evolution and Jordan Walker is the Pfizer Doctor Who is conducting those experiments on an LCD truck circling Manhattan. This is not the case.

we will continue to focus on the real players in the perfect Pfizer arc chart that are involved with two private cancer moonshots as well as the cancer, genome atlas project, Michael Dolston. This is where the real mRNA cancer vaccine programs will be driven from.

OK, I'm keeping it short for this first note back. Thanks to all the kind well wishes during my stay here in the hospital.

Legionaires is 50% lethal.