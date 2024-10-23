We had many new arrivals to our Permissible Assistance Slaughter Pen Charrette today. We are calling attention to the new Department of Defense Directive 5420 that allows the DoD to provide “permissible assistance” to local and State law enforcement in terms of snipers, drones, and even chemical and biological agents.

We are staging the Permissible Assistance Slaughter Pen news gathering Charrette at a farm on the Michigan and Ohio Border to emphasize the slaughter pen concept for those not familiar with the farm concept.

Our Permissible Assistance Slaughter Pen is not a real Slaughter Pen, but it never hurts to create models to illustrate a point.

The idea is not to be entrapped in a “slaughter pen” area is peaceful rallies do become a reality after the election. We predicted a “slaughter pen” entrapment at J6 of peaceful protestors, and that is exactly what happened.

This election cycle, we have focused on the key sniper recruiters for the DNC like Paul Whelan. If we follow Whelan, we have a good idea where snipers are being mustered and trained for deployment in election operations.

President Joe Biden and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris wouldn’t have paid one Billion dollars to get Paul Whelan out of a Russian prison before this Fall campaign if he wasn’t going to be actively employed in Slaughter Pen operations.

We have looked at the key States where Whelan has Kalashnikov armories, like Michigan, Nevada, and Florida, for our initial investigation, but each day, the metadata tells us more and more the battleground, literally and figuratively, will be Michigan.

My ability to conduct Twitter Spaces has been taken out, as has my ability to upload videos remotely. These are telltale signs of a lockdown in the making.

A Trump flag vendor showed up in our parking lot yesterday, and we welcomed him with open arms. But we also thought that might be a clever way of surveilling our New Neighborhood News location!

All the numerous Patriots coming into our Neighborhood News Reading Room found were books, free of charge, that outlined various Deep State scenarios, like pandemic lockdown or worse. We are all First Amendment at Neighborhood News.

We did see four soldiers in uniform near our hotel in Dundee. We believe they were on their way to Alpena DHS Training Center, where DHS conducts disruption operations of “civil insurrection” with the help of foreign mercenaries.

I didn’t recognize the insignia on the soldier’s patch, but I am sure our audience will readily identify it.

DHS operations at Alpena would include road closures, demolition of escape routes, killer drone operations, sniper assault on halted “convoys”, and other “Permissible Assistance” activities.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alpena_Combat_Readiness_Training_Center#:~:text=The%20Alpena%20CRTC%20is%20a,combatant%20commanders%20and%20civil%20authorities.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also has control of the Michigan National Guard, so Permissible Assistance operations make the most sense here in Michigan, with Paul Whelan being here. We will continue to game these scenarios at the Permissible Assistance Charrette here on the Michigan and Ohip Border.