Recently, Mike Benz took a walk near Austin, Texas, and he talked about Texans wanting to sell LNG to Eastern Europe. Benz explained that Ted Cruz wanted sanctions on Russia’s natural gas supply to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline to protect this business.

I wrote a book about how the Nordstream sabotage was an operational plan developed by the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California, which later proved correct.

As a part of our journalism school in Michigan’s outreach, I gave the book to a young journalist, Addy Adds, to continue to edit as this story develops in the coming years. Both his parents had been teachers with NATO in Europe, so I thought Addy would be the best person to follow up on the story in person on his visits there.

We have covered energy deals and energy sabotage of the CIA and RAND Corporation for eight years, and for the last five years at Neighborhood News.

Mike Benz garnered 1.5 million views for his Texas walk-and-talk on Texas LNG, and I appreciate his work tackling the more difficult geopolitical questions. Geopolitical stories are tough, especially when most Americans are not familiar with all the foreign geography and pipelines. However, I took exception when someone posted the Mike Benz walk-and-talk on my Twitter feed without mentioning the real LNG story we had reported in August 2022.

On one of our research group’s many trips to Texas, we did several deep dives on Texas and Louisiana LNG. We didn’t go to talk about George Bush and Zapata Oil in the 1960s. We stayed relevant and current with the real players in LNG, and the real politics in Washington, DC. We honed in on Hunter Biden and an LNG terminal deal over the Texas border on Monkey Island, Louisiana, negotiated under US State Department cover.

We had followed the Hunter Biden “Monkey Island” LNG texts he made from his encrypted Blackberry from their first date of publication.

Tahir Javid, a Pakistani intelligence operative and Afghan war profiteer, is the top donor to Hillary Clinton.

We have reported on Tahir Javid for eight years and his involvement with the Awan Spy Ring in the US Congress.

We also focused on Hillary Clinton’s key Pakistani financier of the Awan Spy Ring in Congress, Tahir Javid, who had a chokehold on all communications and top-secret proceedings of the US Congress.

This West Texas CEO wasn’t only vaping, doping, and tainting the food and drink of US soldiers, Javid was also shipping weapons out of Port Arthur, Texas for Hillary Clinton’s CIA overthrows for the Arab Spring.

I appreciate my Benz going to Texas to talk about LNG, but if you are going to talk about the Ukraine LNG deal, so to place where the Ukraine LNG deal is being proposed and say who the key players are.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/analysis-hunter-bidens-hard-drive-shows-firm-took-11-million-2013-2018-rcna29462

I had gone to Hillary Clinton’s top donor, oil and gas field in Port Arthur, Texas, where the Hunter Biden Monkey Island LNG deal with Tahir Javid was being hatched.

My issue with Mike Benz’s Austin walk in the capital of US LNG isn’t near Austin, it is actually just over the border in Louisiana on Monkey Island. By not focusing on the Hunter Biden deal or Tahir Javid, you give readers the false impression that somehow the Bushes are doing the LNG deals in Ukraine. That’s false.

We talked about the big three in LNG in Monkey Island: Cheniere, Sempra, and Venture Global. We have extensively reported on Sempra’s CIA ties with John Brennan in San Diego with Bijian Kian. For instance, I attended every day of the Bijian Kian trial.

So getting the geography correct and specific is the first matter, but also getting the key players right also is essential, both companies and individuals.

And who was this Tahir Javid, testing on US soldiers with vape, cannabis, and doped meat products, who owned these oil and gas facilities and was also the CEO of a hospital chain?

Javid had five companies involved in directly ingesting either spirits, vape, cannabis, and even a giant slaughterhouse for meat, leading me to call Javid’s Starco businesses the “Slaughterhouse Five”.

Just from the metadata, it looks like Tahir Javid was testing bioagents on soldiers and then tracking their medical records. This is not only naming names, but being very specific about what exactly was going on with the CIA and Javid.

Mike Benz walks through the Texas field near Austin for sixteen minutes for his Texas LNG talk, but I would posit you learned more about the CIA’s key player in Port Arthur, Texas, Tahir Javid, in this one-minute film. I also went to Javid’s headquarters in Beaumont, Texas, and I called him out as the CIA’s player in West Texas under his office window.

Tahir Javid, also the CEO of Riceland Hospital, and his Starco was shipping arms for the Hillary Clinton State Department out of Beaumont, Texas. In addition to testing US soldiers with his cannabis company, his vaping company, his distilled spirits comany, and his meat processing for US troops going overseas, he also had gun running ties with none other than George Floyd and Derek Chauvin who were gun runners together and did not meet for the first time on the day of the choking in Minnesota.

But there you have it. One and a half million views for Mike’s walk near Austin, two hundred and fifty miles from the action, and he didn’t have to name one current player in LNG. By the way, Tahir Javid went from running for Congress in Texas to leaving the country after our expose iundeer his office window n 2022.