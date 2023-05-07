NSC Withheld Wuhan Memos Sent By State Dept, Source - US Right To Know

In a series of memos released by the public advocacy group US Right To Know, two key memos that I had reported in my books in 2020 through 2022 have now been corroborated. I have stated multiple times in the past that US State Department memos regarding the need for lab leak safety training were intercepted by Matt Pottinger, a former US State Department appointee to the National Security Council.

Pottinger’s name is redacted in the memos, but you can clearly read that the University of Texas Medical Branch was tasked with doing the lab leak safety training in the third paragraph below in the paragraph labeled “5”..

The name Virginia Benassi is not mentioned in the memos as I have reported in my books and articles, but the US State Department clearly outlines that the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston, Texas is responsible for the training.

I have included Emily Knopp’s slightly different take on the State Department emails with the ChatFPT summary to the right. Emily Knopp’s take is the State Department emails were being ignored but not deliberately withheld by the National Security Council. No mention is made of Virginia Benassi in the CHD article, the key person in charge of the training at the Wuhan Lab and the key recipient of the mRNA vaccine bids at the Wellcome Trust and WHO in 2019 before the outbreak of the pandemic.

The last US State Department cable, dated March 30th, 2022 by an unnamed State Department official, mentions he predicted the Wuhan Lab leak in 2018. I have reported these email exchanges and State Department cables were between Michael Callahan of the USAID PREDICT program to Matt Pottinger on the National Security Council. I also reported that Virginia Benassi’s email address at benassiv@who.int would be the key address to pull records from for reports from the Wuhan Lab and for the mRNA bids at Wellcome Trust at WHO.

I also went to the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, and I drew an orange chalk line to the Galveston UTMB Lab to help them remember. Orange is the color of the University of Texas.

I also outline weaponized, Gain of Function at the Galveston Lab to aerosolize dangerous pathogens like Anthrax and Ebola.

I focused on a key weapons scientist from Russia, Ukraine, and possibly from the former Soviet Union named Bukreyev. Bukreyev has also worked with Sina Bavari of Ft. Detrick where there we major water leaks with potential anthrax pathogens released. Anthrax spores can remain dormant for years in the soil and water and be activated at a later time in human digestion.

I have contended that the US Military, using NATO to subvert US Constitutional protections, has placed former Russian and Ukrainian bioweapons scientists at US universities like UTMB, UNC, and Ohio State to work on Gain of Function bioagents, especially patentable virus-like particles or VLPs.

The bioagent Gain of Function “end around” the US Constitution is illegal, and I have called for Congressional Hearings on the matter. I have also stated the telltale pathway of attack for the old Soviet bioweapons agents is attacks on the FC pathway. Bukreyev specializes in the FC pathway exploits. I have also said this is the expertise of the Ukrainian bioagent scientist at Dr. Robert Malone’s Alchem.

Journalist George Webb has gone to Alchem in Alachua, Florida many times to call out Gain of Function and Directed Evolution work going on there for virus-like particles, C Pathway exploits, and work for DARPA vaccines.

Gain of Function work on virus-like particles occurred at Ira Longini’s Lab at the University of Florida, yet another close associate for Dr. Robert Malone.

Bukreyev has been cited many times with Sina Bavari, but his name has now been removed from abstract summaries of these papers.

Here is a research summary of Alexander Bukreyev.

Robert Malone has a fascinating number of business relationships with people who had first-hand knowledge of the 9/11 Anthrax attacks. Ex-CIA partner Darrell Galloway did the 9/11 Anthrax detection system, borrowed from the Navy Medical Research Unit.

He has shared couches with David Hone, the key man doing military countermeasures for Anthrax. Here’s the article I wrote on the connections with Malone and David Hone of DTRA.

Malone has received more than $8 BIllion in purchase orders from the DoD and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, primarily from Robert Kadlec, the key person behind the Anthrax vaccine before 9/11 and the key person running the government response to Corona 9/11. Malone has preferred to retweet a series of ad hominem attacks from conspiracy theorists who accuse me of murdering my research partner Task Force to some a pair that say my brother and I did 9/11. Still, our Potomac Group’s research in March 2020 has gone without refutation.

Malone also is doing a multi-year, multi-billion dollar project with Darrell Ricke, FBI DNA Database fingerprinting program lead for IdPrism. Malone also has a host of DNC Megadonors promoting his message.

Journalist George Webb has charged Dr. Robert Malone with creating a “mass formation psychosis” event at the February 2020 Biogen Conference.

Our group on the Potomac in March 2020 had heard about a “superspreader” event at a Boston Biogen Conference a few weeks earlier, but quite frankly, it didn’t really register on our radar as a 9/11 type of event. It wasn’t until the lockdowns had fully played themselves out with the rush to mRNA vaccines and Remdesivir was over, that the “Anthrax 9/11” nature of the February 2020 Biogen Conference would become apparent.

But soon, the true picture of the mass psychosis formation from the Feb 2020 Biogen Conference began to emerge. It became increasingly obvious in June 2021, a series of self-congratulatory “Dark Horse” podcasts were being created by DNC megadonor Steve Kirsch and Brett Weinstein, longtime DNC answer man for all things science.

Unbelievably, Fox News was suckered in by DNC Megadonor, Steve Kirsch’s “fed up” explanation of switching parties while launching the “Dark Winter” podcasts.

And the star of their “Dark Horse” podcasts was Dr. Robert Malone, who had just put the phrase “mRNA” on his CV for the first time in his life, jumping straight to claiming to be the “inventor of mRNA”. I may have partially been responsible for inventing “citizen journalism” in 2016 and 2017, but I have never claimed myself as the “inventor” of citizen journalism. That took a lot of chutzpah for Malone to make that claim as clearly one of the hundreds of contributors to mRNA.

DNC Megadonor Steve Kirsch sponsored a series of “Dark Horse” podcasts to establish Dr. Robert Malone as the hero of CoronaVirus as a Roman a clef, a Bildungsroman about the courage and bravery of Malone as a “whistleblower" for mRNA. Journalist George Webb cynically referred to them as the “Dark Winter” podcasts, describing them as a “journey into the depths of self-congratulation”.

With each passing day now here in the Spring of 2023, I am realizing that Malone was the pivotal figure in creating the “mass formation psychosis” of the February 2020 Biogen Conference for medical experts attending the event.

Was the February 2020 Biogen Conference the “Anthrax 9/11” event of “Corona 9/11”?

But more importantly, all the people surrounding Dr. Robert Malone were the key actors in the original “Anthrax 9/11” event in the year 2001, only a few months after CIA Director James Woolsey’s Dark Winter tabletop exercise.

For instance, Malone was at Ft. Detrick after 9/11 with Dr. Steven Hatfill, the suspected Anthrax Bomber.

Suspected 9/11 Anthrax Bomber Steven Hatfill, was the key man at the White House in February 2020 on the “DOMANE” team, directing investigations into repurposed drugs to stop the CoronaVirus pandemic. Dr. Malone ran the DOMANE program to look for repurposed drugs at this critical time.

I now believe the 175 scientists at the Biogen event were attacked by an attenuated form of Anthrax at this event to create a “sudden” reaction at the event.

I believe this is why famotidine was prescribed by Dr. Robert Malone in his February 12th book “CoronaVirus - A Practical Guide” that he had ready for the event.

I believe this is why Famotidine was prescribed by Dr. Michael Callahan in his trials of Remdesivir in Wuhan from September to December 2019. With each fallback position Bob Malone retreats to, he names yet another scientist with a two-decade-long track record of working with weaponized Anthrax. I am at the email limit for this post. Return to this post to see all the Anthrax 9/11 players in Corona 9/11. (meme credit - Kate_Hampstead).

Robert Malone’s ex-CIA business partner, Darrell Galloway, was also the key person in charge of the detection system for Anthrax for the Anthrax 9/11 attacks.

Robert Malone’s ex-CIA business partner, Darrell Galloway, was at Ft. Detrick after 9/11 like Steven Hatfill, and they were used to detect the presence of Anthrax after the attacks.

The Navy Anthrax test was remarkably similar to the COVID testing with swabs, then PCR, and then lab blood testing.

It is remarkable how the articles about the Navy Anthrax testing system are already being repurposed for testing in buildings like hospitals.

Malone now appears to be saying he invented both RNA and DNA vaccine technologies in a profile reputed to be his.

