MARKED: A Study in Groundwork

A First-Person Investigative Reflection

Part I — You Start Where the Threat Was Spoken

I didn’t start with rumors. I didn’t start with a villain. I started with language.

When someone uses the phrase “mark him,” that’s not just rhetoric. That’s escalation language. And when escalation language appears in a political or organizational conflict, the first rule of investigation is simple:

You start at the point where the words crossed the line.

Journalists are trained to distinguish metaphor from threat. That distinction matters. The Secret Service, for example, evaluates threatening speech not by emotion but by intent, context, and capability — a standard described in reporting about political threat assessment teams (see Reuters coverage of threat evaluation protocols: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/how-us-secret-service-evaluates-threats-against-public-officials-2023-08-03/).

Groundwork begins with context.

Who said what?

In what setting?

Was it hyperbole?

Was it directive?

Was it metaphor?

You don’t jump to the end. You begin at the first measurable escalation.

Part II — Paper Before People

Before you knock on doors, you pull paper.

Phone logs.

Travel manifests.

Meeting schedules.

Organizational filings.

Flight data.

Investigative reporting 101: start with documentary evidence. That’s how Woodward and Bernstein worked Watergate — follow the money, follow the documents (Washington Post retrospective: https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/watergate/).

When rhetoric heats up, paper cools it down.

If someone claims:

“We gave him three meetings.”

You document:

When?

Where?

Who attended?

Minutes?

Emails?

You build timeline before theory.

Because once you jump ahead of the paper, you’re not investigating. You’re speculating.

Part III — Metadata Doesn’t Lie, But It Doesn’t Accuse Either

Flight data.

Cell pings.

Camera timestamps.

Metadata can show presence. It cannot show intent.

The New York Times has repeatedly documented how investigators rely on digital metadata in criminal cases — but always alongside corroborating evidence (NYT on digital evidence use: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/13/us/cellphone-data-stingray.html).

Being somewhere is not the same as doing something.

Groundwork means resisting narrative gravity.

You don’t ask:

“Who benefits?”

You ask:

“Who was verifiably where?”

And then you verify it again.

Part IV — The Rhetoric Trap

Political movements use language that sounds extreme.

“Take him out.”

“End him.”

“Mark him.”

Most of it is metaphor. Some of it is not.

The FBI distinguishes between protected speech and true threats under legal standards defined by Supreme Court precedent (Elonis v. United States, 575 U.S. 723 (2015): https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/14pdf/13-983_1b8e.pdf).

The question is intent plus action.

Investigators must ask:

Did the rhetoric convert into operational behavior?

Meetings alone are not conspiracies.

Disagreements alone are not motives.

Groundwork requires separating heat from light.

Part V — FOIA Is Slow by Design

Freedom of Information Act requests are not magic keys.

They are procedural battles.

As ProPublica has reported, FOIA delays are routine, sometimes strategic (https://www.propublica.org/article/foia-freedom-of-information-act-delays).

When documents stall, you don’t declare cover-up. You track the delay.

Date filed.

Date acknowledged.

Date response due.

Documentation is oxygen.

Accusation without documentation suffocates your credibility.

Part VI — Follow Structure, Not Spectacle

It’s easy to chase the dramatic thread.

Planes.

Military units.

Shadow networks.

It’s harder to follow structure.

How is the organization built?

Who reports to whom?

What are the bylaws?

What’s the funding model?

The Wall Street Journal has often shown that internal governance documents tell more truth than social media statements (https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-nonprofits-structure-oversight-11662714605).

Groundwork is dull.

That’s why it works.

Part VII — Confirmation Bias Is the Enemy

When you think you’ve found the villain, you’re at maximum risk of error.

Harvard’s Nieman Lab has documented how confirmation bias infects investigative reporting (https://www.niemanlab.org/2017/02/how-journalists-can-avoid-confirmation-bias/).

If you believe someone is dangerous, you’ll see danger in neutral behavior.

So you slow down.

You re-interview.

You seek disconfirming evidence.

You assume you’re wrong.

Groundwork is humility in motion.

Part VIII — Presence Is Not Proof

If someone travels.

If someone meets.

If someone attends.

That is presence.

Not proof.

The DOJ standard for conspiracy requires agreement plus overt act (see DOJ manual: https://www.justice.gov/archives/jm/criminal-resource-manual-923-conspiracy-general).

You can map 100 interactions.

That doesn’t make a crime.

Groundwork distinguishes suspicion from evidence.

Part IX — The Responsibility of Tone

When you use phrases like “marked for death,” you raise temperature.

Temperature attracts audience.

But temperature can distort investigation.

The Columbia Journalism Review has warned repeatedly about rhetoric outrunning verification (https://www.cjr.org/special_report/misinformation.php).

You can describe escalation without asserting guilt.

You can question without accusing.

You can investigate without indicting.

Groundwork is restraint.

Part X — You Start Where the Words Crossed the Line

If I were investigating any situation involving violent rhetoric, I would:

Preserve recordings. Verify context. Establish timeline. Confirm physical proximity. Seek independent corroboration. Avoid public accusation without evidence. Report findings neutrally. Let documented facts speak.

You start where the escalation language began.

Not because the speaker is guilty.

But because escalation language is a measurable event.

You build outward from there.

Not inward toward a conclusion.

Final Note

An investigator’s job is not to win.

It is to document.

If someone uses charged language, you document it.

If someone was present somewhere, you document it.

If someone filed something, you document it.

But you do not convict with narrative.

You convict — if ever — with evidence.

That’s groundwork.