1. 🧬 BioWeapons & Pandemic Networks

This investigation traces the evolution of modern biodefense programs, from Cold War research pipelines to contemporary pandemic response infrastructure. It examines the overlap between public health agencies, military research, and private biotech firms, focusing on funding flows, lab networks, and dual-use technologies. The goal is to map how emergency preparedness systems may also function as strategic assets in global power competition.

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https://georgewebb.substack.com/s/coronathrax

2. 🛰️ Intelligence & Surveillance

This series explores how intelligence agencies have expanded surveillance capabilities from traditional signals intelligence into digital ecosystems and population-scale monitoring. It looks at the integration of private tech platforms, data analytics, and government programs in shaping modern information control. By following contracts, partnerships, and policy shifts, the investigation highlights how surveillance architectures evolve alongside geopolitical threats.

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3. 🏛️ Political Operations

This section analyzes the mechanics of influence inside domestic and international political systems, including messaging strategies, coalition building, and crisis response. It focuses on how narratives are constructed, amplified, and contested across media, government, and advocacy networks. The aim is to understand how power is exercised not just through policy, but through perception and timing.

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4. 🎭 Hollywood & Influence

This investigation examines the intersection of entertainment, culture, and political messaging, tracing how narratives move from studios into public consciousness. It looks at historical and contemporary relationships between media producers, government agencies, and global audiences. The series explores how storytelling itself can function as a strategic tool in shaping beliefs, identities, and consensus.

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5. 💰 Financial Networks

This section follows the money—tracking how public funds, private capital, and classified budgets intersect across defense, intelligence, and global markets. It examines contracting structures, investment vehicles, and financial opacity that can obscure accountability. By mapping these flows, the investigation seeks to reveal how economic power underwrites operational capability.

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