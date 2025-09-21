George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara in Mexico's avatar
Barbara in Mexico
2h

Your commitment (including vast experience, your finances, physical energy, travel to the scene, health, heart and soul are a blessed gift to us (to all truth seeking people and ultimately, a peaceful world. Unspeakable gratitude for sharing and keeping your radiant Light bright.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Guinta's avatar
Joe Guinta
2h

Sorry George, I had a link "Stand and deliver." Line from Lee Marvin from The man who shot liberty valance John Ford derection. All time Americana

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture