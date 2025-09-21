Part I — Stand & Deliver

I’m George Webb, and this is the weekend dispatch. I left Utah, after a week of on-site investigations into the murder of Charlie Kirk, to stand and deliver—not merely words, but the body of evidence itself. I brought Charlie’s body of evidence to a group that was already in Washington, DC, the day after Charlie’s death, meeting with Senator Ron Johnson, with an international group of forensic experts just a few days before.

For the better part of a week, I collected fragments: receipts, logs, transponder captures, and timestamps. I carried this evidence as though it were a body draped in truth, and I delivered it to fifty seasoned investigators—men and women hardened on 9/11 forensics, who demand time windows measured to the millisecond, just having returned from Washington, DC on September 11th.

In their cross-examination, I could not bluff; I could only present what I had preserved. That crucible is what makes citizen reporting real (New York Times, 2021). I don’t think we all understand yet that this assassination is the assassination of Caesar, John F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, all blended together in a shocking combination.

This forensic forum with experts reminded me why I frame every case as a series of testable propositions. A true investigation lives inside constraints: establish timelines, preserve the record, cross-check against public-domain data. The legal test is not a hunch; it is the classic structure of conspiracy law—an agreement, plus an overt act, proved with evidence.

By holding to that standard, I separate suspicion from what could stand in a courtroom tomorrow (Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute, 2022).

Part II — How I Work (and Why)

Citizen journalism earns trust only by seizing contemporaneous records before they vanish. Every mundane artifact—a photo, a flight log, a timestamped purchase—ages into an exhibit if preserved. That is the lifeblood of my method.

During that week, I didn’t speculate first and backfill later; I built a body organ by organ, fact by fact. Theory comes after the autopsy, never before. This is how I’ve tried to distinguish my work from commentary alone (Washington Post, 2020).

When I present a working theory, I label it as provisional. U.S. law doesn’t indulge in mythmaking; it requires overt acts and timelines that survive hostile review. If multiple actors knowingly help a principal—before or after the fact—accomplice liability attaches. I don’t write those rules; they come from centuries of American jurisprudence. The discipline is brutal, but it keeps the evidence body intact under legal scrutiny (Reuters, 2022).

Part III — Timelines, Transponders, and Airports

The circulatory system of any investigation is time. Without a timeline that breathes, the body of evidence dies. That’s why my first task was to examine aircraft records. FAA rules require ADS-B transponders remain on until parked; if a private jet goes dark mid-roll, it’s not proof of guilt, but it is a bruise demanding explanation (Federal Aviation Administration via AP, 2019).

Provo’s airport supplied the bones: a public-use facility with control tower hours, lighting, and ARFF coverage. These ordinary facts constrain what could be logged or observed. They may bore a casual reader, but they matter because they set the skeletal frame. If someone claims invisibility, the bones decide if that’s anatomically possible. That’s how I map the body—no rumor, just skeletal facts (Deseret News, 2023).

Part IV — Team or Lone Gunman

Here the scalpel cut deepest. If verifiable records showed a suspect boarding a private jet minutes after a timestamped act, we would no longer be inside a lone-actor narrative. That would transform the case into a coordinated action: multiple organs moving together, law calls it conspiracy. This is not rhetoric; it is the bright line between an opinion and a prosecutable theory (Wall Street Journal, 2022).

I am cautious for good reason. Allegations involving living people can ruin lives. So I state propositions: if X boarded at Y time, then the narrative changes.

That is falsifiable, checkable against logs, manifests, and residue. Each “if” is a suture, tying speculation back to anatomy. The true investigators want sutures, not slogans (Associated Press, 2023).

Part V — ROTC, Campuses, and Why Students Matter

The muscles of this body are the campus connections. ROTC programs structure time, space, and identity for thousands of students. They’re not guilty by association, but they shape who is proximate to whom, who drills where, and who has access to commons or rooftops. That is context, not accusation (USA Today, 2021).

Campuses are magnets for both authentic speech and disinformation. Clubs, side jobs, digital chats all create cross-currents. That’s why I ground campus claims in neutral facts: enrollment numbers, facility maps, event calendars. Before I attach muscle to bone, I measure it. Context first, conclusion later. The body of evidence demands discipline before conjecture (Chronicle of Higher Education, 2020).

Part VI — 9/11 Forensics as Method

The lungs of this body are lessons from 9/11. That tragedy taught us that rumors dissipate but records endure. NIST’s contested reports still exemplify rigorous timelines and structural constraints—whether you agree with their conclusions or not. That’s why I brought my evidence to investigators who cut their teeth on that era: they know how to test survivability under pressure (BBC, 2021).

9/11 also taught evidentiary humility. Large events birth conspiracies overnight, but only official logs and contemporaneous video survive. I borrow that rigor even when the subject is a campus shooting in 2025. The lesson: the body of evidence breathes only if you preserve lungs of record, not lungs of rumor (New York Times, 2019).

Part VII — Utah Contra as Analogy

The bloodstream of this body flows backward into history. I’ve called it “Utah Contra” not as accusation but as metaphor: modern jets and foundations echo the 1980s pattern of covert arms and drug pipelines. The mechanics differ, but the circulatory logic is the same—covert money, covert logistics, covert influence (Time Magazine, 2020).

When that circulation touches Native reservations, the body shows inherited scars. Tribal lands occupy unique jurisdictional ground, exploited in past lobbying and gaming scandals. History doesn’t prove the present, but it provides a pattern language. Autopsies reveal old wounds in new bodies, and this case is no exception (Los Angeles Times, 2021).

Part VIII — China Links on U.S. Campuses

The nerves of this body twitch with global entanglements. Chinese-linked cultural centers, such as Confucius Institutes, have drawn bipartisan scrutiny in Senate reports and State Department designations. These are not verdicts, but they are nerve endings that light up under pressure. Money trails and partnerships must be disclosed, or else paralysis sets in (Politico, 2020).

That’s why I inspect every university tie for transparency. Dark corners rot a body. Sunlight keeps the tissue alive. Journalism 101: disclose, disclose, disclose. A body of evidence oxygenated by transparency can endure cross-examination. One starved of disclosure necroses into rumor (Washington Post, 2021).

Part IX — Where the Bar Is

The heart of this body beats in the cadence of law. Conspiracy is not a Twitter accusation; it is an agreement plus an act. Without both, the heart does not beat. That’s why I demand tower staffing logs, ADS-B captures, FBO records—not exotic, just the arteries and veins that prove circulation. Without them, the body flatlines (Reuters, 2023).

My next steps stay conservative: seek airport video, gate logs, radar records. Each is a heartbeat. If they align, the body lives as a viable case. If they fail, the body expires. That’s the brutal test of autopsy work. Only the heart of law determines life or death in evidence (Wall Street Journal, 2021).

Part X — What I Can Say Today

After seven days of collection, I carried the body up the steps. Evidence stitched into sinew, receipts into ribs, logs into lungs. I did not deliver this body to the handlers who would cover it with a sheet. I laid it before fifty true investigators. There, the body spoke.

It said: only receipts matter. Only timelines breathe. Only records survive. If one day this body proves a suspect boarded a jet minutes after the act, then the lone-actor story collapses and the law itself declares conspiracy. Until then, the duty is clear: preserve, present, and protect the body of evidence. That is how you carry truth—not once, but daily—until it can stand and deliver itself (Associated Press, 2024).