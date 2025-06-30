An ex-Army Special Forces soldier, Travis Decker, who murdered his own three children a month ago, murdered two firefighters and almost a third firefighter yesterday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris has contradicted my reporting, saying the shooter was twenty year old, Wes Cuchiara Roley. We believe Cuchiara-Roley was actually murdered by Travis Decker, and Decker is the murderer of the two slain firemen.

We are not accusing Sheriff Bob Norris of deliberately allowing Travis Decker to escape and blaming his murdered patsy, Wess Cuchiara Roley. But we do believe the destruction of the crime scene evidence and the Sheriff’s contamination of the murder scene may have obscured the escape of Travis Decker.

There is a substantial body of evidence that Cuchiara-Roley was just befriended by Travis Decker and may not have fired a firearm at all. Our researchers believe Travis Decker may have killed Cuchiara-Foley when he refused to take Decker to Canada.

Wess Cuchiara-Roley worked at his stepfather’s tree farm in Priest River, Idaho.

Interestingly, a modified AI photograph was released by the authorities of Wess Cuchiara-Roley. I hate to say this, but this story has Patsy written all over it.

Our researchers believe he befriended a young, twenty-year-old man, Wess Cuchiara Roley, and Cuchiara Roley was killed by Federal snipers from a Federal helicopter. Authorities are now saying Wess Cuchiara-Foley was the lone gunman.

Tony Cuchiara employed Wess Cuchiara-Roley at Arizona Archery, and Tony Cuchiara was a US State Department and Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer, a common diplomatic front for the CIA.

I was able to break this story on India Today just after Cuchiara-Roley’s body arrived at Kootenai Health Medical Center. I did not have the ties to the Cuchiaras and the US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services at the time.

It is difficult to imagine how any father could take the life of his three beautiful daughters, putting plastic bags over their heads, zip tying their hands, and then throwing their bodies down an embankment. But this is exactly the type of person who would prey on the gullible Wess Cuchiara-Roley as a patsy.

I was on scene shortly after the fire began on Canfield Mountain that Travis Decker set, and the presence of the US Marshall’s Task Force there immediately on scene told me that the shooter had to be a fugitive from justice. The most obvious fugitive from justice in the Wenatchee, Washington area was Travis Decker, having murdered his daughters three months ago. We believe Decker was looking for a dupe to drive him on his escape to Canada.

Decker murdering his daughters, so cute and so beautiful, was a crime that was so heinous that only that type of depraved person could have committed this murderous act against firefighters simply trying to put out a fire.

As I saw Cuchiara-Roley’s body come into the Kootenai County Medical Center, all law enforcement knew the case had been closed with the knowledge that the shoot was dead and acted alone. We did not know at the time that the body being brought to the hospital was the patsy, and now we know that Travis Decker is still on the loose.

Earlier in the afternoon, I was at the Command Center set up at the Coeur d'Alene High School, where trained sharpshooters were on the ground in a helicopter with several helicopters circling the fire on Canfield Mountain behind me. Sheriff Norris gave an impromptu press conference, saying two firefighters were killed and his officers were under fire. He stated that there could have been “one, two, three, or four shooters” at that time.

When Cuchiara-Roley’s body arrived at the Kootenai Hospital, there was no concern of any additional shooters. This could be explained metadata of relief, or the knowledge that Travis Decker was safely making his escape from the mountain. The firefighter murders were being processed on every face there at the hospital, from fire, police, and emergency services, as a sick individual, the murderer, was dead. No additional shooters was the assumption. But we now know that Travis Decker was not dead.

An ad hoc funeral procession was organized for the firefighters shortly after Cuchiara-Foley’s body arrived at the hospital. It is doubtful such a solemn ceremony would be organized with another shooter still loose on the mountain. But the possibility exists that there was an accomplice deliberately allowed to flee the scene as we found several unguarded trailheads at the bottom of the mountain.

Decker had searched on how to relocate to Canada three days after killing his daughters. There are several Canadian Border crossings about one hundred miles from Coeur d’Alene. We believe Decker was searching for a dupe like Cuchiara-Foley to take him to Canada.

Police have not released Travis Decker’s name yet, and refused to do so at a late-night press conference held at the Kootenai County Emergency Service Command Center. The police did admit to contaminating the crime scene by “scooping up the body” with no DNA collection, pictures of crime scene, forensics, or ballistic being collected.

While processing the incomprehensible tragedy of a man murdering his three beautiful daughters, onlookers had to process the senselessness of the murder of two heroic firefighters as well. Grieving families passed by me on the sidewalk as I stood 100 feet from the entrance to the Kootenai County emergency room, each one expressing the same shock and grief as the mother of Travis Deckers’ beautiful little girls.

We are all trying to process the senselessness of this tragedy. We will continue to follow up on this story in Coeur d’Alene as more confirmations of Cuchiara-Foley's body come in from the Coroner located in Spokane, Washington, where Cuchiara-Foley’s body was taken last night. Travis Decker remains on the loose.