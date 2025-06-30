George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carrie Mayes's avatar
Carrie Mayes
4h

I have no doubt you are 💯 correct but why are they now reporting the shooter was 20 yo Wes’s Roley !! What are they hiding?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lloyd MacKay's avatar
Lloyd MacKay
1h

MK-Ultra conditioning?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture