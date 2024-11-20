We said a mystery accomplice met with Thomas Crooks the day of the Trump Assassination, and now we have the undeniable proof from a new book by Jack Prosobiec.

https://headlineusa.com/electronic-device-linked-to-trump-shooter-is-still-active-new-book-says/

We have presented evidence for over 120 days that the individual who met Crooks on the day of the Trump Shooting was Maxwell Yearick, a known Antifa operative on the FBI Terrorism Watchlist.

Why are we the only channel trying break open this assassination ring with this data?

We traced the White Van to Maxwell Year. The White Van, which was recovered at the Trump crime scene after being sniffed out with bomb-sniffing dogs, had Arizona plates registered to Maxwell Yearick’s father.

Yearick had an extended crime spree history since 2016 with Antifa of attacking Trump Supporters all over the country.

We also tied the White Van to another Antifa operative, Kenneth Hooper.

Now we have additional evidence that this White Van may still be emitting a geolocation beacon. Here is the evidence from the new Poso book.

The geofenced data picked up a visitor at 2PM the day of the Trump Assassination visiting Crooks at his home, AND AFTER.

I followed potential electronic leads to near the Keystone Sportsmen’s Club and Clairton Sportsmen’s Club where Crooks did shooting lessons, as well as to Monaca, Pennsylvania, near the Headquarters of Beaver County on the Ohio River.

I believe geofencing these areas with the nine IP addresses will lead to the White Van IP address.

So far, the Heritage Foundation, run by Ed Meese of Iran-Contra fame, is still withholding seven of the twenty key IP addresses from the White Van.

We stated we believe that Yearick was allowed to escape with the White Van with Kenneth Hooper as a possible accomplice to facilitate two Iranian snipers on the loose in the US trying to kill Trump. The Iranian snipers are still on the loose in the US.

Needless to say, tracking down the White Van and all its IP Pings will break open the assassination ring formed to kill Donald Trump.

Nothing has made sense about the Crooks Investigation since the shooting of Donald Trump.

There is a very good chance that Hooper and Yearick are FBI informants trying to lure Iranian Assassins into shooting Trump.

The third Antifa partner of Yearick and Hooper, a young woman named Lisa Cuyler, died mysteriously in her early thirties in 2021.