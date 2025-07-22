Part 1 – Eight‑Year Overnight Successes & Three‑Week Lightning Bolts

I’ve learned the hard way that investigative work ages like wine — or like milk. Some revelations need eight full trips around the sun before the suits stop snickering and finally mutter, “Huh, he might have a point.” (See: Debbie Wasserman Schultz, missing House server, and that Pacific‑rim thumb‑drive swap we yelled about back in 2017.)

Others detonate in three blistering weeks, the way Sheriff Bob Norris just blinked into the cameras here in Coeur d’Alene and confirmed exactly what our rag‑tag signal corps had mapped: a **white Ford‑lookalike DoorDash van tied to Wess Roley plus two unaccounted rifle positions in the Canfield Mountain ambush.

That twin‑track clock — eight years versus twenty‑one days — frames everything that follows.

Part 2 – Rewind to 2016: The Server That Ate Capitol Hill

Cast your mind to the muggy summer of 2016. The DNC leaks had crashed like rogue surf across DC and Debbie Wasserman Schultz was lugging servers around Rayburn after hours. We filmed the hallways, sniffed out the removal crew, and flagged Xavier Becerra’s midnight “disk‑refresh” before the FBI’s raid window.

Mainstream press called it conspiracy cosplay; yet every log‑in timestamp, staff badge swipe, and Pakistani Awan thumb‑drive we published still squats unrefuted in the docket. Eight years later the House Oversight memo finally quotes those same badge swipes. Validation? Sure. But ask Task Force Jenny Moore — murdered on the eve of her subpoena — what that delay cost in human terms.