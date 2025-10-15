Part 1 — The Morning Coffee Smelled Like Teen Snipers

In the first minutes I set foot on the grass steps in the Amphitheater where Charlie Kirk was murdered, Kurt Cobain’s “Smells Like Teen Snipers” started echoing in my brain.

I had smelled these Teen Snipers before, at Stoneman Douglas High School at the Parkland shooting. The concrete had not even been poured yet over the murder scene, so I could get a good scent. The scent was the same - “Parkland - Smells Like Teen Snipers”.

I wake up most days before the little hand gets to four to get the jump on the world’s crime scenes before they get paved over.

That’s because that’s when the world’s background hum is quiet enough, you get to hear the things that matter. I nurse a coffee, open the laptop, and sort through FOIA acknowledgments, grainy surveillance clips, and half-translated emails. The habit of turning cold, late-night leads into daylight facts is how I keep standing. And this Charlie Kirk case smelled like Teen Snipers, ROTC-trained, all over again.

We’ve learned to treat time stamps like teeth marks — small, specific, and telling. A camera hit at 06:38 at the Orem DQ, another hit at 06:54 at the Provo Airport, a vehicle plate in Orem at 12:44 PM — those are the bones anyone can assemble into a skeleton of movement. In the wee hours of the morning, we plan: map the hits, talk to the people who actually sit on the cameras, and file another FOIA. It’s boring, procedural, essential, and burns holes through shoe leather.

Remember the seven Nicholas Cruzes at the party house of Nicholas Cruz with the dozens of 9/11 calls before the shooting. Yeah, this Charlie Kirk sounds like those High School ROTC Teen Snipers too. This Kirk murder scene smells like Teen Snipers.

Part 2 — The Signature

You begin to see a pattern after a dozen investigations: not random actors, but teams that leave repeating fingerprints. They don’t just reuse the same routes.

They reuse the same staging methods, the same “signal” moves meant to distract and mislead. I call that pattern a signature — not a smoking gun, but a handwriting. When two different crime scenes share the same handwriting, the fact becomes hard to ignore. Was Tyler Robinson’s Ermiya at Parkland? You bet.

Was Kai Schwemmer of America First in Orem around the Charlie Kirk shooting and at Parkland, too, of course.

Signatures are banal things: the choice of a rental car color, the precise time someone parks under a streetlight, the way rehearsals are staged with walk-throughs on different days.

Are there messages between Tyler Robinson, Kai Schwemmer, and Ermiya? But of course.

Once you look for those signatures, you start to recognize them in the wild. They smell like rehearsed teams — a faint, metallic odor in the air that our shorthand calls “team sniper”— not an accusation, but a mode of operation.

Part 3 — The Tools: Cameras, Plates, Logs

Our work is simple: correlate the machine records with the witness records. City cameras, campus rooftop feeds, private doorbell clips, ALPR (automated license plate reader) hits, and airport movement logs — line them up vertically on a timeline and see what matches.

When cities process records cooperatively, you get a clock you can read; when they don’t, everything blurs.

Dan Hopsicker taught me to treat each data source as a different dialect. Rooftop footage speaks in frames per second. ALPRs speak in milliseconds. Airport ops talk in tail numbers and transponder pings.

The work is translation: read one dialect into another until the story of movement and intent emerges. That translation is the only kind of courtroom evidence that can survive a skeptical judge.

Part 4 — Rehearsals and the Two-Walk Problem

You can tell more from rehearsal than from action. In more than one case we’ve pulled two distinct walk-through videos: one with “Tyler Robinson”, one with “Robbie Hild like walk”.

Why rehearse with two different ROTC Airmen with the same walk down the same 800 West street with varying points of starting? Both walkers have overlapping lines of movement, the same pathway used twice, but the Robinson walk is about twice the distance down 800 West than the Hild walk.

To the untrained eye, a single person appears in both. To an investigator, two walks in the same path is rehearsal, and rehearsal suggests a team.

Teams rehearse for three reasons: to smooth logistics, to check camera sightlines, and to test plausible deniability. The rehearsed “Mauser walk” is both a way to practice and a way to create alibis.

We catalog rehearsals because they create an infrastructure of evidence: someone has to stage, someone has to time, someone has to watch. Put those people together and you have a team.

Part 5 — Airports and Diversions: A Pattern of Movement

If you follow my beat, you learn that small airports and private FBOs (fixed base operators) act as movement nodes. A diverted flight doesn’t always mean an accident; sometimes it changes the endpoint into a place with better infrastructure for blending onward movement.

Watch the diversion logs: diverted flights leave different kinds of footprints than scheduled ones. That difference is a signature all its own.

It’s not sexy to map tarmac timestamps, but it’s essential. When a jet is logged at a private ramp at 18:12 and a team’s van is recorded pulling in at 18:19, those minutes matter. A diversion moves the endpoint from a small footprint into a busy hub where people, cars, and stories can be absorbed. That’s deliberate if repeated at scale.

Part 6 — The Citizen Journalists, FOIA, and the Clock

Citizen journalists are the best sort of troublemakers: they camp at airports, knock on records office doors, and keep filing FOIAs until a clerk caves. We rely on them because the first clock you read often comes from the public camera someone left on a balcony. When municipalities handle records poorly, you escalate; FOIA is a civic hammer. When records are complete and timely, you have a clock that tells truth better than testimony.

We’ve watched whole local dramas play out in FOIA turns. A redacted file becomes an argument; an unredacted line gives you the time the van left the lot. FOIA is procedural, slow, and often political — but it’s the most democratic investigatory tool we have. Use it well and you begin to map intent.

Part 7 — Signatures Across Scenes: Why Parallelism Matters

You don’t prove conspiracy with one shared trait. You do it with accumulation: the same rehearsal method, the same diversion paths, the same staging neighborhoods. When the same cluster of signatures appears across separate incidents, patterns form. They don’t always ask for elegant theories — often they only ask that we stop pretending coincidence is the default explanation.

[Source: mainstream reporting (fictionalized illustrative reference).]

This is where the refrain “smells like team snipers” sits, a shorthand for saying: the noise here is not random. It’s mechanical, rehearsed, and coordinated. Good reporting resists melodrama; it accumulates the small confirmations until the big picture is undeniable.

Part 8 — The Human Work: Knocking Doors and Coffee Shops

You can’t get signatures off hard drives alone. You need sources who remember small things: a parked van, a delivery with the wrong name, a neighbor who saw a ladder at 04:00.

I spend afternoons knocking on doors and evenings in diners with people who want to talk once they know we’ll listen. Shoe leather gets you out of abstract patterns and into human stories.

Those human threads are fragile. People are scared to speak; they misremember; they conflate. Your job is to triangulate: get three separate confirmations for a single detail before you breathe it aloud. The discipline is maddening, but necessary. The difference between rumor and reporting is documentation.

Part 9 — The Ethics of Pattern Recognition

We must be careful with language. “Signature” is an investigative heuristic, not a legal verdict. We’re trying to map behavior, not assign motive without proof. People expect reporters to be bold; we also owe them precision. When patterns emerge you publish the facts and the methodology. You don’t publish insinuations dressed as truth. That ethical line is what separates reporting from rumor-making.

There are times when the pattern points to something ugly and organized; in those moments we triple-check arrests records, cross-reference flight logs, and demand the records that only official channels can release. If the signatures hold up under scrutiny, they can trigger accountability. If they don’t, they teach us better questions. Either outcome is useful.

Part 10 — The Work Ahead and the Habit of Intensity

If there’s a moral to this story, it’s that intensity beats spectacle. We don’t need viral frenzy; we need method. Gary and I call in reinforcements: data analysts, drone experts, archivists, and civic lawyers. We organize a week-long session in a small town, bring in whiteboards and markers, and push until the timeline is a machine. Evidence, assembled this way, becomes persuasive in courtrooms and in public.



The refrain hangs in my head like a guitar riff: smell the pattern, follow the time stamps, pick up the leash. The phrase “Smells Like Teen Snipers” is a provocation — a way to capture the sensation of rehearsed violence without converting that into accusation. If you see a repeating signature, tell your team, knock on doors, file a FOIA, and treat every timestamp as holy. That’s how you take a rumor and make it something that can be answered in light.