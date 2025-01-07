(This is a Grok reconstruction of the Catalina Hike).

Five young men, all in their mid-twenties, all experts in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, all destined to be multi-millionaires before they are thirty, set out on a four-day camping trip on Catalina Island near Los Angeles on November 18th, 2024.

When they returned to their respective homes in San Francisco and Berkeley on the night of November 22nd, the most prominent AI expert among them was brutally murdered, bleeding to death in three pools of his blood.

The companies the five men represent will read like a NASDAQ Who’s Who of newly minted millionaires in just a few years from now. The companies represented - are Open AI, Scale AI, and WayMo, among other Silicon Valley startups.

And lurking in the shadows, perhaps even tailing the men on their Catalina hiking adventure - the most significant Chinese competitor - Deep Seek.

https://www.yahoo.com/tech/meet-deepseek-chinese-start-changing-093000172.html

To give an example, the young CEO of Scale AI, Alexander Wang, is already worth tens of millions, and he has already spoken out about Deep Seek surprising leapfrogging of the Billionaires’ AI horses by China’s Deep Seek.

Deep Seek has just leapfrogged the entire pack of billionaire-funded AI companies like Elon Musk’s Grok, Jeff Bezos’ Anthropic, and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta in the hottest technology in the world right now, leading many to suspect espionage and murder.

Meanwhile, a young 26-year-old promising AI expert, Suchir Balaji, who also was a whistleblower at Open AI, was dead in three pools of blood when the four-day trip was over. Never has so promising a life of accomplishment and promise been snuffed out by possible international espionage.

I photographed Suchir Balaji’s backpack at his apartment only a month after his death, and I believe our researchers found one telltale blood drip away from Surchir’s body, indicating he had been murdered.

There were also clear signs of struggle in the bathroom, with a piece of his scalp and hair being ripped away, even though the bullet did not penetrate through his skull from being shot in the forehead.

With such clear, cut evidence of a murder, the San Francisco Police Department still found it not worth more than 40 minutes of their time to declare the site of suicide and quickly cremated Suchir’s body.

But the most fantastic part of the group of five young men was how close they were to the hottest new methods of training, AI large language models in the global war for AI dominance, which has proven the distinctive factor in creating a competitive edge in the AI wars.

I have lamented that none of the other four men have come forward to interview me, and I am an endpoint financially with being able to be in the San Francisco area daily. Not to worry, I have made good use of my time exploring the venture capital projects that Suchir Balaji may have been working.

The all-important training data is the key question in the Suchir Balaji murder since his backup device was stolen in the murder. Did his backup drive contain the secret sauce to make legends out of also-rans in the AI space?

We have maintained a steady boil of events, podcasts, and livestreams in the two-plus weeks I have been in California, but now we have to wrap that process up in the next few days. However, our researchers and I will continue to follow the story wherever my agenda takes me.

I have been all over the Bay Area, exploring every possible lead, but I haven’t convinced the family to publish everything they know to maintain interest in the case. That makes it an uphill battle.

I was not able to conduct key geofencing requests at Suchir’s apartment, his work-sharing site, or at Open AI, which I want to execute due to a lack of funds. I still hope that these geofence requests will be financed. As always, I never accept any money as a middleman or a recipient of funds in these requests.

This investigation was complex enough with the lack of any witnesses, but it was compounded by restrictions to access to the hikers that accompanied Surcher on his last four days alive.

But I will keep publicizing the case. We did get four Elon Musk retweets and 1.2 million views for the parents between myself and journalist Ian Carroll. We just need to keep plugging away, appreciated or not.