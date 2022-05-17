Author George Webb nears Sarajevo, surveying Bosnia War battlefields.

After spending two days in Belgrade researching the 78-day NATO bombing campaign and a day here in Sarajevo researching the month-long NATO bombing here after the longest modern siege of a European capital city, I have come away with the conclusion that NATO will never do these high profile bombing campaigns again.

The modus operandi of CIA operatives like Cofer Black seems obvious in retrospect. You bring in terrorist mujahideen to shell a market for four years, and then you have NATO initiate a month-long bombing campaign against the Yugoslav defenders of Sarajevo.

This One-Two punch with mujahadeen and NATO was novel at the time, but now, looking back, the Sarajevo operations seems like yet another obvious, Cofer Black mujahideen, Bin Laden Group operation.

Cofer Black's machinations with Bin Laden’s mujahideen have been extensively documented in my reporting, but at the time of these 1995 and 1999 bombing campaigns, the world actively rooted for NATO bombers to wipe out the Yugoslav defenders.

Cofer Black of the CIA has been a close associate of Burisma with Hunter Biden in Ukraine which makes this modus operandi especially relevant for today’s news. Cofer Black had been a partner with the Bin Laden Group for the right of ways for the South Sudan pipeline project among others.

But these “controlled releases” of mujahideen followed up by a NATO cleanup team are passe. The mujahideen leave lots of messy DNA footprints in Igor Kolomoisky’s planes, especially when the “Bosnia Freedom Fighters” become 9/11 hijackers.

This article is going to tell you about the new One-Two Punch for pipelines, the new Bill Gates “Germ Team”. This method cuts out the mujahideen entirely. the “Germ Team” One-Two Punch was executed for the first time in Wuhan in the Fall of 2019.

The first step of the One-Two Punch is to “Release the Kraken”, releasing a biological pathogen as a “live exercise” in a major city, creating a medical pandemic panic. The “Kraken Unit” is the old Speznatz intelligence unit based in Kiev, Ukraine. You may recall Army Colonel Scott Ritter saying the “Kraken” had killed Journalist Gonzo Lira. (I did a live broadcast with Gonzo Lira and Zero Dark Tony to prove this report false).

The second part of the One-Two Punch is to send in a team from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to quickly identify and contain the spread of the contagion.

In March 2020, a group of citizen journalists identified WHO Executive Virginia Benassi as a person of interest in “Releasing the Kraken” in Wuhan since her team at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) had done the training and installation of the air conditioning system at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, and Virginia Benassi was also receiving all the bids for COVID vaccine later for both the WHO and the Wellcome Trust.

In March and April of 2020, our group of ten citizen journalists and one White House journalist looked into the connections of Virginia Benassi not only receiving the vaccine bids for CoronaVirus after the outbreak in Wuhan, but also the vaccine bids for the “terror pandemics” of Zika and Ebola before that.

Our March 2020 citizen journalist group was a little taken back by one woman receiving all the “terror pandemic vaccine bids”, but also the conflict of interest in predicting what viruses were likely to appear with a document called the WHO Blueprint. Benassi also played the role as a lead investigator in 2009 in China of a new, novel virus there as well.

One person as a predictor of virus outbreaks, the implementor of virus lab systems, evaluator of virus vaccine bids, and lead investigator of new, novel viruses seemed like a “close loop” fraught with conflict of interest. Virginia Benassi would have the security codes, for instance, to the management control console of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s lab. We believe this sort of “security oversight” is the key to the first step of the new “Germ Team” One-Two Punch. When security codes fall into the wrong hands, that’s when “Release the Kraken” occurs.

We believe the “Release the Kraken” in Wuhan occurred in China in August of 2019 when two SBU Kraken operatives, Igor Kolomoisky and Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas visited China.

We cannot prove that Parnas and Fruman gave security codes to “Released the Kraken” to Ukrainian hackers in China, but we do have evidence that they had provided military-grade hacking tools to members of the Ukrainian intelligence officers in the past including the “DNC server hack” of the 2016 Presidential Election. We have place Furman and Parnas in China in August of 2019 in the city of Kunming before the World Police and Fire Games.

I am at the limit of what I can send in one Substack post, so in my next missive, I will detail the second step of the new NATO “Germ Teams” coming to a town near you. And yes, we outline the NATO “Germ Team” members in March 2020 as well.