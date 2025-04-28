Sixty Minutes and Scott Pelley are at it again - playing the victim when the truth would do just as well. This time, Scott Pelley is eulogizing retiring 60 Minutes Executive Producer Bill Owens (who was retiring anyway), resigning dramatically because 60 Minutes is being “censored in new ways”.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/60-minutes-bill-owens-exit-paramount-merger-talks-1236201937/

Scott Pelley took to the air last night to bear the stabbed body of Caesar on the altar of the American people in the Last Minute segment of the 60 Minutes show.

Interesting that Scott Pelley has become such a strong advocate of free speech now. Just four years ago, he personally attacked me with a completely erroneous report and asked that Section 230 be used to take away my Free Speech!

My only crime? Correctly stating that the US State Department was in league with the Wuhan Institute of Virology with a program called USAID PREDICT, and a SuperSpreader event had occurred among the American military athletes at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

https://download.militaryonesource.mil/12038/MOS/Reports/2019-WorldMilitaryGames-ReportDec2022.pdf

So instead of Scott Pelley using the “Last Minute” to apologize and beg for forgiveness for a completely erroneous story that Bill Owens approved, 60 Minutes chose to play the victim that THEY were being censored in “new ways”.

60 Minutes was happy to play the censor in 2021, and a very poor Censor at that. Did a US Senator destroy their only broadcast channel? Was their entire video archive destroyed without warning? Was all 60 Minutes revenue cut off?

No, none of those things happened to 60 Minutes, but they happened to me. Adding insult to injury, 60 Minutes did not even issue a retraction, falsely attributing an Alex Jones story about Sandy Hook to me, denying that the Sandy Hook massacre occurred. I did numerous interviews in my week in San Hook that had many witnesses saying two men in Black Block with weapons escaped into the nearby woods.

Scott Pelley just grew the Bill Owens Pinochio Nose on the 60 Minutes stopwatch a little more last night. 60 Minutes, always a mouthpiece for “Endless War”, managed to make themselves a victim when they were the ones that carpet bombed Free Speech.

And with their lies, they lap up the Big Pharma millions with every news episode of self-righteous news programming. Scott Pelley had a chance to break with the Fake News last night on Bill Owens and Sixty Minutes. He could have blamed his boss and said that the Sandy Hook out-of-nowhere smear was unjustified and wrong. But he didn’t. Scott Pelley also didn’t mention that the subject of his Section 230 discussion was an Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer for the US State Department, serving directly for the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. A significant ommission.

He just chose to grow the Sixty Minutes Pinochio Nose.

Sheri Redstone of Paramount is just talking about misinformed opinions of Scott Pelley I am talking about deliberate misreporting intended to smear.

https://www.thewrap.com/shari-redstone-freedom-of-the-press-paramount-60-minutes/