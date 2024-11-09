It seems like the Deep State is going to keep trying all six of Chuck Schumer’s “Six Ways To Sunday” to stop Trump from taking the Inauguration Oath.

Antifa/ActBlue assassins have tried, and more Iranian assassins have tried as well, along with Ukrainian sniper recruiters and Vegas weapons cartel operatives.

New sexual lures have been introduced into the mix as well, in yet another Stormy Daniels type of compromise operation with what Mike Flynn and Peter Strzok texted about called “OCONUS LURES.”

If assassins and OCONUS LURES weren’t enough, Trump also has to put up with a flurry of fake documents being fed to the New York Times by Trump spy Boris Epshteyn.

Assassinations, sexual lures, and fake documents already, and we are not even to the Sunday Talk Shows after the Election. Like Chuck Schumer said, “They can get you six ways before Sunday.”

Now that Trump has finally been delivered alive to win on Election Day, the Deep State is falling all over themselves to show how much danger Trump is in now, after the Election.

I couldn’t help but take a victory lap on our Iran and Antifa assassination reporting as the validation and verification came spilling in, first with an indictment of an Iranian assassin going back to December of 2023, which the FBI didn’t bother to tell anyone about during the Campaign.

The last Iranian order to kill Trump was on October 7th, 2024, exactly when we were going to Trump Rallies hours ahead to warn local law enforcement of two Iranian hitmen still on the loose in the US - Farahani and Ardestani.

Others like Michael Flynn, Mr. Crossfire Razor himself, who provided OCONUS LURES to entrap Trump in 2016 and texted the Russian Ambassador during the Transition Period to initiate the Mueller Report, has joined the “let’s keep the Candidate alive” effort.

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/gen-flynn-warns-deep-state-will-try-to-assassinate-trump-before-jan-20/

Don’t people remember the Blackberry messages to Russian Ambassador Kislyak that kicked off the Mueller Investigation and the Special Prosecutor from the first days of the Trump Administration? Oh well, short memories I guess.

Meanwhile, our researchers provided names, dates, and places with modus operandi of exactly how Trump will be WaterGated by advisors like Boris Epshteyn.

We identify exactly which timebombs Deep Staters have placed under the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, like the Fake Job Appointments being kited right now by Boris Epshteyn.

While other commentators promote the Lone Gunman theory in their new book, we drill down the overseas crypto accounts, 700 encrypted overseas messages, and 20 IP pings of the White Van for Thomas Crooks.

Well, you can choose your news. Thank God someone is doing the real work. Supermodels High Heeled Shoes can only take the story so far.

To get the story, somebody has to walk in the dead man’s shoes and sleep on the plastic bus terminal seats. We can dress it up later.