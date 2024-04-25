This year’s pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities like Columbia are so dull and so obvious a repeat of the Summer of Chaos in 1968 that I am sitting out on this year’s remakes.
The US Government intelligence agencies seem to be working full time on Psy Ops that will divide the American people like the new movie Civil War.
Our intelligence agencies are just digitally remastering old classics rather than creating a new script for Chaos in 2024. This year’s remastering series seems to be the Summer of Chaos in 1968.
In every direction you turn now, Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes along with his false flag co-conspirator Alexandra Pelosi seem to be cooking up trouble.
The false flag activity to create chaos and unrest seem obvious and transparent to me, but the Summer of Chaos appears to have many fooled.
When I saw Gavin McInnes of the Nancy Pelosi Proud Boy Productions at the Columbia protests, I said, “I’ll pass.” The architect of the Jan 6th “Proud Boys at the Gates” production is now directing traffic at Columbia.
If I want to watch really bad reruns, I will watch Adam Schiff’s dad’s old Dragnet episodes. These “college campuses are up in arms” manufactured crisis, “made for internet shock” videos are of interest to me now.
I have seen it all before, and I will take a pass in 2024. Yet another Gavin McInnes “Slaughter Pen” operation is being run with the Columbia professors’ “walkout.” You get a bunch of professors to “walk out’ at Columbia in support of the Palestinian protestors in hopes of generating another walkout on other campuses. That’s the “Loyalty Operation”.
You film all the pro-Palenstinian professors at other campuses with facial recognition, and then you exact reprisals against them by denying tenure or firing them. These types of loyalty tests to Zionist causes have been done since the Dreyfus Letter in France in 1896, but they seem to keep fooling each new generation.
So here we go again with the cleansing of all college professors not in support of Zionist causes. But just watch this Spring and Summer, very intelligent Ph D professors will fall for this loyalty operation all over the country and artificially cut their careers short and destroy their chances for tenure. All in a day’s work at the Loyal Operations Center.
Israel has no more vigorous supporter than myself for its right to exist within its borders. But these types of Zionist Cleansing operations of our American academia are a bridge too far. And it will all be orchestrated by Pelosi Proud Boys Productions, Gavin McInnes. Oh, brother. Take two aspirins of January 6th, and call me when this Loyalty Test is over.
here is a comment from a longtime subscriber who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Brilliant point that all their tactics are born out of repetitive mediocrity, and if we know their patterns, the emotional outrage they foment will settle into ennui where it belongs. Without this perspective there will be no rational response.