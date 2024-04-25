This year’s pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities like Columbia are so dull and so obvious a repeat of the Summer of Chaos in 1968 that I am sitting out on this year’s remakes.

The US Government intelligence agencies seem to be working full time on Psy Ops that will divide the American people like the new movie Civil War.

Our intelligence agencies are just digitally remastering old classics rather than creating a new script for Chaos in 2024. This year’s remastering series seems to be the Summer of Chaos in 1968.

In every direction you turn now, Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes along with his false flag co-conspirator Alexandra Pelosi seem to be cooking up trouble.

The false flag activity to create chaos and unrest seem obvious and transparent to me, but the Summer of Chaos appears to have many fooled.

When I saw Gavin McInnes of the Nancy Pelosi Proud Boy Productions at the Columbia protests, I said, “I’ll pass.” The architect of the Jan 6th “Proud Boys at the Gates” production is now directing traffic at Columbia.

If I want to watch really bad reruns, I will watch Adam Schiff’s dad’s old Dragnet episodes. These “college campuses are up in arms” manufactured crisis, “made for internet shock” videos are of interest to me now.

I have seen it all before, and I will take a pass in 2024. Yet another Gavin McInnes “Slaughter Pen” operation is being run with the Columbia professors’ “walkout.” You get a bunch of professors to “walk out’ at Columbia in support of the Palestinian protestors in hopes of generating another walkout on other campuses. That’s the “Loyalty Operation”.

You film all the pro-Palenstinian professors at other campuses with facial recognition, and then you exact reprisals against them by denying tenure or firing them. These types of loyalty tests to Zionist causes have been done since the Dreyfus Letter in France in 1896, but they seem to keep fooling each new generation.

So here we go again with the cleansing of all college professors not in support of Zionist causes. But just watch this Spring and Summer, very intelligent Ph D professors will fall for this loyalty operation all over the country and artificially cut their careers short and destroy their chances for tenure. All in a day’s work at the Loyal Operations Center.

Israel has no more vigorous supporter than myself for its right to exist within its borders. But these types of Zionist Cleansing operations of our American academia are a bridge too far. And it will all be orchestrated by Pelosi Proud Boys Productions, Gavin McInnes. Oh, brother. Take two aspirins of January 6th, and call me when this Loyalty Test is over.