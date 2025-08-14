Part 1 – The Lantern in the Cornfield

It was dark enough that the camera couldn’t see me, and that was fine by me. Somewhere near the Michigan-Ohio border, a lantern light from the old farmhouse caught the shimmer of dew on soybean leaves. Twelve citizen journalists sat in a circle inside, the kind of people who know how to dig a story out of the earth like Elmira potatoes.

Tonight, our subject wasn’t politics, or scandal, or whatever disaster the networks were peddling — it was the big question, the one that keeps a father up at night: What will AI do to me, my children, my grandchildren? And more importantly: How do we seize it before it seizes us?

In another time, another century, these same Midwestern fields gave birth to revolutions in steel, rubber, and gasoline. Now, the wind carried the smell of corn and the low hum of cicadas, but the real electricity was in the room — a think tank without the varnish of the Rand Corporation’s war games, a Brand Corporation of our own design. Not the "pre-crime" dystopia of a Minority Report, but the pre-dream utopia of something grand and generous.

Part 2 – Ghosts of the Hangar

Lindbergh came here once, before the highways, when Detroit still looked up instead of down. He brought the Ford Tri-Motor to Michigan’s industrial heart, teaching a city that knew how to build cars how to build wings. Not far from where I stood, the Willow Run bomber plant had roared through the war years — Rosie the Riveter, sleeves rolled and jaw set, building the planes that would bend history.

Those stories aren’t nostalgia — they are instruction manuals for the present. If Lindbergh could take Detroit from the steering wheel to the cockpit, then maybe we can take America from fear of AI to mastery of it. If Rosie could turn rivets into victory, we can perhaps turn algorithms into artistry. The tools aren’t evil by nature; it’s the hands they’re placed in that determine the ending.

Lady Lindberg’s Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Part 3 – The Lady at Cranbrook

While Charles was charting Atlantic air routes, Lady Lindbergh was at the Cranbrook Arts Center in Bloomfield Hills, sketching a new philosophy for American design. She saw beauty not as an ornament but as a function. Out of that spirit came the Zephyr train, a silver streak of optimism, and the Mustang, that untamed machine Lee Iacocca dared to sell as freedom on four wheels.

We need that same marriage of utility and beauty now. The AI brush is in the wrong hands — they see only the weapon, the scalpel turned shiv. Our task is to wrest it back, plant it on an easel, and paint something worthy. Let the algorithms sing like a Thunderbird in chrome.

Part 4 – The American Renaissance Mind

The Italian Renaissance had its guilds; we have our barns, garages, and machine shops. Donatello’s chisel, Raphael’s fresco brush, Leonardo’s notebooks, Michelangelo’s hammer — they were tools, same as a lathe or a welding torch. Here in the Midwest, we have the muscle memory of making things. The design lines of a Continental. The curve of a Zephyr’s nose. The stance of a Mustang under the streetlight.

We must tell these stories not as museum pieces but as survival maps. The family farm, the machine shop, the cattle ranch — these aren’t just businesses; they’re the neural network of America. If Palantir’s Gotham wants to map us as nodes in a system of control, then we’ll redraw the map in our own ink.

Part 5 – The Farm as Frontline

Three farmers came through our circle this week, each fighting to keep their land out of the jaws of BlackRock’s paperwork and corporate foreclosure. It’s not romanticism — it’s strategy. If you control the land, you control the food; if you control the food, you control the people. Our job is to make sure that chain never closes around the American throat.

We will put the camera in the barn, on the tractor, at the kitchen table. We will name the faces behind the acres. We will not allow farms to be reduced to line items on a spreadsheet. Hug a farmer, I told them, and I meant it. That’s where your food comes from — not the neon aisles of a supermarket but the quiet dawn when the frost still clings to the alfalfa.

Part 6 – The Machine Shop as Cathedral

The clang of steel on steel is as sacred as any church bell if you understand its purpose. The American machine shop owner is today’s Medici, investing not in marble but in milling machines. These are the small manufacturers who keep the infrastructure breathing when the global supply chain coughs. They’re fighting not just against Chinese imports but against the slow suffocation of regulation, consolidation, and corporate buyouts.

In our Renaissance, the machine shop will be an atelier. The blueprint will be the new canvas. Young apprentices will learn torque the way painters once learned shadow. And when the next crisis comes — be it war, pandemic, or some manufactured shortage — these shops will pivot faster than any multinational because their loyalty isn’t to shareholders; it’s to neighbors.

Part 7 – The Ranch as Republic

Cattle ranchers don’t deal in theory; they deal in weather, water, and the stubborn arithmetic of feed to weight. Their business is the last handshake economy, where trust is currency and every buyer knows the seller’s name. But they, too, are under siege — by conglomerates that treat herds as data points, by synthetic meat ventures (I was shown the bacterial vats and the plumbing) that see cattle as carbon crimes instead of protein lifelines.

We will stand in the dust with them. We will film the branding, the auction, the calf in its first hour of life.

These are not just “operations”; they are living archives of skill, stewardship, and stubborn independence. In our Renaissance, the ranch will not be a relic. It will be a pillar.

Part 8 – Building the Artist’s Enclave

Somewhere in Central Michigan, there will be a house — not grand in size, but grand in purpose. A residence for artists, writers, engineers, farmers, machinists, and ranchers to live and work together.

It will be our Florence, our workshop for a new kind of creative republic. No gallery openings for the elite; this will be an open-door barn, where ideas are hammered, painted, planted, and soldered into existence.

From here, the stories will go out — films, podcasts, essays, exhibitions — telling the truth about who we are and what we can make. It will be a lighthouse in the AI fog, a signal to the rest of the country: we have not surrendered our tools, our stories, or our future.

Part 9 – Rejecting the Dystopia

We know the Rand playbook — pipelines blown, shortages manufactured, drones overhead, Bluetooth mesh tracking your every move. We’ve read the script for the low-intensity war against autonomy. And we reject it. Every age has its merchants of despair; they sell fear wholesale and hope retail. We’re not buying.

Instead, we will flood the market with a different product: the vision of a country in creative overdrive, where making has more prestige than taking, and where AI is bent toward building instead of breaking. The Renaissance wasn’t polite; it was defiant. So must we be.

Part 10 – The Light on Lake Erie

In the Fitzgerald way of things, you always end at the water. For us, it’s Lake Erie — the Luna Pier lighthouse throwing a signal across the waves. It stands for more than navigation; it’s a reminder that in darkness, the smallest beam can mark the way home. We will be that light, not just for Michigan, or the Midwest, but for anyone who still believes the American story isn’t over.

Planes, trains, automobiles — none were inherently good or bad. It was the hands and minds behind them that made the difference. The same will be true of AI. And if we do our work here — in the fields, the shops, the barns, the studios — then maybe, fifty years from now, someone will tell our story as the moment the tide turned, the moment America remembered not just how to dream, but how to make.