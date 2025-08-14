George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DL's avatar
DL
3h

Thank Goodness we have the ability to choose...

We can choose to

Build or destroy,

Love or hate,

Support or disrupt.

May we add Beauty and Loving Kindness along our journeys...

One crime = theft

6:25am

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture