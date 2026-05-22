Peter Strzok marshaled the resources of the FBI Counterintelligence teams, including DHS and other intelligence agencies, to “assess” Donald Trump’s susceptibility to Russian influence through an operation called Crossfire Hurricane.

And by design, the operatives in the “assessment” are forbidden to inform the President and other targets of loyalty and compromise tests, including the recent Arctic Frost assessments run in 2020, 2022, and 2024 election cycles. These “assessments” were run by ODNI in cooperation with foreign operatives providing lures and bribes procured by Joe Kent at the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).

The investigation into Joe Kent’s leaking of classified information from Donald Trump's National Security meetings has relied on the thin thread of prosecuting Tulsi Gabbard at ODNI if she reveals the true nature of the Arctic Frost assessments conducted against Trump.

When faced with this no-win situation of either releasing the targeting nature of the Arctic Frost assessments to the President or allowing the targeting of the President to proceed, the only choice that doesn’t end in prison time is to resign. Which is exactly what Tulsi Gabbard did.

Withholding critical National Security threats to the President is grounds for the dismissal of the ODNI - in this case, Tulsi Gabbard.

Like the Charlie Kirk assassination, all roads lead back to the Arctic Frost assessment programs.

Tulsi Gabbard was faced with a Sophie’s Choice - disclose the full details of the Arctic Frost compromise assessment operation or look the other way while the President faced another Crossfire Hurricane.

(to be continued)