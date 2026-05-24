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You can believe the bone cancer story as the reason for Tulsi Gabbard's resignation, or you can accept the fact that her office has been under lockdown for six weeks with every key stroke on every computer by a special team put together by John Radcliffe at CIA.

You can believe that Tulsi Gabbard Wood is acting in the best interest of the president, or you can look to the glaring emissions of her ODNI Office by not calling out potential assassination strikes by foreign officers against the Trump family.

We have outlined much larger story here which is really a battle between two pipelines pitting the city of London's vision for the last 100 years of a pipeline going through Syria, Iraq, and Iran to empty the vast reservoir of Oil in the middle.

The alternative vision for the Middle East we have outlined as the Braverman prophecy for the last nine years and it's key advocate are BB Netanyahu and Jared Kushner, calling for a trans Arabian pipeline through Saudi Arabia with the eventual oil terminal and gas terminal to supply Europe, going through Gaza in Israel.