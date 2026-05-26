Silence of the ODNI - Part Three
Iran Blowback Analysis - Pakistan Cells Will Be Used
For a decade, our Potomac Research Group has analyzed the potential blowback in the United States from Iran and Iranian terror partners, including Pakistani cells in the United States should a President ever resend the Iran nuclear deal. That’s exactly where we are today.
We have covered how the office of the Director of national intelligence has requirement to keep the president apprised of not only national security threats, but the means sources and methods used for carrying “blowback attacks”.