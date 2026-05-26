The National Counterterrorism Center desk (NCTC) was left abandoned by Joe Kent on March 22nd of this year, the same day some information was finally released about the proposed shooting of Tyler Robinson. NCTC was the key agency putting a hold on the evidence. Why would that be?

There has been a shift in threat vectors used by Iranian terrorist cells like the one led by Iranian Ermiya Faenaeian and Armed Queers in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now the strategy is to bring in an ISIS assassin from the battlefield in Syria, embed the ISIS assassin with a political group for a month or two, and then, after the assassin kills Charlie Kirk, arrange for the team to be whisked out of the country.

We have followed these safehouse groups and their encrypted communications for a decade now, so we see the signal in the wires. We look at the key individuals and key locations, not just flags on a map.

I spent five years in Washington, DC, going by the key server that orchestrated these operations, but the server was under the lock and key of the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office on Capitol Hill.

We did not sit on the information. We acted decisively with field investigations. We used knowledge of which of the 35 Congressmen had military-grade encryption to trace them back to their home districts (all 30-point DNC districts) and see where all the secret communications were going. More often than not, we found government assistance for refugee groups going for the caching of weapons and other force multipliers, as we found with Keith Ellison in Minnesota.

From this research, we designed a resilient infrastructure of non-violent resistance against this onslaught of targeting by the Federal Government and many State Governments, such as California.

We created a Medical Autonomy model centered on individual practitioners who were schooled in both Western and holistic medicine and who offered their skills within a resilience infrastructure across the country.

We also developed a framework to defend against cultural destruction. We now defend against catastrophic events like Turning Point USA’s production of Kid Rock at the Super Bowl by offering better music than TPUSA, for any band to perform around the world, royalty-free. We also offered Kid Rock a Michigan venue for America’s 250th Anniversary Woodstock with the hit, “Rock America Right”. We are not issuing whitepapers from an ivory tower. We are literally mopping the floor with TPUSA.

We don’t do this through state-sponsored television like CNN or Rothschild-infiltrated fronts like TPUSA, which collect millions from unsuspecting donors; we do it here for $8 a month by becoming a Paid Subscriber.

Unlike TPUSA, we don’t have paid contracts with DHS to deliver your digital footprint from Patriot events you attend, such as your face or phone details. We have no planes or drones to circle overhead to collect your faces and phones. We are now the ODNI. We are the last switch for the President, the eyes and ears in the field. Thank you for considering an $ 8-a-month underwriting of great journalism, combined with field action, for us all to survive and thrive.