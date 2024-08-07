Incredible details have emerged with a Pakistani intelligence connection to the July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt.

Our research group foreshadowed Pak ISI using Antifa connections in the US Congress to arrange for the assassination of President Donald Trump in 2017 and 2018.

With mainstream media blaring headlines yesterday afternoon, “Arrest In Alleged Plot To Assassinate Trump,” it was a bittersweet moment for our research group, which warned of such events in 2017 and 2018.

Interestingly, Merchant was arrested the same day that the IP ping addresses in the Trump Assassination stopped. Senator Ron Johnson from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project published these IP addresses. We now know Merchant was provided encrypted communications, so the Senator Johnson IP address pings could actually be a phone given to Merchant.

Our research group not only visited all the Pittsburgh and Butler sites, but we also interviewed and researched outdoor venues where the snipers may have trained in advance of the Trump Assassination Attempt, like the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club.

As expected, the White House has denied any link between the Pakistani bagman giving money to American Antifa and the Trump Assassination, a complete reversal of the previous day’s reports.

Our research group has followed the Antifa-affiliated members of the US Congress for seven years, so this White House denial this morning is of no surprise to us.

We have also tracked Antifa hitmen like Maxwell Yearick and his Antifa associates, already implicated in the Trump Assassination plot, before the Pakistani Bagman story broke yesterday afternoon.

Our researchers have also identified a funding mechanism for US Antifa operations with the son of Senator Tim Kane, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate. His son was arrested in the “Summer of Love” Antifa action in Minnesota and is a long-time associate of Maxwell Yearick.

While in Butler, PA, and Pittsburgh, PA, we ran down all the Yearick locations and associates' locations. We have yet to present all this evidence as we are waiting for third-party verifications.

Maxwell Yearick’s identity may now be being protected by the FBI as a confidential informant, which might explain why his blood sample at the Trump Assassination site is being suppressed. Yearick father’s White Van also has been suppressed as evidence, possibly due to a foreign state actor being involved in the assassination.

With the inclusion of a foreign state, the case will now be subject to suppression of evidence due to national security. This might be why the Pakistani businessman was asked to visit Iran for a short time.

We will continue to follow this investigation closely with our reporters on the ground now in Pittsburgh and myself.

Representative Mike Kelly is an organization of thirteen members in the Assassination Task Force, but Congress's August recess has frustratingly delayed it.

We have reported extensively on Pakistan’s elite intelligence unit, Pak ISI 111, nicknamed “Mousa” after their founder, for the last eight years with their encrypted communications devices on Capitol Hill with the Awan Spy Ring.

Our research group is certainly not waiting for a congressional committee in our investigations. Return here for the paid portion of this research to follow. I am at the email limit for this Substack.

Merchant had also provided for links to financing for August and September assassination attempts on Trump.

Here are the filing documents by the DOJ in the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

Merchant’s $5,000 downpayment for the Trump Assassination was seized in cash.

Arshad Mehmood is a key Pakistani journalist covering the Trump Assassination on the ground in Pakistan.