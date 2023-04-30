Senator Mark Warner On March 7th, 2023, Outlines Senate Bill 686, The Restrict Act, Aimed At “Foreign Influence”, With No Judicial Or Congressional Oversight To Silence You. Chinese Owned Tik Tok Is Mentioned Nowhere In The Bill.

https://www.wired.com/story/mark-warner-us-tiktok-ban-restrict-act/

Senator Mark Warner is pulling out all the stops to cover up his illegal kickback schemes to the DNC including Uranium One and bioagents from the old Soviet Union which I will call Dark Winter bioagents.

Is Senator Warner coming at me because I outed Malone’s close relationship to the cast of the Anthrax 9/11 attacks? Is Senator Warner covering for Robert Malone?

A while back, I pointed out that Bob Malone’s boss appeared to be meeting with a Mossad Agent and a US Special Forces Ranger on the morning of September 11th, 2001. The Mossad Agent met with Nick Jacobs, CEO of the Windber Research Institute at an 8 AM meeting about a possible Anthrax attack. Interestingly, Flight 93 which crashed near Shanksville, PA, 16 miles from the Windber Research Institute, didn’t leave Newark Airport until 8:42 AM.

That’s pretty good timing to be looking into anthrax detection equipment BEFORE the 9/11 attacks! What’s interesting is Dr. Robert Malone never wants to talk about where he was on 9/11. Wouldn’t this anthrax equipment be used to test the paramedics that went out to the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville?

Wouldn’t Dr. Robert Malone have been put in charge of testing the paramedics when they returned to the Winber Medical Center? Why doesn’t he talk about this? Everyone knows where they were on 9/11, and everyone usually can recount their story easily. Why is it so difficult for Bob? We do know Bob went right to work at Ft. Detrick for DynPort, a CIA-connected company doing military countermeasure vaccines.

For six years, Warner has had a CNN lapdog named Donie O’Sullivan undermine me at every turn to prevent me from reporting this story. Now, in desperation, Senator Warner has turned to a Bill in Congress, to cover up his past transgressions with the DNC, parlaying the spoils of the Cold War for DNC kickbacks.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RESTRICT_Act

If the RESTRICT Act seems like a Stalinesque attempt to call everyone who would expose DNC corruption in Foreign Affairs a “Russian spy”, you would be right on the money. The RESTRICT Act seeks to shut down your communication on all social media channels as well as possible limitation of your expenditures through the implementation of Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC). Senator Warner made no bones about going to the extreme measure to write a Congressional Bill to specifically limit my free speech, after his CNN lapdog, Donie O’Sullivan went to YouTube executives to get ANY George Webb interview erased off the platform.

Citizen Journalist George Webb had reason to believe the US State Department was running a “Live Exercise” at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. The Dutch athlete on the US Team was an Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer for the US State Department reporting to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had accused the United States of using athletes at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games of bringing the virus to Wuhan. We focused only on foreign soldiers embedded into the US Military teams who worked for the US State Department.

Warner said “This shouldn’t be something that requires the attention of a major news network and a US Senator to fix” specifically referring to yours truly. Senator Warner made this statement AFTER my YouTube channel of 4,000 videos was destroyed and my Patreon support was stripped from me. Senator Warner didn’t mention I had called out Virginia Benassi getting all the CoronaVirus bids or the two NATO spy chiefs I had called out as well. We also had evidence that Virginia Benassi was in the Wuhan Institute of Virology BEFORE the “lab leak” doing the “lab leak prevention training”. The University of Texas Medical Branch training (UTMB) has now been recognized by other news outlets such as Whitney Webb’s Unlimited Hangout. Unlimited Hangout refers to the Univesity of Galveston as UTG, but UTMB Galveston actually did the training.

Of course, O’Sullivan with CNN didn’t mention the two NATO spy chiefs, the WHO and Wellcome Trust official getting all the CoronaVirus vaccine bids, or the husband’s connections to an Air Force “tag and trace” program at the MIT Lincoln Lab. O’Sullivan forgot to mention the part about the “Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer for the US State Department” reporting to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO part too. And O’Sullivan forgot that Virginia Benassi was also in the Wuhan Institute of Virology doing the lab lead training before the lab leak.

Guiseppe Benassi and Pietro Benassi were heads of two NATO countries’ spy agencies.

Virginia Benassi was receiving all Wellcome Trust and WHO bids for CoronaVirus vaccine technology called DARPA ADEPT - later known as mRNA. But Senator Warner’s desire to suppress US State Department actions benefitting the DNC goes far back before 2020 when he wanted to ban news of the involvement of the US State Department in Wuhan. My history with Senator Warner goes all the way back to 2016 reporting on the head of the Clinton Foundation who went missing right before the 2016 election - Eric Braverman.

In 2016, Citizen Journalist reported that Eric Braverman had fled to Israel after giving key DNC emails to Julian Assange about Uranium One. Webb reported that New York Attorney Michael Ratner was the go-between for Braverman to Assange, and Ratner died soon after in May of 2016.

The fun started with the DNC when I charged the Clinton Foundation with diverting Russian dismantled missile uranium to a Ukrainian Billionaire for kickbacks to the DNC in March 2017. I had received information from overseas that Eric Braverman of the Clinton Foundation had disappeared because he wouldn’t sign financial statements of the Clinton Foundation which included money laundering of the diverted uranium from the Russian dismantled missiles. That’s when I believe an Information Assurance Officer by the name of Nate Cain was assigned to my case at the FBI. (more on this later).

In 2017, Citizen Journalist George Webb reported that Ukrainian Billionaire Crime Boss Simeon Mogilevich diverted highly enriched uranium from 20,000 dismantled Russian nuclear warheads, kicking back money to the DNC.

It turned out that the Braverman in hiding in Israel was later confirmed by Braverman himself, and he admitted to meeting with a Ukrainian Billionaire crime figure as well, Igor Kolomoisky. There had been a changing of the guard for the diverted Soviet uranium since the shipments had started in 1999, and the new Ukrainian Billionaire running the uranium diversion operation was now Kolomoisky.

https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-justice-ukraine/u-s-moves-to-seize-70-mln-in-property-from-two-ukrainian-oligarchs-idUSL1N2F82DC

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/ukrainealert/us-sanctions-ukrainian-oligarch-ihor-kolomoisky/

https://ukdaily.news/war-in-ukraine-search-of-the-billionaire-ihor-kolomoisky-the-former-relative-of-zelensky-is-suspected-of-corruption-and-tax-evasion-325575.html

Citizen Journalist George Webb got a huge break when the DNC chose to make an FBI hacker the head of the DNC Email “break-in” the head of the “investigation”, an obvious sham and projection of DNC uranium crimes and kickbacks.

I got a huge break in the case in March of 2020 when it was discovered there were twenty “burglaries” of encrypted Blackberry phones from Congressional offices the night of the 2016 Election and the person in charge of the DNC “hacking investigation” was Dmitri Aperovich, a Russian/Ukrainian hacker I knew a previous life in cybersecurity. I knew if I found the missing encrypted Blackberry or the laptop, I would find the missing Uranium One emails (and possibly the Dark Winter emails as well I would find out later).

Through gumshoe door knocking on every address associated with the DNC spy ring configuring the encrypted Blackberrys, and I finally found a witness named Andre Taggart, an ex-Marine married to a Navy Cyrotographer, that vouched for finding the Blackberrys had government markings. Soon after, I had a long-time advisor of Joe Biden, whom I called Deep Blackberry, dropped one of these phones in my lap, and he told me that I was not only on the right track with the DNC spy ring and Uranium One but that there was much more to the “Russia China” deal than I knew.

I now had whistleblowers in Piketon, Ohio, telling me the Russian dismantled missile Uranium never got to Piketon, but the empty tanks fouled with deadly plutonium did. I also had an informant who presented himself as a whistleblower and whom I called Deep Uranium tell me a similar story—the Russian Uranium never got to Piketon.

Deep Blackberry’s story (who later turned out to be an FBI Informant) told me that the Pakistani Ordnance Factory and Pakistani Intelligence Unit 111, called “Mousa” after their founder, were diverting uranium to various nuclear programs around the world. Deep Uranium’s real name, I found out later, was Marshall Okey Richards, and he said he represented five Department of Homeland Security whistleblowers with a combined 100 years of service to the United States.

I met with Deep Uranium in June of 2017 on my way to speak with the Piketon whistleblowers who said the Russian missile uranium never got to Piketon, Ohio. There had also been a slaughter of eight people involved in a trucking company that shipped uranium for the Piketon plant called the Rhoden murders, so I felt I was hot on the trail of the missing Russian uranium. Little did I know, but I was walking into an FBI trap. After meeting with the first legitimate whistleblower in the little town of Zanesville, Ohio, I was arrested waiting for the second Piketon whistleblower later that night. I was interrogated by the FBI by an officer named Pettijohn who had interests in uranium consulting in Charlottesville, Virginia, and that’s when I knew I was on to a big story. The Uranium One insiders at the FBI in Virginia had set me up in Ohio.

Of course, the DNC CNN false narrative machine spun up with Donie O’Sullivan of CNN leaving out all the key details I have outlined here. Deep Uranium had given me information about a possible dirty bomb attack in “Memphis” a month before, and he was now saying an attack was imminent. After relating what Deep Uranium told me on a news show, I discounted his reports saying an attack by Pakistani terrorist Daewoo Ibrahim in the Port of Norfolk was the real threat. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, even though this was a taped conversation, left this information completely out of his report. Even though I can be clearly heard saying on the news broadcast, “I have a prediction to make. It’s going to be Norfolk. It’s going to be Ibrahim”, O’Sullivan reported the story according to the preplanned FBI narrative.

CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan climbed the CNN ladder to being a featured reporter on the back of the Piketon, Ohio distortions and misreporting, going on to become CNN’s leading “Russia, Russia” reporter about Trump-Russia collusion.

Donie O’Sullivan would later go on to distort my reporting about the US State Department COVID Live Exercise in Wuhan at the Wuhan Military Games where I clearly can be seen pointing to Igor Kolomoisky as the key Ukrainian henchman for not only diverting Russian uranium but also diverted Russian bioagents from the fall of the Soviet Union. Below Kolomoisky’s picture is the man I said ran the infiltration program on Trump’s Foreign Policy team to dangle Hillary Uranium One emails to employees of the Trump Campaign, Joseph Schmitz, a long-time CIA-affiliated operative along with General Keith Kellogg.

Joseph Schmitz had crowded Trump’s Foreign Policy team with five CIA operatives which I called the Five Eyes guys in 2018 including Alexander Downer (Australian Intel), Carter Page (CIA and FBI), and George Papadopoulos (CIA).

Pictured below Kolomoisky, Carter Page, Schmitz, and Kellogg on the March 2020 whiteboard are MI6 Spy Chief Richard Dearlove and Christopher Steele, who I accused of dangling Russian bioagent emails to the Trump Campaign. I had learned by March 2020 that the “Uranium One” emails also included Russian bioagents.

When a Uranium One “whistleblower” emerged named Nate Cain, I immediately sought out an interview with him. After a no-show on Fox News with Sean Hannity, I drove to his Maryland home to give him a chance to tell his side of the story. I knew Nate Cain had worked for Joe Schmitz in the Trump Campaign, dangling Uranium One emails from the FBI to Trump campaign staff, so I didn’t expect much.

With all Nate Cain's arsenal of weapons and FBI handlers at his Maryland house, he was still afraid to come out and tell his side of the story. Now, Joe Schmitz, had Nate Cain running for Congress in West Virginia, so it just shows you, if you are a servitor in Washington, DC, you will be rewarded. Cain would later accuse me in front of 8,000 witnesses on a Project Veritas Twitter Space of putting his family’s life in danger. Didn’t he think Hillary Clinton would see the Hannity broadcast that was scheduled the night before? It was clear Nate Cain had gone from trying to set up Trump with the Uranium One emails to trying to set up Devon Nunes in Congress, and the whole “whistleblower” charade was a show to plug the Uranium One leak, and possibly the “Dark Winter” Russian bioagent leaks as well.

So now Senator Warner has his CNN lap dogs out for me again with the RESTRICT Act. And the Dark Winter Anthrax 9/11 boys seemed to have joined the party. Well, if Senator Warner puts me away on some flimsy espionage charge for outing his uranium kickback scheme, you will know why. But one thing I learned in 2018, Uranium One is a cover for the really nasty stuff, the Russian bioagents, that would later create a Dark Winter in America.

Senator Warner has sought a “Benassi Ban”, protecting the two NATO spy chiefs, the WHO and Wellcome Trust officer getting the CoronaVirus bids, and the Air Force Defense Contractor administering a “tag and trace’ program with the US Air Force at the MIT Lincoln Lab.

Donie O’Sullivan has never apologized to George Webb despite the “lab leak theory” now being endorsed by the US Senate, and Webb’s reporting about the US State Department’s PREDICT Program being proven to provide the key funding for Gain of Function research in Wuhan. The US State Department is still stonewalling on the medical records of the US Military athletes at the Wuhan Military Games. Webb had whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir that assured him the US State Department contingent to the Military Games would raise antibodies against the CoronaVirus upon leaving Wuhan.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan never acknowledged the Benassi NATO connections with the US State Department PREDICT Program even though George Webb spelled out the US State Department PREDICT program funding Gain of Function Research in Wuhan in a taped interview.

In the same taped interview, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN cut George Webb off when Webb asked how Virginia Benassi could be in four key cities all at once during a critical outbreak phase of the CoronaVirus in China.

Donie O’Sullivan of CNN ignored that fact that Benassi family had been entrusted with the NATO supply of Chemical and Biological Weapons since the fall of the Soviet Union as National Arms Directors for NATO.