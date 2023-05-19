On May 18th, 2023, Senator Mark Rubio finally confirmed much of what the Potomac Group reported in March 2020. Three upgrades to the two-year-old Wuhan BSL Lab were acknowledged in the Rubio report, but the Rubio report still does not have the specificity of the Johnson Controls or York Air Conditioning details.

The Rubio report also confirmed the Potomac Group’s suspicions that the first “Bio Event” actually occurred in the Summer of 2019.

Senator Rubio’s report also confirmed a full-scale drill that was conducted on September 18th, 2019, again confirming Potomac Group reporting in March 2020.

Key details of the US State Department and DARPA’s involvement in the co-development of weaponized pathogens, however, was conveniently left out of the Rubio report.

The Rubio Report also made no mention of the US State Department being in a joint venture with the Wuhan Institute of Virology since 2009 under a project called USAID PREDICT and also the Rubio Report made no mention of DARPA’s man in Wuhan, Dr. Michael Callahan, being in Wuhan since 2019 under a Mass General/MIT professorship.

Meanwhile, our investigations were back in Pittsburgh at UPMC, looking at the CoronaThrax murders and the whole gain of function smoking gun of putting two pathogens together in the same bacteria like putting CoronaVirus into Anthrax.

Our researchers also asked me to follow up on the original “DynCorp and DynPort Anthrax Murders” that I investigated in 2017.

In 2017, we did not know the name of Robert Malone, and we did not have the rich, treasure trove of metadata he provides to all the cohorts of Anthrax 9/11 attacks, including Robert Malone being close to the crash site in nearby Windber Research Institute on the morning of 9/11, only eighty miles east of UPMC.

Going back to UPMC in Pittsburgh and out to the Windber Research Institute brought back memories of my 2017 broadcasts about George HW Bush using UPMC as a private transplant hospital for rich, Arab oil sheiks, and it made me wonder if that “organs for oil” operation had been moved to quieter Winder with its scores of Ph. Ds for a remote, coal mining town of 4,200 people.

Even stranger stories about the Windber Lab have emerged from the Director of the lab himself, Nick Jacobs. Nick Jacobs, who would have been Robert Malone’s boss at the time of 9/11, not only reported having to defend tissue samples from being taken from the lab in 2002 but then said the woman who helped later offered him troves of priceless art in July 2020! Jacobs said the same, a young female hotshot from Washington, DC that helped defend the tissue samples in 2002 also offered a priceless art collection of Chinese, Indian, African, and European Art in July 2020, while claiming roots to the dispossessed art of the French Revolution.

I could think of only one female CIA agent who posed as an art dealer for priceless Chinese, Indian, African, and European art while also being with a Beltway Bandit consulting firm in 2002 to defend the tissue samples with a Top Secret Clearance - Amaryllis Fox - the daughter-in-law to Robert F. Kennedy Jr!

We shall see what the future investigations bring, but I am in Windber right now looking for a priceless art collection near the lab. We now have a CIA art dealer meeting the Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr’s son at Burning Man.

https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/cia-art-dealer-shanghai-13384

/https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/cia-art-dealer-shanghai-13384/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5927711/Guests-Robert-Kennedy-IIIs-wedding-former-CIA-spy-arrive-chic-Cape-Code-style.html