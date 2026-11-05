By George Webb

My my, it did not take long after El Sayed’s win in the US Senate for the seeds of a Second Holocaust to be sown in Michigan.

A “New Muslim Thinker” proposed an argument on social media brought an old diplomatic bargain into a Michigan political conversation. The “New Muslim Thinker” posted a book excerpt about Franklin Roosevelt, King Abdul Aziz ibn Saud, Palestine, and their February 1945 meeting aboard the USS Quincy.

I answered by saying FDR was dying and did not know the full extent of the Holocaust when he made the Aramco deal. The “New Muslim Thinker” forgot about the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem’s collaboration with Hitler. Now the collective guilt for the Jewish Homeland deal is the Holy Jihad mission of Abdul El-Sayed in this “New Muslim Thinker’s” mind.

Roosevelt knew some details about the mass murder of Jews before April 1945, but he had no idea of the massive rate of murders in the months before his death. And the Grand Mufti’s meeting with Hitler took place in Berlin, not Jerusalem.

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/hajj-amin-al-husayni-wartime-propagandist?utm_source=chatgpt.com

But the Grand Mufti was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, specifically preventing escaping Jews from emigrating during the War to Palestine, especially children.

I use the title above as a warning about the dangers of normalized antisemitism, but also as a caution flag that a genocide is being organized in Michigan.

My Michigan reporting provides the setting: Michigan at the Front Door, Courage More Than Penmanship in a Battleground State, Swing State Studios, Less Tragedy, More Hope—Day 3, and From Lake Erie to the Courthouse. Those articles preserve my reporting and interpretations. They are not independent corroboration of every allegation within them.

Yes, FDR Had Some Holocaust Knowledge

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum records that the State Department confirmed the Nazi extermination plan in November 1942. But a “plan” was not yet a reality in FDR's mind. Roosevelt met Jewish representatives about mass murder that December. He established the War Refugee Board in January 1944.

The Quincy meeting memorandum itself is decisive. It records Roosevelt discussing the murder of approximately three million Polish Jews on February 14, 1945. That contemporary estimate was not the final Holocaust death toll. It is evidence that he knew about mass killing before the date I named.

This is the discipline I want readers to bring to my Chasing the Signal introduction, its final chapter, my investigative roadmap, The Danger of Being First and Correct, and Some Truths Are Too Big to Tell.

The Grand Mufti’s collaboration was real; inherited guilt is not

Hajj Amin al-Husayni, the former mufti of Jerusalem, met Adolf Hitler in Berlin on November 28, 1941. The Holocaust Museum preserves the propaganda footage and describes the meeting. His collaboration with Nazi Germany warrants direct examination.

The same demand applies to the relationships explored in The Last Jarrah, The Last Jarrah—Part Two, Awan Minutes to Midnight—Part One, Charlie Kirk and the Ziklag Infiltration, and Why I Wrote the Charlie Kirk Tribute Song. These are separate inquiries. Association, family relationship, nationality, or religious affiliation cannot carry the burden of proving an operation.

What Roosevelt actually promised Ibn Saud

The excerpt raises a legitimate historical question about American promises concerning Palestine. We can compare it with Roosevelt’s April 5, 1945 letter. He reaffirmed consultation with both Arabs and Jews over changes to Palestine’s basic situation and renewed his assurance against executive action hostile to the Arab people.

That document deserves quotation and scrutiny. It does not erase the Jewish refugee emergency. Nor does it make Palestinian rights disappear. A historical account must examine what was promised, to whom, and how later governments acted. The screenshot does not identify the book and edition sufficiently to authenticate every assertion on the photographed page; the diplomatic records provide a firmer starting point.

My own regional hypotheses appear in The Braverman Prophecy—Part Two and There Is No Place Like Neom. Related questions about security and strategic resources run through Kennedy’s Samson Option Nightmare, the Uranium Starter Pack, and Who Is Deep Uranium?. Those interpretations must be tested against the original records rather than used to overwrite them.

Saudi oil: put the concession before the handshake

ARAMCO belongs in this history. But its chronology matters. The Saudi concession to Standard Oil of California dates to 1933. Commercial production followed in 1938, and the company adopted the Arabian American Oil Company name in 1944. The Quincy meeting occurred in 1945. It cannot accurately be presented as the moment the original concession began.

Oil interests, diplomacy, and strategic access deserve investigation together. Establishing a particular bargain still requires its terms and participants. A photograph of two leaders cannot tell us every condition of a commercial agreement.

That distinction also governs the questions I raise in Still Validated After All These Years, The Real Chinatown, Iran Contra Friends Go to Washington, Kissinger Skates Again With Latest Theranos Movie, and Operation Hollywood’s introduction. A possible beneficiary provides a question. The records must establish the conduct.

British Petroleum and two different Philbys

British Petroleum has its own corporate history. BP’s incorporation documents date the company to April 14, 1909; its predecessor was the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. The British Petroleum name came later. Saudi ARAMCO and the British-centered Persian oil enterprise should not be merged into one company or one undocumented command structure.

There are also two Philbys to distinguish. Harry St. John Philby was an adviser to Ibn Saud and an intermediary in discussions concerning Palestine. Kim Philby, his son, became a Soviet penetration agent inside British intelligence. State Department records identify St. John in the Saudi negotiations; MI5 identifies Kim among the Cambridge Five. The father’s role does not prove that the son controlled the negotiations.

Readers can approach my wider intelligence and narrative inquiries through The AI Rider, the Hollywood series overview, and Trump Bans CNN—But Banning Isn’t Investigating. These are background reading paths, not evidence that either Philby directed a Michigan political campaign.

A possible Jewish refuge in southern Africa needs a specific proposal

The search for refuge beyond Palestine is an important part of Jewish history. However, “a South African homeland” is too imprecise without identifying the proposal, sponsor, location, and date. Territorialist movements explored several destinations. YIVO’s Steinberg archive documents those efforts, including Australian settlement proposals and material concerning Africa.

One important geographical correction: the well-known Kimberley refugee settlement proposal concerned Western Australia, not Kimberley in South Africa. South Africa also had its own Jewish community and immigration history. These subjects cannot be substituted for one another because the place-names sound familiar.

My Fauci and Me technical preface contains a separate South African strand of my reporting, within the broader project introduced in New George Webb Book—Fauci and Me. Neither authenticates a wartime Jewish homeland plan. The source-checking approach discussed in We Still Have Great Leads in the Fauci Investigation, The Email Trail, and Four Grandmothers Tougher on Fauci Than Congress is relevant as method: identify each document before connecting the claims.

Rothschild banking: identify the person, firm, and transaction

The Rothschild family’s historical banking and political roles are legitimate subjects of research. The Balfour Declaration was addressed to Walter Rothschild in 1917. Other family members participated in banking, philanthropy, and settlement activity. Those facts do not establish a timeless family command over governments, oil companies, wars, or Jewish people.

An allegation involving a bank should identify the legal entity, transaction, decision-makers, and records. Walter Rothschild receiving a diplomatic letter is a different fact from a banking house arranging a loan. Neither makes Jewish citizens collectively responsible for a financial institution’s actions.

My archive includes claims about institutional power, including Earshot and Why I Wrote “Knockin’ on Assassins’ Doors”. The lesson I bring here is to insist on individual attribution.

My discussions of contested narratives in Two Narratives, Only One Right to Report, Freedom of Speech Is Like Freedom of Movement, and The Standard Oil Remedy for YouTube concern speech, access, and institutional accountability. The protection I seek for my own reporting must also protect people who reject my politics.

What would establish a Michigan warning?

The next assignment is concrete: preserve complete speeches; authenticate posts; identify actual threats; obtain incident reports; seek responses from the people accused. El-Sayed has already invoked my Cherokee heritage as some sort of justification for his Sharia emancipation of Michigan by referencing the Trail of Tears. I went to the last performance of the Trail of Tears in Oklahoma, Senator El-Sayed; you didn’t. Andrew Jackson killed my ancestors, not yours. So now you get Michigan farmland for your slave trader ancestors by invoking Trail of Tears? I don’t know how you can seriously invoke the Trail of Tears. Senator El-Sayed.

The verification questions raised in ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking and October Surprises, November Surprises apply after an election as well as before it. My demand to Restore the Archive and my account of YouTube’s channel removal rest on the value of keeping original material available for scrutiny.

Protect the people; keep examining the institutions

The Holocaust was the Nazi genocide of six million Jews. Its history should sharpen our recognition of dehumanization and organized persecution. A cautionary flag of impending genocide needs more than a heated exchange and a historical analogy, for certain. But the mistake of the First Holocaust was suffering in silence too long.

I have explored other ways of preserving difficult testimony in Operation Lockdown: The Resolution, Day Two, and Day Three. Those works concern another investigation and are included here as storytelling background. Their dramatic methods reinforce the need to distinguish reconstruction, testimony, and established history.

The human stakes are also present in The Seven COVID Suicides. That separate subject reminds me to ask what publication does to the people being discussed. Urgency does not excuse avoidable harm or an unsupported accusation.

Michigan needs a newsroom that can hear a correction

The strongest response is local work: a preserved interview, a verified record, a public question, a correction that stays visible. That approach appears in Documentary in the Round, Two Schools of Thought, Neighborhood News, Health, and Wealth, and Why I Wrote “No Left Turn at Albuquerque”.

I have outlined reading paths through my Michigan work, institutional inquiries, and reporting methods. Historical findings in this essay rest on the primary and archival sources below.

If the title is to mean anything useful, it must mean stopping the habits that make persecution easier: historical falsification, collective blame, indifference to threats, and the willingness to treat neighbors as representatives of an enemy people.

FDR knew some of the Holocaust details. The Grand Mufti was meeting with Hitler in Berlin was four years before FDR’s April 1945 meeting. Al-Husayni’s collaboration was his responsibility. El-Sayed must answer for his own words and actions. Jewish and Muslim Michiganders deserve safety without first passing somebody’s foreign-policy test.

Keep the history accurate. Keep the questions specific. Keep the newsroom open.

Historical and archival sources