For Whom Ukraine Tolls — Part One

1) The Bell Tolled In Orem For Charlie Kirk

I’m starting at the only safe ground in a storm of claims: Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. That’s not rumor; it’s the core event the country saw unfold in real time, reported across mainstream outlets with photos of the campus perimeter, officers, and abandoned belongings after the shooting. Deseret News

In the days that followed, law enforcement arrested people around the country over threats or copycat talk that authorities linked to anger or grief around the killing. That’s documented: a Texas man charged federally over threats to attack a Pride parade, an arson attempt near a vigil in El Paso, and a man arrested for a threatening video aimed at Utah Valley University itself. It’s a grim line that officials drew—between protected speech and criminal threats—while they promised to prosecute the latter. AP News

Public mourning was also unmistakable. High-profile figures stepped to microphones and cameras, and the mourning drew in pop-culture names as well. People magazine, for example, covered Tim Allen crediting Erika Kirk’s words of forgiveness at a memorial with helping him make peace with his own family tragedy decades earlier. Whatever one thinks of Kirk’s politics, the human reaction and the public ritual are firmly on record. People.com

2) The League Of Teams Versus The Lone Gunman

Here’s the thesis I brought to the livestream: stop thinking about a lone gunman in an amphitheater. Start thinking about a league. If you only stare at angles and microphones and trajectory diagrams, you miss the bus, the locker room, the coach, the tournament bracket—all the structures around a game that make the shot possible.

That’s an analogy, not a claim of fact; the facts we have are that investigators say a suspect named Tyler Robinson was quickly identified and arrested, that he faced aggravated murder and other charges, and that many specifics—from motive to possible co-conspirators—remain officially unanswered. Fox News

This is where we draw a hard line between my analysis and the public record. My analysis says you look for logistics and command. The public record, so far, says: a campus killing, a named suspect arrested within days, prosecutors beginning to outline a case in court, and experts telling Fox News Digital that investigators will wrestle with digital attribution hurdles like IP logging and message provenance. Those are documented facts. The rest is hypothesis until we see filings and sworn testimony. Fox News

3) Why Utah CAI Keeps Showing Up On My Map

Why am I still in Logan and Orem when others want to argue forever on the amphitheater grass? Because the institutions that matter for context are physically here. Utah State University runs a Center for Anticipatory Intelligence (CAI) that calls itself “the nation’s lab school for anticipatory intelligence,” teaching a multidomain approach to anticipating threats and opportunities and “designing resilience” under uncertainty. That’s not secret; it’s how USU brands the center in public. Center for Anticipatory Intelligence

Drive south and you hit Utah Valley University’s Center for National Security Studies (CNSS) in Orem. UVU says, in plain sight, that it offers courses, mentoring, and pipelines into fields adjacent to national security—from law and international relations to homeland security and the military. Their own pages and channels say they were established in 2016 and are the first of their kind in Utah. Again—no cloak and dagger needed to see a real academic footprint. Utah Valley University+1

Add in the simple, public reality that USU has Army and Air Force ROTC programs—again, not unusual in the United States—and you have what I call an “ecosystem” of security-adjacent instruction, internships, and professional pathways. That’s a descriptive statement about webpages and catalogs. It is not proof that any of these units coordinates violence; claims to that effect are allegations in commentary circles and remain unproven in mainstream reporting. Utah State University

4) The Vietnam Analogy, Using The Phoenix Program At Home Now

On the livestream this morning, I cited for a Vietnam analogy: in the 1960s we didn’t have clandestine hit teams on American campuses, but in Vietnam the Phoenix Program targeted insurgent infrastructure with ruthless efficiency.

That is a documented historical program subject to deep academic scrutiny and public controversy. Using Phoenix as an analytic lens is fair as an analogy; asserting a present-day U.S. campus “Phoenix” requires evidence we do not yet have. YouTube

If you want a U.S. campus benchmark that is historical fact, you land on Kent State: four students killed by National Guardsmen on May 4, 1970, amid a protest. The President’s Commission on Campus Unrest concluded those shootings were unjustified. That’s a cornerstone document of the era. It speaks to state force in a domestic protest—but it’s not evidence of covert teams; it was uniformed force and a catastrophic breakdown of discipline. Kent State University+1

5) What’s New Is “Anticipatory”, That’s CAI

Here’s what’s different in 2025 versus 1970: branding around anticipation. CAI’s own copy emphasizes forecasting complex risks and opportunities to “reduce uncertainty.” If you’re a civil-liberties hawk, your antennae go up at the phrase “anticipatory intelligence” because preemption always risks overreach. It’s Palantir preemption.

That’s a policy critique. The center’s public mission statements don’t say “direct kinetic operations”; they talk classrooms, degrees, and methods. Read what they actually publish. Center for Anticipatory Intelligence

Long-time CIA Analyst Jeannie Johnson runs the Center for Anticipatory Intelligence.

If the public square is heated, Utah has also experimented with “depolarization” tools like the Dignity Index, an eight-point scale for rating speech in terms of dignity and contempt. Its backers position it as civic hygiene for elections and debates. Critics in my audience worry such scales could migrate into informal blacklists. Both things can be true as caution and aspiration. What’s documented is the initiative’s own materials and coverage about its aims. Kent State University+1

6) The Ukraine Debate Has Now Turned Deadly

Now the wire that keeps sparking: Ukraine. The stream sets a big frame—that some actors want a decades-long war, and that neutralizing charismatic anti-war voices on campuses could help sustain it. That is analysis, not a proven courtroom conspiracy.

The facts I can cite: the war is protracted and costly; U.S. support remains a live political fight; and in the immediate aftermath of the killing, Turning Point USA publicly vowed to keep touring campuses with heavier security rather than retreat. That last point—about pressing forward with screenings and lectures—was reported this week. Vanity Fair

That persistence manifested in event logistics: metal detectors, bag checks, more police. A Vanity Fair report—writing from its own editorial vantage point—listed future speakers and said UVU had launched an independent review of the tragedy while colleges on the tour hardened perimeters. Whether one agrees with the politics or not, the “continue the tour” decision is on-the-record and helps explain why tensions remain high. Vanity Fair

7) The Robinson Case File: What’s Known, What’s Working Theory

Let’s strip it down to filings. Fox News Digital summarized the state of play: Robinson identified within days; an arrest; a first court appearance; prosecutors beginning to sketch their theory; and experts cautioning about hurdles in tying online messages to a human beyond doubt.

The article also quoted Robinson’s alleged statement about “hatred,” if prosecutors can attribute it. Until the preliminary hearing record is fuller, there’s a lot the public doesn’t know. That’s not me hedging; that’s the documented posture. Fox News

Tyler’s brother, Logan, was named after Logan, Utah, the home of CAI.

Reuters, for its part, has been busy swatting viral misidentifications—a reminder that the internet fills vacuums with false positives. Their fact-check two days ago debunked one viral claim that a man who debated Kirk months earlier was the shooter. That’s useful guardrail work: it doesn’t prove anything affirmative, but it reminds us how fast narratives can grab the wrong person. Reuters

8) The Campus Is The New Ukraine Battlefield

Orem is not the Beltway. It’s a Wasatch-front town that woke up under a nationwide spotlight it didn’t want. The Guardian’s on-the-ground piece captured that tone—residents paying respects while revisiting old arguments about what Kirk stood for. You can disagree with the paper’s politics and still accept the descriptive fact: a community had to absorb a very public murder on a college quad. The Guardian

Azov Family Robinson has erased their social media.

Utah State and Utah Valley didn’t vanish into silence, either. Their security-adjacent centers are not hiding; they advertise degrees, cohorts, and recruitment cycles on public websites and social feeds. The CAI describes itself as a “lab school,” not a clandestine unit, and pushes a Master of Anticipatory Intelligence like any flagship program would. That’s all verifiable without a FOIA request. Center for Anticipatory Intelligence+2Utah State University+2

9) How Do We Know These New Campus Teams Are Not Just Phoenix Assassination Teams With Rainbow T-Shirts?

Let me be explicit about standards. To move the “league/team” model from analysis to documentation, you’d need (a) subpoenaed communications connecting specific university offices or employees to pre-attack planning; (b) procurement and transport trails for weapons, vehicles, billets, or exfil; (c) cooperating witnesses; or (d) charging documents alleging a conspiracy larger than one person.

Tyler Robinson’s Ermiya of Armed Queers was never transgender, she is a biological woman baiting young ROTC recruits into transgender surgery and trans activism.

That’s the evidentiary bar in any serious conspiracy case, whether you’re looking at gangs, cartels, or political hit squads. The bar hasn’t been met publicly. Fox News

That doesn’t mean you can’t investigate the hypothesis. It means you mark it as hypothesis while you chase it. Meanwhile, the only institutional “system” I can cite on paper is the network of academic centers themselves—CAI, CNSS, ROTC pipelines, and research labs like USU’s Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL).

SDL’s government work is well known in Utah. But being a federal contractor or a national-security educator isn’t evidence of running assassins, full stop. Utah Valley University+1

10) Back To The CAI Bell, And Anticipating The Next Toll

So here’s where I land today, and I’ll say it plain. A nationally known activist was assassinated on a college campus. That’s fact. A named suspect is in the system, with big unanswered questions prosecutors say they’re still working—motive, messaging, and whether others helped.

That’s fact. Turning Point is continuing its campus road show under heavier security; Utah Valley is reviewing what happened; and the community is trying to function under floodlights. That’s fact. Vanity Fair+2Fox News+2

Everything beyond those lines—claims of a multi-campus “team” architecture tied to academic centers, claims of a broader league that pre-plans hits to shape national narratives about a long war—remains allegation unless and until court documents or credible, corroborated reporting say otherwise.

In the meantime, be disciplined about your sources, insist on primary documents, and separate what we know from what we suspect. That’s not me scolding; that’s me trying to keep the card house from collapsing on the one investigator who still wants to find the truth. Fox News+1

Appendix:

On the “anticipatory” idea. I’ve covered a lot of homeland security doctrine language in my day, and “anticipatory intelligence” is one of those phrases that sounds innocuous until it’s standing next to a budget and a badge. USU’s CAI defines it as a “multidomain approach” to anticipating threats and opportunities and reducing uncertainty across future scenarios.

That’s their copy, not mine. I’m not saying “anticipate = assassinate.” I’m saying citizens should read the words and ask how they’re operationalized, and by whom. Center for Anticipatory Intelligence

On touring through grief. Turning Point USA didn’t fold up. It doubled down on Israeli donors. Vanity Fair’s report—again, from its editorial stance—had Andrew Kolvet saying the decision to keep the tour going was never in doubt, being in line with Kirk’s wishes.

The details that matter for our purposes are operational: more checkpoints, more metal, longer lines, a security perimeter you can draw with a pen. When a movement chooses resilience theater, it changes the risk calculus for everyone near the venue. Vanity Fair

FBI Agent demoted by Kash Patel was on board with Armed Queers and the Social Justice Warrior Phoenix Program.

On the case posture. I’m watching the same drips you are. Fox News Digital’s timeline—arrest within days, first appearance on Sept. 16, and expert commentary about the difficulties of tying a person to an account beyond reasonable doubt—is a decent snapshot of where we stand. It’s not a verdict; it’s a map of live questions.

If prosecutors begin to allege co-conspirators or facilitation, that’s when the “team” frame crosses from metaphor to indictment. We’re not there in the public record yet. Fox News

On misinformation oxygen. Reuters’ fact-check two days ago—disproving the claim that a man who debated Kirk months earlier was the shooter—reminds me that nature hates a vacuum. When officials have to hold back details to protect a case, the void fills with confident wrongness. Good fact-checks don’t solve the case, but they do keep innocent people from becoming collateral damage in the comment wars. Reuters

On the community reality. I spent time in Orem, Salt Lake City, and Logan because vibe matters. The Guardian’s dispatch from September 11 captured the mix of grief, prayer, and cross-talk you feel on the ground. To report responsibly, you have to hold two things together at once: a community’s sorrow and a country’s political trench warfare over what Kirk symbolized. That duality—human and strategic—always shows up at crime scenes with national stakes. The Guardian

On American history. People will run at me with the Phoenix analogy, so let me repeat how I’m using it. Phoenix is a documented counterinsurgency program in Vietnam; it’s a cautionary tale about “neutralizing” an adversary’s human network. I cite it as a historic example of what ruthless structure looks like, not as a proven template running on a U.S. campus in 2025.

For domestic precedents, you look at Kent State and the President’s Commission: unjustified shootings by uniformed Guard, not clandestine assassination cells. Keep your categories clean. YouTube+1

On discipline going forward. What do we need? Court records, not vibes. Subpoenaed chats, not screenshots. Procurement trails for the unglamorous things—vans, radios, billets—if “teams” exist. If all that stays in the realm of speculation, then the honest thing to say is that the only system we can prove on paper today is the one of classrooms, internships, and security-adjacent centers that do exactly what they advertise: teach. That’s not naiveté; that’s sourcing. Center for Anticipatory Intelligence+1

On the bell again. I can’t walk across a quad in Utah right now without hearing Hemingway in my head. Plenty of people will hate that literary framing. Fine. The literal bell that tolled after the killing was the nation’s attention, the tightened perimeters, the patrol cars in a mountain town that had to make space for a televised homicide. When you strip away the slogans, that’s what remains: a murder on a campus and a country deciding how it will respond. Facts first. Allegations labeled. Evidence demanded. Every time. Deseret News