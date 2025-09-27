George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Guinta's avatar
Joe Guinta
11m

Sip to big guy JC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Warren Monty Quesnell's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell
14m

“Center for Anticipatory Intelligence” (CAI) =

Operation Phoenix 3.0 / Gladio?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture