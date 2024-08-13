Dave Stewart, the man who shot the shaky video of the Trump Assassination behind an oak tree, was able to capture a police radio calling Police Officers to converge on the Command Post in a police chase of a “second shooter” shortly after shots rang out.

Dave Stewart asks the simple and obvious question - If the shooter is dead on the roof, who is bleeding in the bathroom?”. The second controversy over the Command Post run by Beaver County Deputy Tony Guy is the passing of what looks like the second shooter’s rifle or backpack at 7:PM (1900 hours) from Butler Township dashcam video.

Here is Jeff Ostroff's full analysis of the second shooter backpack or rifle handoff.

And the third unsettling video from this doorway occurs just 110 seconds after the Trump Assassination Attempt when Beaver County ESU Commander exits the Command Center looking like his team just lost the World Series at the same time police are calling to converge on the Command Center to chase the second shooter who is bleeding in the bathroom sink in the same building.

A SWAT Officer who has just witnessed the President get shot from the building he was responsible for you would think would be pursuing the second shooter and the bloody sink evidence, not consoling himself like he just lost the Kentucky Derby life savings bet.

Police officers usually care about blood evidence. I contend that some of the many officers who did go in to attend to the blood sink did have the blood sample run for identity, including the Secret Service, and the blood sample positively identified Maxwell Yearick as the bleeding second shooter.

Yearick may have used a ladder for his descent in practicing the escape on July 8th, 2024, but he opted for a monkey hang, with one arm down to a five-foot ladder and a gun in the other arm.

Usually, police officers are very interested in blood trails and chasing assassins, but Greg Nicol looks like he bet his life savings on the Super Bowl, and he just lost the bet 111 seconds after Trump was shot.

As I have mentioned before, the time is now for Sheriff Tony Guy to release all body cameras of his officers at the Command Center before this evidence is destroyed. Also, all the Beaver County SWAT Deputies need to be immediately subpoenaed.

Here Chris Martenson shows five officers swarming the building Greg Nicol so casually exited a two minutes before at 18:15:36.

And two minutes later, a dozen officers swarm the building.

All these bodycams going into the building need to be released immediately.

We believe the bodycams of the search for the second shooter inside the Command Center still exist, and we believe those body camera videos should be released now.

So far, Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy and Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol have shown no interest whatsoever in helping with the investigation, whether it is following up on the blood trail of the second shooter, the abandoned White Van with explosives that the Beaver County K-9 sniffer out, or the bloody receipt to the Home Depot Ladder that they found in the shooting aftermath.

Our research group found over 100 vehicles disposed of in the Ohio River on Beaver County and Sheriff Tony Guy's doorstep. That’s the first place we would look for the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club White Van.

I have been following Antifa White Vans ever since. Yearick’s White Van, his Bloody Ladder, his Blood Gun, and his Bloody Sink, are going to be the keys to the case.

Here is a Twitter Space I did this morning topic.

