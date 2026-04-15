In the most pronounced affliction of media myopia in recent memory, Candace Owens unloaded on CIA gunrunner Victor Marx, but somehow left out his partner in creating ISIS in Syria, Joe Kent, out of the picture.

I call it Candace, Not Candid, Discrepancy. Candace Owens painted ISIS gun runner Victor Marx and the infiltrate into TPUSA to create the Special Forces wing - TPUSA Faith. How she could leave out the fact that Joe Kent was the intelligence officer who put him there was quite the omission.