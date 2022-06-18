In the Summer of 2020, author George Webb visited every one of the five Normandy invasion beaches and most of the French towns involved in the breakout from the beachheads. Here, he visits the location of the Battle of St. Lo depicted in the movie Saving Private Ryan. In this series, George Webb explores why we are now funding the very same Nazi elements in Ukraine we fought in World War II.

Journalist George Webb has long maintained Operation Paperclip, which moved Nazi IG Farben scientists to key high-clearance, military labs in the West, actually started in 1944, far before the end of World War II.

Viewers who have followed my videos and live streams know I have talked about Operation Paperclip (or a variant like Operation Sunrise) to move Nazi IG Farben scientists to key military laboratories in the United States like Ft. Detrick in Maryland, Ft. Belvoir in Virginia, and Battelle National Laboratories all over the United States, but particularly in Ohio.

April 25th, 2021 - One of Journalist George Webb's many visits to Battelle Memorial Laboratories in Columbus, Ohio where he believes Nazi Paperclip scientists were secreted to continue Nazi bioweapons programs in the United States. Battelle manages many of the top bioweapons and nuclear facilities in the United States for the US Military.

I wrote three books about Klaus Schwab’s father, Henry Kissinger, and the Royal Dutch family last year that I believe were the actors in getting the Nazi bioweapons scientists to the United States to Battelle Labs.

Journalist George Webb points to the John Frost Bridge on the Rhine River in Arnhem, Netherlands where he believes SS Panzer Divisions were tipped off to intercept US paratroops by SS Officer Prince Bernhardt.

At the heart of the operation, there was the Nazi SS operative and IG Farben executive, Prince Bernhard of the Dutch Royal family. (I dubbed him Prince HeartBurn after the 50 surgeries he underwent in his life).

Journalist George Webb has reported that the diplomatic immunity afforded by the Dutch Government has saved and protected the IG Farben Nazi bioweapon intellectual property and scientists since World War II. Prince HeartBurn’s background as an operative for the mobile Nazi SS is well-known before World War II, but almost all historians have missed the fact he was having IG Farben meetings on behalf of the Nazis as late as 1940 before he switched sides to the Dutch Defense forces. He was a key intelligence operation in the D-Day and Market Garden 101st Airborne Operations of 1944 as well.

I was recently asked about the Bilderberg meeting in Washington, DC, and I responded, “Who would want to go to a meeting found by a Nazi Paperclip pilot flying war criminals to our National Labs?”. Yes, the Bilderberg Group was founded by Prince HeartBurn himself. Many think the Captain Obvious character in the Hotels.com commercials is a take-off on the eccentric nature of Pilot Prince HeartBurn of the Dutch Royal family.

After visiting the key locations of World War II Operation Market Garden in Holland, I became more convinced than ever that the Dutch Royal family played a critical role in getting IG Farben Nazi bioweapon scientists out of Germany. After a 20-hour day of walking all over to visit Amersterdam locations, I finally rolled into Arnhem at the end of the day.

After putting the pieces together, the Dutch Royal family's involvement in Operation Paperclip does seem like something Captain Obvious would make fun of us for not seeing. A Nazi sympathizer and former Nazi SS man who is also an IG Farben exec who switches sides right before the War starts to join British Intelligence is an interesting character to follow. Right before an airdrop behind enemy lines in Operations Market Garden on not one but two Panzer divisions, our Pilot Prince Heartburn openly takes photos with the mastermind of the Operation Market Garden - Bernhard Montgomery, Winston Churchill’s handmaiden!

You literally have General Heartburn and Pilot Prince HeartBurn showing you how they plan to get the bioweapons Nazis out of Germany’s National Labs into US National Labs! Only a few years before this picture, Pilot Prince Heartburn was a Nazi SS man and an IG Farben executive, and a Zyklob B deaths camp collaborationist! (I have dubbed this Operation Market Farben before).

Of course, folks that have read my Donald Barr and Jeff Epstein books know that I suspected a similar “prisoner swap” operation at the Battle of the Bulge with one Henry Kissinger orchestrating the “prisoner swap” for the “Allies”. Again, the CIA’s spy check casher, Maxwell Taylor, and his 101st Airborne were there too.

Kurt Vonnegut, JD Salinger, Ernest Hemingway, and David Niven were also all there at Market Farben in addition to Henry Kissinger and Donald Barr, father of Attorney General William Barr.

In my book, “CoronaMan Cometh”, I talked about how George Bush had decided to offshore bioweapons testing to Haiti after the “Family Jewels” testimony of CIA Director William Colby brought the famous saxitoxin dart gun to the Frank Church Committee hearings.

Who was sitting next to Colby during the “Saxitoxin Testimonies”? You guessed it - a young CIA attorney named Bill Barr. When I suggested Donald Barr and his son Bill Barr established Jeff Epstein in a CIA cutout named DynCorp for offshoring the bioweapons testing program to Haiti for this purpose, I received only jeers from the mainstream media.

Above is an excerpt from George Webb’s book, “A CoronaMan Cometh” about Jeff Epstein being selected by Donald and William Barr to offshore bioweapons testing to Haiti.

But the big question in my mind was always was D-Day, June 6th, 1944, the first planned “prisoner swap” for Nazi IG Farben bioscientists? Yes, the future CIA overthrow man of Iran’s government in 1953 was there at Utah Beach wth the 101t Airborne, grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt.

I am at the SubStack limit for the size of the email attachment, so I will continue this story in the next Substack.

To be continued - Saving Private Farben…

By the way, I also wrote a book about how the Nazi scientists ended up creating a whole near National Clearance level called the Q Level Clearance at the Department of Energy. This Q clearance was used again and again to introduce Nazi scientists into US National Laboratories for biological and nuclear laboratories managed by Battelle Labs including Ft. Detrick. I highlighted the Defense Industry Security Clearance Organization (DISCO) where I believed the Q Clearances were being issued in Columbus, Ohio.

I documented the Nazi ratlines forthr escape of key Nazis like Otto Skorzeny who were pivotal in reestablishing Nazi weapons and pharmaceutical businesses from the IG Farben treasure trove.

Skorzeny was recruited by Wild Bill Donovan of the OSS and later the CIA. Donovan assured the acquittal of Otto Skorzeny on war criminal charges, and arranged his escape to Spain.

And of course, scores any later goes on the form, the Permindex assassins network that it’s later connected to the assassination of JFK, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.