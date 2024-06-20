On the heels of Steven Spielberg’s vainglorious parading of Tom Hanks at Normandy in front of D-Day soldier graves earlier this month, all of Hollywood and High Tech is heading to a flyaway summer in Ketchum, Idaho, for Biden Summer Camp.

https://boisedev.com/news/2024/05/31/sun-valley-allen-2024/

Sun Valley, Idaho, built by railroad tycoon Averell Harriman in 1936 as an attraction for East Coast travelers, plays host every summer to a flock of Billionaires who fly in on their corporate jets to discuss climate change and other weighty matters of the world.

Every summer, the “Climate Change Billionaires” have a jet fly-in to discuss their investments in DARPA technology, which they will soon privatize and commercialize after decades of public research dollars have been invested.

But this year in Sun Valley, the “Climate Change Billionaires” will have an even bigger challenge than figuring out how to privatize decades of publicly funded DARPA research. The “Big Problem” will be getting Joe Biden re-elected.

https://variety.com/2024/film/news/sun-valley-2024-disney-sam-altman-ai-donald-trump-paramount-sale-1236042355/

Billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerburg regularly attend the Sun Valley flyaway, but this year, the agenda involves using AI to develop a plan to sell Joe Biden and prevent the prospect of Donald Trump.

ChatGPT’s Sam Altman is the featured speaker at this year’s Sun Valley Summer Camp.

ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman has been tasked with turning the endless banks of ChatGPT computers on the seemingly insurmountable problem of finding a selling point for Joe Biden’s four years in office.

We have already covered how Steve Spielberg recycled his blockbuster “Saving Private Ryan” to recast Joe Biden’s dumping of $200 Billion into Ukraine to prop up a failed 2014 CIA Coup of an elected government.

Spielberg also retreaded “Shildler’s List” for President Zelensky's grandfather, conveniently forgetting that Zelensky’s granddad fought on the side of the Russians in World War II.

Jeffrey Katzenburg, partner of Spielberg at DreamWorks, also is a regular attendee of Sun Valley Summer Camp (pictured in 2022).

If the most excellent blockbuster, dream merchant in Hollywood, can’t find a way to tell the Joe Biden story, will AI save the day at this year’s Sun Valley jet rodeo?

We will see what the “Billionaire Climate Change” experts come up with after the July 4th holiday in Ketchum, Idaho, as our series, “Saving Private Biden,” continues in Part Three.

Here are some of the Sun Valley July 9th attendees.

Warren Buffet has been a Sun Valley Summer Camp frequent visitor

