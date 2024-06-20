On the heels of Steven Spielberg’s vainglorious parading of Tom Hanks at Normandy in front of D-Day soldier graves earlier this month, all of Hollywood and High Tech is heading to a flyaway summer in Ketchum, Idaho, for Biden Summer Camp.
https://boisedev.com/news/2024/05/31/sun-valley-allen-2024/
Sun Valley, Idaho, built by railroad tycoon Averell Harriman in 1936 as an attraction for East Coast travelers, plays host every summer to a flock of Billionaires who fly in on their corporate jets to discuss climate change and other weighty matters of the world.
Every summer, the “Climate Change Billionaires” have a jet fly-in to discuss their investments in DARPA technology, which they will soon privatize and commercialize after decades of public research dollars have been invested.
But this year in Sun Valley, the “Climate Change Billionaires” will have an even bigger challenge than figuring out how to privatize decades of publicly funded DARPA research. The “Big Problem” will be getting Joe Biden re-elected.
https://variety.com/2024/film/news/sun-valley-2024-disney-sam-altman-ai-donald-trump-paramount-sale-1236042355/
Billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerburg regularly attend the Sun Valley flyaway, but this year, the agenda involves using AI to develop a plan to sell Joe Biden and prevent the prospect of Donald Trump.
ChatGPT’s Sam Altman is the featured speaker at this year’s Sun Valley Summer Camp.
ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman has been tasked with turning the endless banks of ChatGPT computers on the seemingly insurmountable problem of finding a selling point for Joe Biden’s four years in office.
We have already covered how Steve Spielberg recycled his blockbuster “Saving Private Ryan” to recast Joe Biden’s dumping of $200 Billion into Ukraine to prop up a failed 2014 CIA Coup of an elected government.
Spielberg also retreaded “Shildler’s List” for President Zelensky's grandfather, conveniently forgetting that Zelensky’s granddad fought on the side of the Russians in World War II.
Jeffrey Katzenburg, partner of Spielberg at DreamWorks, also is a regular attendee of Sun Valley Summer Camp (pictured in 2022).
If the most excellent blockbuster, dream merchant in Hollywood, can’t find a way to tell the Joe Biden story, will AI save the day at this year’s Sun Valley jet rodeo?
We will see what the “Billionaire Climate Change” experts come up with after the July 4th holiday in Ketchum, Idaho, as our series, “Saving Private Biden,” continues in Part Three.
Here are some of the Sun Valley July 9th attendees.
Warren Buffet has been a Sun Valley Summer Camp frequent visitor
And so on and so forth…
here is a comment from a longtime subscriber who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
There's no saving Joe Biden.
~Connie Bevan~