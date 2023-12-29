🧠 DETAILED SUMMARY

In this article, George Webb traces the origins of the American Deep State back to Otto Otepka, a U.S. State Department official who played a pivotal role in weaponizing security clearances and covert political warfare. Otepka’s Office of Security (SY) is now the Diplomatic Security Services (DSS) at the US Department of State. This department has frequently be used as diplomatic cover for overthrows and covert action.

Webb argues that Otepka, during the Eisenhower years, quietly transformed the State Department's Office of Security (SY) into a hidden enforcement arm of the CIA, bypassing presidential oversight and using his position to block and smear appointees under John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

Otepka was aligned with the Dulles brothers (Allen and John Foster), and when the Kennedys sought to assert control over national security policy, they clashed directly with Otepka—who responded with leaks, obstruction, and, according to Webb, a possible role in the events leading up to the JFK assassination.

Webb presents Otepka not as a whistleblower, but as the original “Deep State” operator, using national security as a cover for political sabotage. Otepka reportedly flagged Lee Harvey Oswald as a “tourist” to the Soviet Union despite knowing he held Top Secret clearance from his work at the U-2 base in Atsugi, Japan.

This contradiction supports Webb’s broader claim that Oswald was deliberately sent as a “false defector” to catalyze the downing of the U-2 plane and justify the CIA’s Keyhole satellite program, led by Richard Bissell.

Ultimately, the article frames Otepka as the “Big Bad Wolf” of the American constitutional fairy tale, whose behind-the-scenes actions ushered in the permanent intelligence bureaucracy now referred to as the Deep State.

👤 PEOPLE PROFILES

Otto Otepka

Chief Security Evaluator at the U.S. State Department’s Office of Security (SY), instrumental in vetting diplomatic personnel during the Eisenhower administration.

Portrayed by Webb as the founder of the American Deep State, who used his authority to block Kennedy appointments and leak derogatory information to the press.

Otepka had close ties to the Dulles brothers, worked with the CIA, and flagged Oswald despite knowing his intelligence background, suggesting he played a central role in shaping covert Cold War policy.

John F. Kennedy

35th President of the United States who clashed with Otepka over appointments and control of national security operations.

Allegedly targeted by the intelligence community—including Otepka—for attempting to dismantle covert power centers in government.

Webb implies JFK’s assassination may have been partially rooted in this conflict.

Robert F. Kennedy

U.S. Attorney General under JFK and a direct adversary of Otepka, due to RFK’s attempts to clean out covert operatives from government.

Viewed by Webb as one of the few officials attempting to reclaim constitutional oversight from rogue security state actors.

His assassination is seen as part of the broader suppression of reformers threatening the Deep State.

Allen Dulles

Former Director of the CIA and close ally of Otepka during the Eisenhower years.

Oversaw many controversial CIA operations and played a leading role in post-WWII intelligence consolidation.

His enduring influence helped shield covert programs from presidential control, contributing to the rise of the Deep State.

John Foster Dulles

U.S. Secretary of State under Eisenhower and brother to Allen Dulles, with whom he coordinated foreign policy and intelligence operations.

Worked closely with Otepka to staff the State Department with loyal Cold War hawks.

Provided diplomatic cover for many CIA activities, creating the infrastructure that would later become the Deep State.

Lee Harvey Oswald

Alleged assassin of JFK, described here as a “false defector” sent to the USSR under CIA direction.

Otepka classified him as a “tourist” despite his known intelligence background, signaling complicity in covert operations.

His defection was allegedly used to provoke the U-2 incident and justify expansion of satellite surveillance programs.

Richard Bissell

CIA operations chief behind both the U-2 spy plane and the Keyhole (CORONA) satellite programs.

Collaborated with Otepka and Angleton, and allegedly used Oswald's staged defection to trigger policy shifts favoring CIA control of orbital surveillance.

Seen as a key figure in the institutionalization of the intelligence-industrial complex.

James Jesus Angleton

CIA’s long-serving Chief of Counterintelligence and close associate of both Bissell and Otepka.

Ran the agency’s “false defector” program and maintained deep ties to Mossad and anti-Kennedy intelligence factions.

Viewed as a central conspirator in the Cold War intelligence state and possible cover-up of the JFK assassination.

Dean Rusk

JFK’s Secretary of State who attempted to demote or remove Otepka from the State Department.

Viewed by Otepka’s defenders as an enemy of Cold War vigilance, but by Webb as someone trying to restore constitutional order.

Opposed by entrenched intelligence loyalists within his own department.

Peter Dale Scott

Historian and researcher of the “Deep Politics” behind American government, known for exploring covert networks.

Interviewed Otepka for his research on the JFK assassination.

Viewed as one of the few mainstream scholars willing to discuss Otepka’s dual role as whistleblower and power broker.

Henry Kissinger

National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under Nixon, later associated with consolidating deep state power.

Allegedly used Otepka to perform background checks on his own aides during the Nixon years.

Webb sees Kissinger’s use of Otepka as an example of how Deep State mechanisms persisted after JFK.

Helmut Sonnenfeldt

Close adviser to Henry Kissinger during the Nixon administration.

Subject to a security review by Otepka, possibly at Kissinger

In the hue and cry of social media slings and arrows, we forget the Constitution has been eroded by Deep State infiltrations since World War II, with the creation of the Central Intelligence Agency and its diplomatic immunity sister, the US State Department.

🏛️ ORGANIZATION PROFILES

U.S. State Department

Described as the host for the early Deep State through the transformation of its Office of Security (SY) into a covert front for CIA operations.

Otepka used it to embed operatives and vet diplomatic personnel aligned with Dulles and CIA interests.

Lost presidential oversight when security clearances were manipulated by internal actors like Otepka.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Formed after WWII and accused of co-opting the U.S. State Department for covert action and global infiltration.

Worked closely with Otepka, Angleton, and Bissell to manage internal and foreign covert operations without presidential control.

Manipulated Cold War events, including the U-2 shootdown, to expand its power through space surveillance and regime change.

Office of Security (SY)

A division of the U.S. State Department originally intended to protect diplomats but was repurposed under Otepka for intelligence gatekeeping.

Became the vehicle through which the Deep State was embedded into the executive branch, according to Webb.

Controlled access to government through security clearances favoring CIA-aligned operatives.

Keyhole Satellite Program (CORONA)

First U.S. reconnaissance satellite system launched after the U-2 shootdown to conduct orbital surveillance on the Soviet Union.

Bissell’s pet project, enabled by Congress following the U-2 incident allegedly provoked by Oswald’s defection.

Marked the CIA’s takeover of surveillance beyond the Kármán line (space) from military control.

House Select Committee on Assassinations

Congressional body that investigated JFK and MLK’s assassinations in the 1970s.

Interviewed Otepka about Oswald’s defection and potential connections to CIA operations.

Webb cites this as a source validating Otepka’s deep involvement in Cold War intelligence games.

New York Times

Cited as a source for the 1963 report of Otepka being removed for “passing data” to unauthorized individuals (i.e., leaking).

Their coverage shows the public exposure of internal State Department battles during the Kennedy years.

Reflects mainstream acknowledgment of Otepka’s controversial role.

Or perhaps we could look at the actual details of how the Deep State actually was created from the very beginning, and unwind the early infiltrations rather than trying to solve the intractable Gordian Knot we have now with the Deep State. Our research group has actually done that, and the story is remarkably simple. And you only have to remember one name - Otepka.

If you picture the Constitution as Little Red Riding Hood, or Consti for short, then Otepka would be the Big, Bad Wolf in our true story of how the US Constitution was almost devoured.

And as luck would have it, Otepka the wolf hunting the Constitution, worked at the US State Department, where the Deep State would be created. And a few of the Kennedy brothers would get in the way of Otepka, and they would be killed. In real life.

Yet nobody knows the story of Otepka, so I will tell you how the Deep State was created here, and I will relate our strategy for unwinding the Deep State. And yes, Otepka’s key adversary was Robert F. Kennedy.

You see the United States State Department changed an office that was responsible for the security of diplomatic travelers into a covert arm of the Central Intelligence Agency to hide operatives from the President.

Otepka was the head of this new “Office of Security” abbreviated SY, and he used Security Clearances to control who got into the State Department, thereby creating the Deep State. And Otepka did that all through the eight years of Eisenhower as President, but he ran into trouble with the Kennedy brothers and especially Robert F. Kennedy. Otepka wouldn’t approve many of the Kennedy appointments, for President John F. Kennedy demoted him.

Otepka was good friends with Allen Dulles and John Foster Dulles who ran the CIA and US State Department during the Eisenhower years, and Otepka didn’t like things changing from him putting the Dulles brothers’ friends into the US State Department.

Otepka liked to leak names to the press and say they were security risks, and then have reporters try to embarrass JFK in press conferences with the smears. And then John F Kennedy was killed after a big fight with Otepka. And then later, Robert F. Kennedy was killed.

And that’s pretty much the overview of the story for Part One of this series - Saving Consti. I chose the fairy tale format for this introduction because it is almost unbelievably simple how the Deep State was created in America. And all you have to do is remember one name - Otepka. President Kennedy’s new Secretary of State tried to demote him, but Otepka would return to power with Richard Nixon in 1969.

Otepka is perhaps best known as the US State Department Security Officer that drew attention to Lee Harvey Oswald in 1960, noting him as a “tourist” to the Soviet Union.

Clearly, Otto Otepka would certainly have known that Lee Harvey Oswald had a Top Secret Clearance from working at the U-2 spy plane base in Atsugi, Japan, and that Oswald was not a simple “tourist”. I have stated in my books on Oswald in 2020 and 2021 that Oswald was sent to Russia by the CIA for the specific purpose of helping the Russians to shoot down a U-2 flight, necessitating the need for Congress to fund Richard Bissell’s Keyhole Satellite Program. James Angleton of the CIA worked closely with Otto Otepka, so this strains the imagination that Otepka did not know Oswald was more than a “tourist”.

Here is the list of defectors that were included in the Cumming letter from the CIA. Bissell is cc’ed on the letter. Richard Bissell was the father of both the U-2 spy plane, and the Keyhole Satellite which replaced the U-2, so he certainly would have known about the defection of one of the holders of a Top Secret Clearance as a U-2 spy plane base so close to the USSR.

Bissell clearly had a close working relationship with Otto Otepka.

Otepka is mentioned in a memo here with Oswald.

Here is another memo with Otepka directly referencing Oswald.

In the book, “The Ordeal of Otto Otepka”, author Gill writes in a glowing many about Otepka, casting the Kennedys and Secretary of State Dean Rusk as evil doers.

The House Select Committee on Assassinations also interviewed Otepka on the Oswald issue.

Noted Author Peter Dale Scott, who I have interviewed, also interviewed Otepka on the Oswald issue.

Some say Kissinger assigned Otepka to do background checks on his associates suspected of leaking.

Helmut Sonnenfeldt, a close aide to Kissinger, got the Kissinger once over by Otepka during the Nixon years when Kissinger was Secretary of State.