PART ONE – Breaking Bread With The Enemy

Good morning, you beautiful people. George Webb here. Day Two of the Candace Owens assassination investigation — I just learned stayed at the same La Quinta in Orem, Utah, as the assassination team that probably killed Charlie Kirk. Same rooms, same parking lot, same wifi password, same pool, same breakfast bar.

You saw the French Foreign Legion names floating around yesterday — a French woman, an Israeli man — a “Candace hit contract” neatly packaged like a Netflix script. And I’ll be the first to tell you: it looks convincing. Bank transfers, passports, burner phones.

Metadata and walking in the footsteps of the killers, conducting your own interviews, is always better than the stories that trickle out months later.

But when a threat is too perfect, too cinematic, too ready for public consumption? That’s exactly when you should stop swallowing their story hook, link, and sinker. As Reuters wrote about disinformation logistics during the Ukraine war, “false documents often circulate because they look authoritative” (https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/fact-check). That’s what a faint looks like — it looks real.

Now, I’m not saying the French Second Foreign Legion isn’t capable. They’re absolutely capable. They’ve done a lot of drug trafficking from Monte Carlo to Brussels, and drug interdiction in Marseille from Libya to Mali that the papers will never tell you about.

But capability is not the same as probability. And here is where Bayesian reasoning kicks in — something the mainstream press never touches because it ruins their fairy tales. Candace should probably feared the same assassination team that killed Charlie Kirk. We call it Bayesian probability.

As AP News put it delicately, Bayesian threat modeling “undermines assumptions based on surface patterns” (https://apnews.com/). Meaning: look at what actually happened last time. Look at who killed Charlie Kirk.

Candace and Charlie were not on French kill lists. They were on Ukrainian kill lists — the same Myrotvorets kill-list that the UN has condemned as a human rights violation (https://www.ohchr.org).

And that is what nobody in cable news will tell you. Because the real killers never want you to see the real pattern.

PART TWO – THE GOLDEN DOME PLANES AND THE Q-CLEARANCE

I want to talk about something the media is terrified to touch: the two Egyptian military “Golden Dome” jets that shadowed Erica Kirk and later appeared in Nebraska before Charlie’s assassination. These weren’t ordinary Egyptian Air Force planes. These aircraft carried full diplomatic immunity, meaning the FBI could not search them. That’s already bad enough. But they carried something far more dangerous:

Q-Level clearance.

Q-clearance is not a TSA badge. It is not a Pentagon visitor pass. It is the same level of clearance issued out of the U.S. Department of Energy for nuclear weapons programs — the Manhattan Project descendant program. NBC News itself describes Q-clearance as “access to the most sensitive nuclear secrets in the U.S.” (https://www.nbcnews.com). So when I say these Egyptian jets had Q-clearance because of their work with the Kirk family and the Golden Dome missile architecture — that is not metaphor. That is not speculation. That is straight-edge reality.

Egypt gets its nuclear-tech access through the Leviathan gas field partnership — a cornerstone of the Israel-Egypt energy architecture. As the Financial Times reported, Leviathan is “one of the largest deep-water energy discoveries” and a geopolitical bargaining chip (https://www.ft.com).

If you want to understand why Egyptian military intelligence has access to top-tier diplomatic protections in the U.S., follow the gas fields and follow Warren Buffett’s Rothschild-linked intermediaries.

You don’t give Q-level clearance to weekend tourists. You give it to operatives. Operatives running things bigger than any newspaper will ever tell you: missile defense, nuclear intermediaries, pipeline leverage, state secrets, oil futures.

And if those same operatives are shadowing a Turning Point CEO and later a political influencer? That is not happenstance. That is not coincidence. That is a signature.

PART THREE – CHARLIE’S KILL PATTERN AND THE AZOV TEMPLATE

Let’s focus on something that does not lie: patterns. And the pattern here is not French. The pattern is Ukrainian. Specifically, Azov — the same faction that Germany has repeatedly investigated and linked to extremist internal violence. Der Spiegel even reported that Azov-linked cells operating in Germany were tied to “politically motivated murders” inside the EU (https://www.spiegel.de).

Nine murders in Germany tied to Ukrainian nationalist networks. One murder in Utah. And now Candace Owens — the eleventh name on the same ideological kill-list pipeline. That’s not a story. That’s math.

Bayesian modeling says past is prologue. If nine murders were committed by Azov-linked operators inside Germany, and one murder (Charlie Kirk) inside the United States was carried out by foreign nationals with Armed Diplomatic Security Services visas, then the probability Candace would be targeted by a totally unrelated French micro-team is effectively zero.

NBC News has written on how foreign fighters “move between war zones and Western cities under diplomatic or NGO cover” (https://www.nbcnews.com). That is the pattern — not Paris.

PART FOUR — THE MYROTVORETS MIRROR AND THE AMERICAN PHOENIX PLAYBOOK

“They always accuse you of what they’re doing.”

Here’s where the whole story turns — the part nobody in corporate media is ever allowed to discuss. Because if they did, they would have to admit something that destroys half of Washington’s foreign-policy narrative:

Let me start with what the BBC itself reported: Myrotvorets — the so-called Ukrainian “Peacemaker” database — is an extrajudicial kill-list platform, cataloging journalists, political opponents, and critics as “enemies of Ukraine” (https://www.bbc.com/news).

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission has formally condemned the site for putting civilians in danger and “enabling violence” against dissidents (https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases). Even the EU Parliament has pushed Kyiv to shut it down.

CIA, MI6, Mossad, and the French DGSE have all used mirror databases for decades — lists of “undesirables,” “assets,” “risks.” Only difference? They don’t publish theirs. Myrotvorets does. And once you publish a kill list, you’ve basically told the world you’re not ashamed of assassination. You’re advertising it.

As Politico reported, Ukraine’s intel services increasingly rely on “externalized networks” of irregular operators for deniable missions (https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-intelligence-eu).

Because Charlie Kirk’s murder — the Utah op with the ROTC camera crew, the suspicious foreign nationals with diplomatic visas, the aircraft with immunity — follows the exact same architecture that Myrotvorets operators have used in Europe. The same blueprint Der Spiegel exposed when it wrote about “Ukrainian ultranationalist networks acting across EU borders” (https://www.spiegel.de/international).

You don’t need a French regiment for that.

You need a Phoenix Program 2.0 — the kind DTRA and NATO quietly justify under bio-nuclear exception rules.



The U.S. invented the Phoenix Program — an assassination architecture in Vietnam — and the Europeans adopted it after 9/11 under the “targeted killing doctrine.” Even The Guardian documented the evolution of Western targeted assassination playbooks under the war-on-terror cloak (https://www.theguardian.com/world).

So what does Myrotvorets really represent?

It’s the exported Phoenix Program— a third-party assassination pipeline.

A murder-registry masquerading as “security.” And here’s where Bayesian analysis slaps us awake:

If you have

nine kills in Germany tied to the same nationalist clique ,

one kill in the U.S. (Charlie) following the same blueprint, and

Candace Owens suddenly receiving a “French hit-team narrative” from a source with Israeli military background,

then the conditional probability the threat is coming from the French is near-zero.

Because the French don’t have a publicly endorsed kill-list. Ukraine does. Azov does.

Myrotvorets does. And the UN says so — not me.

Now let me talk about the American Phoenix Program — the one being run today under a different name. You don’t have to take my word for it. Reuters published a major series on how CIA-trained foreign units conducted “off-the-books killings” from Latin America to the Middle East (https://www.reuters.com/investigates). That’s Phoenix — 50 years later.

You don’t need a conspiracy theory when the newspapers themselves admit it.

So how does this come back to Candace?

Because Candace Owens is now vocalizing the exact categories that Myrotvorets flags as “anti-Ukraine influence actors”:

criticism of Zelensky,

opposition to NATO escalation,

opposition to regime-change narratives,

and direct criticism of European leadership, particularly Macron — who just happens to be Zelensky’s chief European patron, as covered by Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles).

Myrotvorets flags narrative actors — not soldiers. And that is why Candace is suddenly “dangerous.”

She is a storyteller with a microphone the size of a mid-level nation-state.

Narrative threat > physical threat. And narrative threats get assigned to Phoenix pipelines.

French intelligence doesn’t have a Myrotvorets.

Ukraine does. And so does the U.S. — we just hide ours better.

But if you think we don’t have one, go read The Intercept’s reporting on the FBI’s “Guardian” system — a domestic terror watchlist that flagged journalists, activists, and even political opponents for years (https://theintercept.com). The system is so bloated the ACLU calls it “a civil liberties disaster.” That’s our Phoenix. That’s the domestic mirror.

Now combine these two mirrors — Myrotvorets and Guardian — and what do you get?

A hybrid kill-authority loophole, justified under nuclear-bio emergency treaties, executed by operators with Q-clearance, flown in on aircraft the FBI cannot search, using ROTC film crews as camouflage, and funded indirectly through post-war reconstruction pipelines in Eastern Europe.

The real Second is the second mirror — the second Phoenix — the second kill-list pipeline. Candace is staring at the wrong mirror.

Somebody pointed her to Paris when she should have been looking at Kyiv.

Somebody wanted her chasing shadows instead of signatures.

Somebody wants the public arguing about the First Lady of France instead of the bio-nuclear exceptions that allow foreign operators to run domestic missions under diplomatic status.

That’s the Phoenix loophole. That’s the assassin’s loophole. And I’ll spell it out plainly:

A kill-list created in Ukraine

can be executed in America

by foreign nationals

under diplomatic immunity

with Q-level access

and the FBI legally cannot stop it.

That’s not a theory. That’s a jurisdiction problem. And Candace Owens just walked into it.

PART FIVE — The Feint

In intelligence work, the oldest trick is the faint: draw attention one direction so the real play happens somewhere else. Militaries do it. Corporations do it. Intelligence services do it with quiet precision. And in the modern age—so do social media narratives.

When reports circulate about foreign units, mercenary regiments, or exotic teams supposedly involved in shadowy missions, most people react to the surface plot. But if you’ve spent time in war zones, nuclear facilities, or bio-defense labs, you learn to look past the obvious. You learn to ask: Where is the misdirection?

A dramatic story is almost always the faint.

The boring, procedural detail—that is usually the truth.

And the truth often lives in paperwork, not in operatives with balaclavas.

PART SIX — Q Clearance: The Hidden Architecture

Let’s talk about something very real: Q clearance.

Not a meme.

Not a spy novel concept.

A real classification administered by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Q clearance grants access to:

nuclear weapon design information

special nuclear materials data

internal DOE/DoD Restricted Data pipelines

It’s roughly equivalent to Top Secret + Restricted Data, and it governs the most sensitive nuclear secrets the country possesses.

Now, Q clearance doesn’t authorize covert action. It doesn’t give anyone a “license to kill.” What it does do is create overlapping classification regimes—DOE, DoD, CIA compartments, contractor carve-outs—that make oversight difficult. Congress may be briefed in fragments; inspectors general may be fenced off from side channels.

The loophole isn’t that Q authorizes wrongdoing.

The loophole is that Q—and clearances like it—create opacity.

Opacity creates impunity.

And impunity, in the wrong hands, becomes opportunity.

That’s the architecture.

Not a conspiracy—an infrastructure.

PART SEVEN — Diplomatic Immunity and the Practical Shield

Here’s another real structure: diplomatic immunity.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats and certain mission staff:

cannot be prosecuted by the host nation

cannot have their luggage or diplomatic pouches searched

cannot be detained

cannot have their residences entered without consent

And if things go wrong, the only tool the host nation has is to declare someone persona non grata.

This was created for good reasons—protecting diplomats in dangerous posts, preventing tit-for-tat retaliation abroad. But intelligence historians have documented for decades how diplomatic cover has been used for:

intelligence officers stationed under embassy titles

equipment transfers hidden in diplomatic pouches

movement of personnel who cannot be detained locally

Again, none of this is illegal in itself. Diplomats do diplomacy. Intelligence services operate under diplomatic cover. Every major nation uses it. It’s not a secret; it’s a system.

But here’s the loophole:

If an operation—good or bad—is carried out by personnel under diplomatic protection, the local legal system cannot touch them.

They can only be expelled.

For any planner looking to avoid accountability, that’s not a small detail. That’s a structural incentive.

PART EIGHT — The Mirror Systems: Domestic and Foreign

Now let’s talk about the lists.

Because modern national-security states keep lists.

Some are public.

Most are not.

Ukraine’s Myrotvorets site is a publicly known example: a controversial database labeling certain individuals as threats or enemies. International organizations have criticized it for endangering civilians and blurring lines between security analysis and intimidation. Whether you agree with its existence or not, the underlying principle is clear:

Modern conflicts produce registries of perceived threats, not just armies.

The U.S. has its own mirror systems:

The Guardian and eGuardian systems used by the FBI to record suspicious activity reports.

DHS watchlisting systems and fusion-center pipelines.

Interagency threat-assessment frameworks created after 9/11.

Again, these systems are not assassination directories. They are bureaucratic catalogs. But history teaches us something uncomfortable:

When a name goes into a system,

and that system syncs with another,

and that second system syncs with a third,

the context can change.

A journalist flagged as “risky” in one database may be treated as “hostile” in another. A political actor flagged as “foreign influence” in one registry may be treated as “security-relevant” in another. It is not the intention of the designers, but it becomes the effect of the system.

This is why oversight matters. Because once a threat-classification pipeline exists, the use of the pipeline can drift.

PART NINE — The Money Motive: War, Debt, and Reconstruction

Now let’s talk about incentives—the fuel behind the whole machine.

War is not just battlefield movement; it is also:

arms manufacturing

sovereign borrowing

energy pipelines

reconstruction contracts

long-term security guarantees

Institutions like the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) exist to stabilize global finance, but their neutrality and discretion also make them central hubs for:

postwar settlement

currency management

reconstruction lending

cross-border capital movement

Look closely at any long conflict—Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine—and you’ll see a familiar pattern:

Crisis begins → emergency arms and security spending. Conflict stabilizes → long-term procurement contracts, intelligence cooperation, and training missions. War winds down → reconstruction conferences, infrastructure bids, and foreign investment positioning.

This isn’t a theory. It’s how modern international finance works.

And because so many powerful sectors—energy, defense, banking—benefit from multi-year stability in these flows, the incentive is to create long conflicts, not short ones. This doesn’t mean some cabal is manufacturing war out of thin air. It means the system rewards continuity.

The longer the conflict, the larger the contracts.

The larger the contracts, the deeper the financial roots.

The deeper the financial roots, the stronger the political protection.

That’s the real “assassins’ loophole”:

Not a hit squad with passports,

but a structural ecosystem where: