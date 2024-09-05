You can almost hear the collecting swearing in the NATO War Room when the Admirals and Generals found out Crooks missed in Butler, PA. But the NATO Atlantic Council still had a few plays up their sleeve. How about “Russia, Russia” again to keep the Ukraine War going?

There are good reruns, and there are bad reruns. It seems like since the NATO and DHS-trained sniper missed in Butler, now it’s “Russia, Russia, Russia” again for the rest of the election season.

Nobody asked for a bad Peter Strzok 2016 Russia Russia ReRun, which seems to result from Thomas Crooks missing his mark in Butler. There is no time left to infiltrate the Trump Campaign with “Crossfires” like Mike Flynn, George Papadopoulos, or Carter Page, so it looks like the Atlantic Council just picked three random Conservative broadcasters who didn’t know about Kolomoisky in Ukraine to accuse of Russia Collusion.

Matt Dimmick’s Spirit of America snipers missed in Butler, so it appears the Atlantic Council is bringing back Peter Strzok Russia Russia ReRuns for Former Supreme Allied Commander James Jones, who is also a Board Member of Spirit of America.

Their sniper student missed in Butler, so now it seems the Atlantic Council is going back to their old standby, “Russia, Russia.” Specifically, it looks like the Atlantic Council specifically went after popular podcasters who didn’t know who Igor Kolomoisky was in Ukraine.

But this CIA-driven, current DOJ indictment is a bad Russia, Russia ReRun, and just bad political theater. Or should I call it the DOJ’s CIA-inspired indictment against Conservative broadcasters like Benny Johnson because they missed Butler, to be more specific?

I am reasonably certain that Tim Pool never said the name Igor Kolomoisky, and he wouldn’t know if Kolomoisky came into the room and sat down at his podcast.

Tim Pool wears an iconic “I Don’t Know Who Kolomoisky Is, But I Still Comment On Ukraine” knit hat.

It almost seems like the Atlantic Council and NATO are choosing their weakest foes to get in the ring with for the last sixty days of the election. The Atlantic Council certainly doesn’t want to step in the ring with our European and American researchers who know Cold War history for both Ukraine and Russia, Russia, Russia. It almost seems like the NATO bully is picking on the village knit cap maker for an easy win.

Here I am pointing out Kolomoisky for CNN and 60 Minutes in March 2020. Maybe Tim Poole could have tuned in for one minute to learn what he was talking about in Ukraine before being so outspoken about Ukraine

So it appears NATO and the Atlantic Council picked a Ukraine Dunce with an iconic millennial with a Dunce knit hat. At least we have Benny Johnson in the crew picked out by NATO, so someone who knows who Kolomoisky is will be in the ring.

Here are the details of the “indictment.”

Forbes missed the key name in the indictment- Kalashnikov- the key to the case. (Forbes missed the Armed Diplomatic Security Sevices Officer working for the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO at the Wuhan CoronaVirus Military Games Live Exercise when they smeared me, so I’m not surprised at Forbes not associating the name Kalashnikov with AK-47s.

Forbes could miss Kalashnikov's name only with willful blindness. It is literally the first name in point four of the DOJ indictment.

We showed how all of the operatives in Peter Strzok’s Russia Russia 2016 Campaign were just brokers of Kalashnikov AK-47s and other weapons to be stockpiled in case of Insurrection by the American people in a program called MAVNI.

In my last Substack, before the DOJ indictment came out, I wrote how Kalashnikov’s spokesmodel, Maria Butina, used by Peter Strzok in 2016, was used for Russia, Russia, Russia, and we predicted the same tactics would be used in 2024. That prediction didn’t take long to come to true.

Sometimes, I think Peter Strzok is just watching our Substack to counterattack our stories, but I will suppress those thoughts and chalk them up to uncanny coincidence. But all the same Kalashnivok operatives from 2016 seem to back for Russia, Russia, Russia operations in 2024.

Paul Whelan, a Clinton Foundation operative, runs three different armories for Kalashnikov USA in Florida, Michigan, and Nevada.

You may remember Russian General Igor Sechin did a huge enriched uranium deal with John Podesta and his company, ARMZ, based in Moscow, to get kickback money for Hillary Clinton for brokering uranium through the Iran Nuclear Deal.

The laundered bioweapons of the old Soviet Union were yet another DNC kickback scheme from their Cold War stockpile. Christopher Steele, the key MI6 Agent involved in Russia, Russia 2016, was the key man getting DNC kickbacks for old Russian bioagents.

We predicted that Strkoz and the DNC would use the same Russia Russia tactics from 2016 in 2024 in February in Albion, Michigan.

Sechin also brokered all the advanced missile secrets through his Rosboronexport on behalf of Jack Lew, Obama's Chief of Staff, but in fact, a key acolyte of Hillary Clinton. Igor Sechin was used with Carter Page to insert infiltrates for Peter Strzok into the Trump Campaign in 2016.

Even more unbelievably, Kalashnikov's key personal representative, Alexander Torshin, Maria Butina's handler, also signals this new Russia, Russia 2024, as a rerun of the 2016 Russia Russia Hoax.

Torshin, left in the screen, recruited snipers for Ukraine from old Russian Spetznatz ranks with Paul Whelan and Russian General Shamanov. This slide is from 2017 to give you an idea of how long we have been working and the story of the Russia, Russia Hoax

.You only need to know one name to unwind the 2024 Russia Russia Hoax - Kalashnikov, and everything falls apart again - it’s all DNC fake Russians again.

Torshin and Maria Butina were fixtures at RNC events in 2016 for Strzok’s DNC compromise operations. The same fake Russians being inserted into Conservative broadcasting is happening 2024.

Return here to find out about Peter Strzok’s new movie, which is a more violent retelling of the J6 for 2024 with paid mercenary Ukrainian and Russian snipers slaughtering protestors coming to the US Capitol in January 2025.

Peter Duke and I covered the new Peter Strzok movie “War Game” which is basically a “January 6th with snipers” movie on the most recent Duke Report.

In Peter Strzok’s “War Game,” the President authorizes deadly force to be used on the election protesters, unleashing his Ukrainian snipers.

Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Wesley Clark is featured prominently in “War Game,” ensuring everyone that NATO “resources” can be used against the American people in a time of Insurrection.

The DOJ indictment against Tenet Media is almost comical.