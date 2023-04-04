https://rumble.com/v2fzhgm-reframing-remdesivir-george-webb-tpc-1164.html

Yesterday, on the Tommy Carrigan Show, I outlined why I thought Remdesivir is the Standard of Care in the United States, after being a failed Ebola drug only a few years ago. To summarize our discussion, Remdesivir represents the best efforts of the US Defense Department’s bioterrorism development for a “shield” in a strategy called “sword and shield”.

For those who don’t believe Bob Malone’s DOMANE program is real, here are some receipts to show you the DOMANE program that knocked down HCQ and IVM to give us Remdesivir.

Hospitals also get a 20% add on charge under the CARES Act for the entire hospital bill when they prescribe Remdesivir.

Remdesivir Add-On is 20%

As you can see, there are serious incentives to get hospitals to prescribe Remdesivir now that Remdesivir has made it through Bob Malone’s DOMANE process. But I think there is another reason for the DoD’s deadly embrace with Remdesivir. I believe Remdesivir is the shield in a strategy of “sword and shield” to defend against bioterrorism. And the DoD will hang on to the Remdesivir like their lives depended on it And they actually might.

As you can see from my ChatGPT4 question above, the definition of “sword and shield” is unethical and harmful even to discuss, but I will go ahead and explain Sword and Shield as best as I can anyway because I believe it is the strategy of a very important cabal inside NATO and the US Intelligence and bioterrorism agencies.

The biowarfare “sword and shield” concept of releasing a contagion on the enemy while the attacking army is vaccinated with a shield of immunity dates back to the siege of Malta with the use of bioagents in the successful defense of the Pope’s dominion over the Western Mediterranean.

The Knights Templar Sword is the symbol most commonly used to symbolize the “biowarrior” for the Knights of Malta who defended the key strategic island of Malta in the Mediterranean during the Siege of 1565.

As with most situations in warfare, the “sword” is developed first, mandating the need for the development of the shield countermeasure. The shield of St. George, the patron saint, is typically used as the symbol of the shield countermeasures. Dr. Robert Malone has spent his whole career in “shield” activities, working on countermeasures for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, for instance.

The Shield of St. George is the shield symbol of the Knights of Malta.

Various Knights of Malta have adopted this “sword and shield” strategy of biowarfare including the Nazi Intelligence Chief and Knight of Malta, Reinhard Gehlen.

Even though we can clearly see Nazi Intelligence Chief, Reinhard Gehlen in full Knights of Malta regalia, we still have vehement denials to this day he was a member of the Order including on ChatGPT. But ask anyone who the father of modern-day, biowarfare 'sword and shield” strategy is, and you will be returned the names of Nazis clustered around the testing of prisoners at IG Farben concentration camps including Gehlen.

After World War II, biological warfare split in two directions from Nazi Germany to Soviet Russia and Ft. Detrick in Frederick, Maryland.

Again, a younger Dr. Robert Malone is summoned there after the 9/11 Anthrax attacks to develop biological countermeasures for a bioagent defense contractor by the name of DynCorp. However, scientists involved in “shield” activities become incensed when you include them in the “sword and shield” biowarfare strategy ecosystem.

https://www.nytimes.com/2003/03/23/business/untested-companies-enlist-in-us-biodefense.html

Ft. Detrick scientists, however, prefer to think of themselves being summoned to Ft. Detrick after 9/11 as having nothing to do with bioterrorism, and only the academic desire to solve the world’s mysteries of infectious diseases.

As I have shown in my posts two months ago in my substack, all the key individuals of the 9/11 Anthrax response in 2001 through the present day were key individuals involved in the response to CoronaVirus. “Hone Malone - Getting the Anthrax Band Back Together”.

I have tried to impress the people being sued by Dr. Robert Malone that they are not really being sued by Robert Malone, but rather by a group of individuals with a long history of the “Sword and Shield” strategy for bioterrorism since 9/11, who wanted to chill anyone with an advanced academic degree in the sciences from saying our current mRNA and Remdesivir strategy is connected to the US Intelligence agencies.

I am not being sued by this same “sword and shield” group from Ft. Detrick, primarily to avoid the discovery of my last seven years of work at Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir, the home of Dr. Robert Malone’s DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency).

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8364771/

I am at the email limit of my substack email here, so I will continue this post with additional information after this initial mailing distribution. You will see in my future posts how Remdesivir evolved from these DynPort interactions of vaccine countermeasure technology, and that explains why the “sword and shield” bioagent strategy group cannot let go of Remdesiver. Remdesivir is the “shield” of their “sword and shield” strategy.

https://rumble.com/v2fxclc-rte-discussions-28-the-era-of-citizen-journalism-w-george-webb.html

On the Mathew Crawford show called “Rounding The Earth”, Matt asked me to give my best to “defend Robert Malone”. You can see that livecast here.

My substack on Malone’s DOMANE program probably gives the most insight as to what Malone was doing between January and May 2020 during the outbreak of COVID. While pushing AI for identification of rapid countermeasures turned out to disastrously disqualify hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and give Remdesivir a passing grade, at least Malone could argue he was trying with DOMANE.

Also, unique insights into the character of Robert Malone can be found in the personality piece I did on Malone. Arrogance and hypocrisy can be a defense if presented as pride and professional work ethic as opposed to his more darker possible motives more working in the DoD’s “virus vaccine game”.

I went on the Paul Cottrell Show next for an in-depth, scientific defense of Malone, playing devil’s advocate against my own articles about Malone. Again, trying to disprove your own findings is the fundamental basis of scientific methods, and I have carried that over to my journalism. You can find that technical defense here.

https://rumble.com/v2g321a-nightmare-talk-ep70-george-webb-discusses-the-complexity-of-domane-by-dr.-p.html

My next round of defense for Robert Malone would be the last Substack I wrote about him - “Bob Malone - Whose Project Are You Working On? COVID Or Leidos? This Malone piece explores the time period in and around 9/11 where we still have numerous questions and dark corners.

Malone is clearly working on the “second line” of defense against all viruses or universal anti-viral with Remedesivir in all kinds of combinations.

My next line of defense for Malone would be his work for DynPort since 9/11 which I covered extensively in my Substack post - “Where Was Robert Malone On 9/11?” I explore Robert Malones time with a murky spinoff called DynPort, a joint venture between the US and UK bioweapons establishment.

Clearly, DynPort is a seasoned vaccine countermeasure player for the US DoD with over 125 clinical trials under its belt.

Lastly, I would defend Malone with his countermeasures of a bioweapons Pandora’s Box that was opened in South Africa for Wooter Basson’s “Black Bomb” racial bioweapon, tracking all the way back to the 1980s. From what I knew of the “Black Bomb”, a strong defense could be mounted for Malone and his DOMANE cohorts in defense of the HIV-causing bioweapon virus that came from the program.

https://www.theafricareport.com/63661/south-africa-dr-death-discovered-to-still-be-practising-medicine/

This defense might seem like a non sequitur defense, but if you examine how Dr. Robert Malone’s career played out, it will make more sense. Virtually every step of Robert Malone’s career could be explained as a countermeasure to Wooter Basson’s HIV bomb.

First you have to believe Wooter Basson’s “Black Bomb” project called Project Coast, actually occurred in South Africa in defense of apartheid.

(To be continued)