Newport Beach, California - An intenational nuclear spy for Iran was arraighned yesterday in Orange County, California by the FBI.

I visited Ghomi’s mansion as a possible Smirnov - Hunter Biden lead in March 2024.

I believe Kash Patel in the FBI will show unequivocally that Alexander Smirnoff was the key Russian operative providing information to this new Iranian Klaus Fuchs, Nuclear Spy.

You may recall when I was at the trial of Hunter Biden's key counterpart with Russian Spy, Alexander Smirnov, who I am pictured here with, I alleged that Smirnov was providing nuclear secrets in Orange County for the Iranian nuclear program to a local contact in Newport Beach. I didn’t know that spy was Ghomi at the time, but I did visit his mansion as one of the possible leads in the Smirnov case.

I was in Newport Beach twice over the last two days before and after the arrest of nuclear Spy Ghomi.

It is hard not to interpret this bust of an Iranian Spy operating for over 12 years in United States as a nuclear secrets trader of key technology for the Iran nuclear program as a shot over the bow of the Rothschild interests in Iran’s nuclear program.

The important thing to note here is that Hunter Biden and hiswith Russian nuclear operatives was through Smirnov. Smirnov’s key contact being arrested in Newport Beach means the FBI is connected to dots on Hunter Biden's role as a cover in nuclear espionage.

That’s important because it appears Charlie Kirk was used in the same manner to try to protect Iran uranium by CIA operative Joe Kent in June 2025 outside the oval office with Donald Trump. Charlie Kirk was asked by Joe Ken to try to dissuade Donald Trump from bombing Iranian enrichment facilities in operation. Midnight Fury.

The latest trilogy of Hunter Biden, Charlie, Kirk, and Candace Owens being used asfor nuclear espionage would only add to the long litany of high profile personalities involved with nuclear exfiltration.

Rothschild nuclear espionage is as old as the Manhattan Project itself. We have covered for a decadethe Rothschild machinations in the Netherlands with a company called Urenco and their exfiltration of key centrifuge technology to Pakistan for their nuclear program 30 years ago.

You remember we covered the Awan Spy Ring as well doing nuclear exfiltration with the 123 dropbox for Debbie WashmanSchultz, Nancy Pelosi,and Adam Schiff to punch the Iran nuclear deal through Congress.

Here is the summary.

Rothschild Espionage From Manhattan Project Secrets to the Newport Beach Arrest.

Nuclear espionage is almost as old as the atomic bomb itself.

Victor Rothschild’s Cambridge Five exfiltrated the Atomic Bomb to Russia through a blizzard of agents, not just Klaus Fuchs, Kim Philby just one.

Before the mushroom clouds over Hiroshima and Nagasaki had even settled into history, intelligence services from multiple nations were already racing to penetrate the most secret scientific program ever assembled.

The Rothschild’s worked with Khruschev to amplify the terror of nuclear weapons by moving them to Cuba in the Cuban Missile Crisis. By the same turn, Vladimir Putin was picked as the intelligence officer to watch over the Russian nuclear stockpile after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Manhattan Project was not simply a scientific undertaking. It was also the birth of the modern national-security state, the birth oflarge-scale technical intelligence collection, and arguably the birth of the permanent intelligence-industrial complex.

The story begins in the deserts of New Mexico but it does not stay there. It travels through Los Alamos, London, Moscow, Cambridge, Oxfordshire, Washington, Tehran, Dubai, Newport Beach, and countless points in between.

The Smirnov Chase for his contacts with Iranian nuclear spies started in Las Vegas in 2024 and almost ended in my death with legionnaires disease in February 2025.

The common thread is not necessarily uranium itself.

The common thread is information.

Who controls it. Who steals it. Who moves it. Who profits from it.

And who builds power from it.

The first atomic secrets, the Cambridge connection, the Rosenberg era,nuclear proliferation networks, and modern technology-transfer investigations all illustrate how strategic information moves through history.

From Los Alamos to Newport Beach, the story is not simply about uranium.

It is about information.

I even had a chance to write a musical about how closely Candace Owens Farmer family is tied to the Rothschild with the two Farmer and Rothschild besties performing in a musical together, called “Girls At Sea”.

The most important weapon of the nuclear age may never have been the bomb itself.

It may have been the ability to move knowledge across borders.

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page didn't just do the Trump takedown with Nellie Ohr. They were Chi Farsi speaking FBI agents that could “containerize”, wall off, compartmentalize, the exfiltration of nuclear secrets to Iran.

Because once information escapes containment, history changes forever.