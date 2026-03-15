George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

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Cozy Tech Lounge's avatar
Cozy Tech Lounge
7h

Excellent. Two cults driving the orchestrated outrage while the real power structure remains intact.

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VentiValentineValerie's avatar
VentiValentineValerie
8h

Bravo, George❗️

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