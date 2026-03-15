Pick your favorite Rothschild News Model, Candace Owens, or Rothschild Faith Model, Erika Kirk.

Part 1: Rothschild Next Model News is my name for distraction theater

We are now witnessing a catfight between two Rothschild Models - Rothschild Next News Model Candace Owens and Rothschichild Faith Model Erika Kirk. Here is the video summary of the Rothschild School Play and Hair Pulling.

Erika Kirk is a staged “grieving widow” to elicit hundreds of millions from the Christian community.

Candace Owens is the daughter-in-law of Rothschild Copper King, Michael Farmer.

And these staged Rothschild “hair-pulling” catfights are as serious as WWF grudge matches, because the “Survivor” staging by Billionaire Mark Burnett has been found to be the most successful formula for ratings and stimulating the most engagement and donations from both sides of a controversy. Meanwhile, real gumshoe journalism that seeks truth takes a back seat.

Now let me be clear about what I’m doing when I say “Rothschild Next Model News.” I’m not just trying to coin a catchy insult. I’m trying to describe a phenomenon. I am trying to show how the news is controlled by one elite family - the Rothschilds. Here is the Rothschild song about “Dirty Copper, Dirty Crowns,” which sums it up in song.

What I’m talking about is a kind of elite-financed distraction theater where money, social prestige, ideological branding, and pseudo-investigative performance all come together to produce a kind of controlled spectacle.

It looks rebellious. It sounds daring. It feels transgressive. But somehow it always manages to lead the audience away from the deepest structural questions.

That’s what I’m pushing against. The daughter in law of the Rothschild Copper King, Michael Farmer, is the not the best deliverer of the news.

When I talk about Candace Owens in this context, I’m talking about a public figure who, in my view, has become part of that spectacle economy. I’m talking about a media environment where every conflict is stylized, every feud is monetized, every reveal is serialized, and every audience is converted into a camp.

The point isn’t just one person. The point is the machine.

I call it “Rothschild Next Model News, sponsored by Rothschild Copper” because I’m trying to draw attention to the overlap between elite capital, metals money, old networks of influence, ideological branding, and a certain kind of theatrical outrage production that passes for journalism now.

And what bothers me is not just the bias. Bias is everywhere.

What bothers me is the selective curiosity.

Certain names get chased relentlessly. Certain evidence, such as the Ft. Huachuca Candlewood, was relentlessly avoided.

Certain names get used as props.

Certain villains are safe.

Certain villains are profitable.

And certain names, somehow, are always just one degree too inconvenient to explore fully.

The investigation into Enron Metal (Michael Farmer’s Rothschild Copper) ended when Building Seven collapsed on 9/11, destroying the SEC Enforcement Division offices.

That selective curiosity is where the real manipulation starts.

Because if you can choose which connections matter and which don’t, then you’re not investigating the system. You’re decorating it.

Part 2: The news has become a cult on both sides

One of the central things I’ve been trying to say is that the news is calcifying into cults.

Not just on one side. On both sides.

That’s the part people don’t want to hear because everyone wants their own side to be the honest side, the plucky side, the truth side, the underdog side. But what I keep seeing is the same business model in different costumes.

Build a personality.

Create a loyal following.

Feed them a steady stream of emotionally satisfying conflict.

Keep the tension high.

Keep the stakes existential.

Keep the villain close at hand.

And above all, never let the method become more important than the star.

That is how truth gets lost in the middle.

For instance, we ran down Jeff Epstein’s connections to Donald Barr and Bill Barr for their US State Department and CIA protection of Epstein to the Port of Baltimore in 2019, but basement-dwelling YouTubers who never scuffed a shoe just say Epstein was with Trump.

Because once news becomes fandom, evidence stops being evidence. It becomes tribal property. Facts are no longer examined. They are recruited. Every disclosure gets interpreted by whether it helps the team. Every omission gets excused if it serves the larger emotional narrative.

That’s not journalism. That’s merchandising.

And the most dangerous part is that the audience starts mistaking access for truth, volume for courage, and performance for method.

I’ve watched this happen in real time. I’ve watched people build whole communities around outrage while the paper trail sat untouched. I’ve watched major questions go cold because they were less clickable than the latest personality clash. I’ve watched obvious structural issues get buried under endless symbolic warfare.

And that’s why I keep saying the same thing: the real fight is not between two internet celebrities or two rival camps or two sets of monetized loyalists. The real fight is between stage-managed narrative and gumshoe journalism.

Part 3: Weinstein, Epstein, and selective outrage

One of the reasons I get so angry about the modern outrage machine is that it has no stable moral center. It has tactical outrage.

That means some people get named every hour on the hour, and others only get named when it’s useful to drag them out as scenery. The point is not justice. The point is utility.

That’s why I keep bringing up figures like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein in this discussion. Not because those stories are obscure. They’re not obscure at all. They became global shorthand for elite predation, for protected vice, for social power operating behind layers of money, charm, and intimidation. Here is the “Candace Discovers Harvey” song which I think highlights the hypocrisy well.

But even there, look closely and you start to see the curation.

Who is allowed to stand for the entire story?

Who gets remembered?

Who gets quietly bracketed off?

Who becomes the all-purpose symbol?

Who gets treated like an embarrassing side note?

Who gets discussed as a structure, and who gets discussed only as a personality?

That matters, because selective outrage is one of the main ways systems survive.

You can expose a monster and still protect the network.

You can denounce a predator and still preserve the architecture.

You can fill the screen with scandal and still leave the deeper financing untouched.

We outed Ehud Barak as the key power broker of Jeff Epstein in 2017, only to have it forgotten in the dustbin of history. The world was shocked nine years later when Trump’s release of the Epstein files made this obvious.

That is one of the core complaints running through my commentary. I believe the public is often given a partial map. Enough truth to create fury. Not enough truth to reveal the full design.

And that partial truth can be more useful to power than silence, because it gives the public the feeling of exposure without the substance of reckoning.

Part 4: Building 7 and the burial of inquiry

Now here is where people get nervous, and I understand why. But I’m going to say it plainly in my own voice.

I have long believed that major lines of inquiry in this country do not merely fade. They are interrupted, buried, or smothered under events so large and so disorienting that the older trail goes cold.

That’s why Building 7 matters so much in my argument.

It is not just a building in the public imagination. It is a symbol of interruption. It is a symbol of collapse overtaking accountability. It is a symbol of a society so overwhelmed by a seismic event that dozens of smaller but still vital lines of inquiry vanish into the smoke.

That’s how I connect Enron, financial fraud, and the collapse of investigative momentum. I’m not saying everybody has to follow me all the way to my conclusions. I am saying the public ought to be allowed to ask whether certain crises have functioned, in practice, as burial grounds for inconvenient scrutiny.

Because that pattern does recur.

A scandal gets close to power.

A key witness disappears.

A document release stalls.

A building falls.

A war begins.

A new emergency takes over the front page.

A bureaucracy reorganizes.

A committee resets.

A case gets absorbed by a bigger story.

And once again the structural truth is left half-exhumed.

That is why I keep returning to the phrase that the system did exactly what it was paid to do.

Because from the system’s point of view, survival is success. It does not need moral clarity. It does not need public trust. It only needs continuity.

Part 5: AI is the new cutout

The old covert world had shell companies, bagmen, offshore accounts, and deniable pilots.

The new covert world has synthetic media.

That is one of the biggest transitions I’m trying to describe. The methods of manipulation have become cheaper, faster, and more scalable. You don’t always need a forged memo anymore. You need a clipped call, a suspicious text, an altered voice, a strategically edited video, a fake but plausible digital artifact introduced at exactly the right emotional moment.

That’s why I say AI the lie. Here is the “AI the Lie” song.

Not because every digital artifact is fake. Not because every piece of modern media is synthetic. But because the conditions now exist for the contamination of timelines at industrial speed.

A false clip no longer has to survive forever.

It only has to dominate the first cycle.

It only has to trigger the emotional verdict.

It only has to create enough haze that by the time anyone asks for the original source, the camps have already formed.

Being right for almost a decade about Jeff Epstein and Steve Bannon setting up Donald Trump with Trump Russia was proven correct eight years after I reported that in 2018. Nobody remembers.

This is exactly why I keep going back to paper, archives, and records that were created before the spin machine got hold of them.

Land records.

Corporate records.

Travel records.

Court records.

SEC records.

Registrar records.

Ownership histories.

Contemporaneous notes.

Those things can be manipulated too, of course. Nothing is perfect. But they are still harder to invent overnight than an audio clip or a viral fragment.

That is why I think real investigation in the AI era has to become even more old-fashioned.

The more synthetic the surface becomes, the more you have to trust the durable residue.

Part 6: Gumshoe journalism is not a slogan, it’s a discipline

A lot of people like the phrase gumshoe journalism because it sounds romantic. But I don’t mean it romantically. I mean it literally.

Go to the place.

Knock on the door.

Pull the filing.

Check the date.

Talk to the clerk.

Find the prior owner.

Read the old article.

Call the witness.

Compare the timeline.

Look for the discrepancy.

Look again.

That is journalism.

It’s not sitting in a basement building mood boards out of rumor.

It’s not deciding in advance who the villain is and then forcing the facts to perform.

It’s not becoming so emotionally invested in one public personality that your standards rise and fall based on whether that person benefits.

It is patient work.

Unsexy work.

Often thankless work.

And usually the people doing it are not the stars.

That’s another reason I included the personal passages and the tribute passages in this commentary. Because I want people to remember where the real cost sits. It sits with ordinary people. With frontline workers. With people who take risks and don’t trend. With people who keep showing up and keep getting left out of the mythology.

The celebrity investigator almost always has a safety net.

The actual investigator usually has receipts and enemies.

That’s the difference.

So when I tell people to look past the AI-generated lie, or the celebrity hair-pulling, or the school-play theatrics of internet scandal, what I am really saying is: return to method.

Not vibe. Method.

Not charisma. Method.

Not branding. Method.

Because if you lose the method, the system can sell you any story it wants.

Part 7: Don’t watch the theater, map the structure

At the end of the day, that is what this whole body of work is about.

I am trying to get people to stop staring at the puppet show and start mapping the pulleys. Mark Burnett and Survivor being the employer of Andrew Kolvet at TPUSA was our first clue.

I am trying to get people to understand that historical scandals were not isolated eruptions. They were training grounds. Iran-Contra taught the political class that the public can be managed through layers. Through cutouts. Through patriotic cover. Through timed disclosures. Through procedural fog. Through controlled outrage. Through selective amnesia.

Over time, those methods merged with modern media.

Then they merged with creator culture.

Then they merged with algorithms.

Then they merged with dark money.

Then they merged with AI.

Now we live inside the hybrid.

So when I look at celebrity-driven scandal production, when I look at orchestrated outrage, when I look at the monetization of delayed evidence, when I look at the cultivation of rival cults that drain audiences on both sides while keeping the real power structure safely off camera, I don’t see chaos.

I see continuity.

That is the heart of what I’m saying.

The old roads are still there.

The old incentives are still there.

The old money is still there.

The old deniability is still there.

Only now it comes with better lighting, faster editing, smarter targeting, and more emotionally addictive packaging.

So my answer is the same as it was at the beginning.

I didn’t start with rumors.

I didn’t start with blame.

I started with the paper.

And I would urge everybody reading this to do the same.

Look past the AI-generated lies.

Look past the hair-pulling.

Look past the celebrity theater.

Look past the good guys and bad guys they pre-assemble for you.

Look past the monetized camp warfare.

Go to the records.

Go to the routes.

Go to the ownership.

Go to the dates.

Go to the old scandals nobody really finished.

Go to the structures that survive every headline.

Because the truth usually isn’t hiding in the loudest part of the story.

It’s hiding in the part they trained you not to notice:

the paper trail,

the historical continuity,

the names behind the names,

and the roads that never closed.