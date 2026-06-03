Following the Uranium: Why I Keep Looking at the Same Networks

By George Webb

there's an argument to be made that the Rothchild, London metal exchange interests created the St. Petersburg economic forum specifically for the dispensation of Russian missile uranium after the fall of the Soviet Union. I walked the same halls in St. Petersburg in 2007 where the deals were done.

So when Candace Owens goes to the St. Petersburg economic f9rum with her grandfather of Rothchild Copper fame, we are supposed to believe that it's a doting grandfather, seeing his grandchildren and taking them to see Peter the Great Hermitage.

Rothchild Metals conducts uranium deals under the cloak of Rothchild Copper - and that's Candace Owen's father-in-law. Vladimir Putin has been the intelligence officer in St. Petersburg since the fall of the Soviet Union brokering the old Soviet Russian missile uranium.

I was in Saint Petersburg two years after Putin attended for the first time, but literally the form we know today was put together for an international bidding market to be placed on old Russian Soviet missile uranium.

For more than a decade, I have followed one question:

Where did the uranium go?

Not the uranium that appears in press releases. Not the uranium that appears in official talking points. The uranium that sits at the intersection of geopolitics, commodity trading, intelligence operations, and financial power.

Every time I raise that question, someone responds the same way:

“You’re telling me that media personalities, commodity traders, old financial families, and international negotiators are somehow connected?”

My answer is simple.

I am not saying they are connected because I want them to be connected.

I am saying that history shows these worlds have always overlapped.

The public tends to think in silos. Politics is politics. Finance is finance. Intelligence is intelligence. Energy is energy.

The people who actually move strategic commodities do not think that way.

One of the most important yet least discussed stories of the post-Cold War era was the conversion of Russian weapons uranium into civilian nuclear fuel. The United States and Russia cooperated in what became known as the “Megatons to Megawatts” program.

Over twenty years, uranium from dismantled Soviet nuclear warheads was blended down and sold into civilian energy markets.

When you study that history, you discover something important.

The movement of strategic commodities is not handled by random people.

It is handled by specialists.

Commodity traders.

Metals brokers.

Energy financiers.

Government negotiators.

The same types of people appear repeatedly because expertise in these markets is rare.

That observation leads to what I call metadata journalism.

Metadata journalism is not simply asking whether a particular event occurred.

Metadata journalism asks:

Who already has knowledge of the market?

Who already understands the logistics?

Who already knows the participants?

Who already occupies the room where the decisions are made?

When I examine modern uranium negotiations, I begin with those questions.

Today, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile remains one of the most important subjects in international diplomacy. International discussions continue over whether uranium should be diluted, transferred, monitored, or otherwise controlled under future agreements.

That means people with deep experience in uranium markets remain relevant.

Not because they are villains.

Not because they are secretly controlling events.

Because expertise follows opportunity.

The same way Silicon Valley veterans reappear in technology stories, uranium veterans reappear in uranium stories.

That is not conspiracy.

That is pattern recognition.

My critics often misunderstand this point.

They assume that when I identify overlapping social, financial, or professional networks, I am claiming proof of wrongdoing.

I am not.

I am identifying areas that deserve scrutiny.

The public frequently focuses on visible personalities because those personalities are easy to recognize.

I tend to focus on the infrastructure.

The advisers.

The financiers.

The commodity specialists.

The logistics experts.

The people whose names appear repeatedly around strategic resources.

That approach has guided my reporting for years.

With uranium, I follow traders, transport systems, negotiators, and commodity markets.

The question is not whether a single individual has enough power to move global uranium supplies.

The question is which networks possess the experience, relationships, and institutional knowledge required to participate when those discussions occur.

That is a different question entirely.

I do not claim to have every answer.

But after eleven years of following uranium stories, I have learned something important:

The same roads appear again and again.

The same expertise appears again and again.

The same institutions appear again and again.

And when that happens, I keep following the map.

Because the map usually leads somewhere interesting.