George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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Deb's avatar
Deb
3h

So appreciate the work you do and journalist articles you write and share here on substack. News gathering charette in and around San Diego. Been there and had to kiss the CNAP, ring too many times. Joe Pelosi lot of power. Yes, GS employees stick to their security requirements while active. I was essentially driven out because I would not take the shot. Never in my 39 years of service did I see such aggregious personnel and HIPA violations committed. OPM and SECDEF. Retired four years come this August. It wasn't my DOD, Navy anymore.

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Deb's avatar
Deb
3h

Spell rewrite peloso, want to take the ai learned.

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