For years, the battle cry of independent media was directed at the legacy press.

CNN.

Network television.

George Webb calls out military Live Exercise with Donie O’Sullivan on CNN.

The large gatekeepers who decided what stories were important and what stories would never see the light of day.

Many independent journalists believed the solution was simple: break the monopoly on information and allow citizens to compete directly with corporate media.

George Webb calls out Orange Hats False Flag in their attempt to implicate Trump at J6 realtime.

In many ways, that happened.

Citizen journalists challenged major narratives. Independent researchers dug through public records. Livestreamers reported from locations the networks ignored. Bloggers and podcasters built audiences that rivaled traditional newsrooms.

George Webb and his Citizen Journalists dropped the Podesta Group with a class action lawsuit against him and his ARMZ Russian arms and uranium company along with Huma Abedin and Hillary For America.

The old media giants lost influence.

But now a new question emerges.

Did independent journalism truly win?

Or was one elite class simply replaced by another?

The original citizen-journalist movement was built on shoe leather.

It was built on public-record requests.

It was built on showing up where nobody else wanted to go.

George Webb calls out Mossad General Danny Rothschild’s agents at Ft Huachuca in 2017

It was built on spending months or years following a story that the mainstream media considered unimportant.

Many of the landmark investigative efforts of the last decade came from people working outside traditional news organizations.

They challenged official narratives.

They questioned powerful institutions.

They brought public attention to stories that otherwise might have been ignored.

Yet many of the personalities who dominate today’s social-media landscape were not the people who built that movement.

Instead, audiences often seem drawn toward media figures with existing networks, powerful connections, celebrity status, or access to information unavailable to ordinary reporters.

Candace Owens dropped the details of the SAM plane to Ft Huachuca passengers six months after George Webb.

The result is a new media hierarchy.

The old gatekeepers may be weaker than before, but gatekeeping itself has not disappeared.

It has simply changed form.

The concern is not whether certain personalities are talented or successful.

The concern is whether journalism is increasingly becoming an insider’s game.

Whether access matters more than investigation.

Whether influence matters more than evidence.

Whether relationships matter more than reporting.

The citizen journalist begins with no audience, no platform, no institutional support, and no special access.

The citizen journalist earns credibility one story at a time.

One document at a time.

One field trip at a time.

One interview at a time.

That tradition remains worth defending.

The future of journalism should not belong exclusively to corporations.

Nor should it belong exclusively to a new class of social-media elites.

The future should belong to reporters who do the work.

Who chase documents.

Who verify claims.

Who knock on doors.

Who travel to locations.

Who spend years pursuing difficult stories regardless of whether those stories are fashionable.

Perhaps the greatest challenge facing journalism today is not fake news.

It is the temptation to replace one group of gatekeepers with another.

The goal was never to exchange one elite for a different elite.

The goal was to create a world where truth could compete on its own merits.

That remains the mission.

And for those of us who still believe in citizen journalism, the work continues.