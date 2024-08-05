The father of Thomas Crooks transferred ownership of the alleged DR-15 rifle to Thomas Crooks in October of 2023. Interestingly, Crooks’s phone didn’t ping with the recently release Crooks IP addresses released by Senator Ron Johnson.

The sporadic nature of Senator Johnson’s release IP addresses at the Crooks’s home and workplace have led many to believe these IP addresses belong to a shooting coach or sniper groomer given the locations.

The first suspect identified on the Trump shooter was Maxwell Yearick due to a blood sample taken inside the Beaver County Command Post building next to the shooter’s AGR Building.

Officer’s were strangely defensive about law enforcement using the corridor in the Beaver County Command Post after the shooting. Secret Service took a blood sample, and identified it as Maxwell Yearick, then recanted the finding.

This early finding led analysts to believe Yearick was a trainer of Crooks, and perhaps they were a sniper spotter pair. Strangely, the Yearick family surrounded the Butler, PA location with a few miles.

Yearick also had a ready network of Antifa operatives in Pittsburgh with a history of attacking Trump and Trump followers. Finding Yearick’s blood from his hand at the event in the building where the shots came from certainly would have been shocking for the Secret Service.

The American Glass Research building where Crooks allegedly shot his rounds at Trump (We say Yearick fired the shots), and the adjacent AGR building where Yearick bleed in his assassination escape, have already been sold for possible demolition.

The infrequently IP hits for Crooks’s locations could be the phone of Yearick, not Crooks. For instance, many IP addresses are only one day like Allegheny Gun Works where Crooks transferred his father’s gun license in October. But the date of the IP ping in August 30th, 2023.

Yearick rented a house near Trader Joe’s for six months we believe, and this would explain the consistent hits near Crooks place of work for six months.

We have Yearick living near Locust Avenue for six months from November 2023 to May 2024. Note a wanted Antifa terrorist like Maxwell Yearick would known his mark had transferred the gun title a month before in October.

Maxwell Yearick’s father Roger was an avid golfer and Crooks was not, so this metadata for a year of trips to the golf course is more indicative of Yearick than Crooks.

The redacted locations appear to be gun clubs visits, but the redaction makes this impossible to confirm. Why redact any locations of it Crooks’s device, if Crooks is dead? These metadata locations would more fit the profile of a groomer or sniper recruiter.

The sniper and spotter combo was deployed for the first time for Donald Trump, allowing Yearick as a groomer to bring Crooks as a volunteer spotter. I confirmed with Butler County police that other County’s townships had volunteer spotters.

Also, new videos are emerging of a possible clothing match for Yearick, and he is far closer to the 5’6 reporter size of the shooter at 5’10 than Crooks at the very tall 6’4” height.

And how about the abandoned bike with a tactical weapon backpack case? Was Yearick’s escape on the bike thwarted by his bloody hand from his descent from the roof?

Yearick also matches to the White Van found near the scene at 15 Lancaster registered to his father, Roger Yearick with Arizona plates. Roger Yearick was also involved with the development if the CheyTac CT-15 (looks like a CheyTac CT-15 on the roof and in the tactical bag by the bike.

Also, the Yearick’s key competitor in South Carolina was DPMS and the DR-15 gun. The FBI and DOJ now want to sue Crooks father and the competitor of the Yearick’s in South Carolina.

And why is the Secret Service guarding that bloody hallway so tightly when law enforcement is chasing the shooter? And of course, we are still asking for security camera videos from American Glass Research which is a defense contractor for bulletproof glass and would need tight security at a research facility.

I am at my SubStack limit here for free subscribers. Return here to the paid section to see the entrapments by Steve Feinberg and the firm that owned DPMS, Remington.