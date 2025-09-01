September 1st, 2025: Cracker Barrel News Summary and the Clinton Foundation Inquisition

Part I — Cracker Barrel News Rocking Chairs vs. Palantir

Good morning, world. Here you see it plain as day: thirty-five years of software thought—PROMIS to Ptech to Prism to Palantir—rolled up into the velvet glove of Israeli think tanks and the iron fist of Richard Perle, John Poindexter, and Alex Karp. And how do we stop it? Not with missiles, not with subpoenas, not with Twitter hashtags. We stop it with a rocking chair.

The very thing Cracker Barrel threw away—the blue rocker on the porch—is the kryptonite to Palantir. A Kenny Chesney chair in the sand, a cup of coffee, a circle of neighbors talking in simultaneous sips.

Because Palantir feeds on cortisol, on fight-or-flight adrenaline storms, on your angry tweets at Alex Karp’s hair. But the blue rocking chair flips the switch—parasympathetic calm, oxytocin instead of cortisol. That’s how we beat Palantir. That’s how we neutralize PROMIS successor. And that’s how we stop the Clinton Foundation Global Initiative from laundering another pipeline war through “philanthropy.”

Part II — From A Clean Break to a Broken America

Back in 1986, the “Clean Break” white paper told us everything. Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, and their friends in Jerusalem wrote it down: take Iraq for oil, take Syria for pipeline routes, leverage American blood for Israeli gas markets.

https://www.dougfeith.com/docs/Clean_Break.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Pair conquest with surveillance. Control the land with tanks and drones, control the people with metadata and backdoors.

And every step of that software ladder—PROMIS, Ptech, Prism, Palantir—was lubricated with Clinton Foundation donations, Epstein offshore accounts, and Maxwell kompromat. You thought the Clinton Global Initiative was about Mosquito Coast bed nets in Africa?

CGI was about backhauling router data from African telecoms to MITRE, SAIC, and Booz Allen. CGI was about seeding overthrows in Libya and Syria, biometric ID in Liberia and in Sudan, and Coup Coup Cachoo in Ukraine. Every Clinton handshake was an Israeli pipeline map. Every gala dinner was a fusion center prototype.

Part III — Cracker Barrel as a Counter-Fusion Center

So what is Cracker Barrel News? It’s a counter-fusion center. Not a billion-dollar Fort Belvoir SCIF with Palantir dashboards. Just a circle of rocking chairs, a Cherokee checkerboard, a pot of coffee. Kids in the corn maze, not in fentanyl morgues.

Farmers swapping crop-rotation tips with AI coders, not FBI informants swapping burner phones at 3 a.m. Calling out the Hillary Clinton research from 2017 for Congressional investigators in September of 2025.

Not Tim Walz, send out Vance Boelter for thirty shell casings' “Wellness checks” for state representatives who aren’t “mean enough”.

At Cracker Barrel News, you don’t get inflamed knees from cytokine storms. You get soybeans fixing nitrogen into your soil. You don’t get DHS predictive policing. You get Deere tractors running AI algorithms designed by 12-year-olds with pumpkin laptops. And when the grid goes down, you don’t need a Starlink backdoor—you’ve got the rocking chair network, local food, local truth.

Part IV — Beyond Reproach, Beyond Zionist Software

Here’s the move: you inoculate yourself against the smear machine. We built the Shoa Institute Holocaust archive. We built the kibbutz in Michigan with the SuperJew Aaron Adler. We’ve got Jewish moral high ground beyond reproach, except maybe the earliest settlers of Israel. That allows us to call out Palantir’s dual-citizenship hijack of the Constitution, we do it from a place no ADL op-ed can touch.

We don’t blame Judaism. We blame Sid Blumenthal. We don’t blame Israel. We blame Alex Karp’s Gotham AI dragging net around Indiana farm kids. And the Cracker Barrel chair makes you bulletproof. Because you can sit, sip, and calmly say: “I love Israel’s survival, but I will not let you launder Oklahoma City, 9/11, and COVID into excuses for biometric tyranny.”

Part V — Medicine Without the Medicare Fraud

At the Cracker Barrel table, you don’t worship at the altar of Big Pharma. You talk about checkpoint inhibitors, pancreatic cancer markers, and the bile salt tingling in your ankles. You discuss Henrietta Lacks without acknowledging the history of Tuskegee's use of her chromosomes in vaccines. You talk about City of Hope buying Cancer Centers of America without letting DARPA ADEPT turn it into mRNA kill-switches.

Palantir thrives on inflamed bodies, on Xanax prescriptions, on Cymbalta dependencies. Cracker Barrel thrives on elderberry lozenges, cancer dogs sniffing tumors at Stage 1, and neighbors pooling cash for a colonoscopy. That’s how you beat Pfizer’s metadata racket: with rocking chairs, not with Remdesivir.

Part VI — Tribunals of 2017 (That Nobody Noticed)

Everyone’s waiting for Durham, for Patel, for Bongino. Forget it. The tribunal already happened in 2017. We dropped the Podesta Group like a bag of dirt. We froze the Clinton Global Initiative when Eric Braverman refused to sign the books. We made Fusion GPS stillborn. All with citizen journalism—livestreams, FOIAs, street reporting.

They tried to resurrect CGI after COVID, after Ukraine. But the rocking chair tribunal already delivered the verdict. The Clinton Foundation is a shell. Sid Blumenthal can write puff pieces. Clooney can host dinners. But the rocking chair network already convicted them in the court of citizen journalists.

Part VII — Controlled Demolitions and Controlled Narratives

Robert Maxwell taught his daughter one thing: when there’s an investigation, blow up the building. Murrah Building, 9/11 towers, Benghazi annex. Epstein and Ghislaine learned the lesson: control demolitions, control narratives.

But the Cracker Barrel chair rewrites that script. Instead of “air blast knocks down four reinforced pillars,” we say, “go ahead, try to blow your fingers off your hand with hot air.” Instead of PRISM and Palantir collecting it all, we say, “No thanks, we’ll play Cherokee checkers for patterns.”

Every time you rock back and forth, you remember: don’t chase the laser pointer. Look at the wall it’s dancing on.

Part VIII — Culture Wars on the Wall

Walk into a Cracker Barrel today and they’ve stripped the walls—no Lindbergh, no Jim Thorpe, no Ford Tri-Motor. Just ESG flags and Klaus Schwab pamphlets. That’s the cultural demolition. But at Cracker Barrel News, the walls come back alive: memorabilia from Buckley’s 50 years of reporting, Norman Rockwell Americana, Henry Ford hydroelectric photos.

Every rocking chair circle becomes a museum, every pumpkin carving a STEM lab. That’s how you inoculate your kids against becoming Antifa or Aryan Knights. You put culture back on the wall, and you let them carve data patterns into pumpkins instead of stabbing sorority girls in Idaho.

Part IX — Courage, Not Catastrophe

Look at Rob Roy McGregor walking into an ambush, outnumbered eight to one, saying, “Throw down now and your lives will be spared.” That’s the spirit of citizen journalism. You don’t need fusion centers, you don’t need Palantir dashboards, you don’t need Sid Blumenthal telling you there’s no enemy. You need courage.

Task Force had it when she walked into houses full of known terrorists with nothing but a clipboard. That’s Cracker Barrel courage. No think-tank paycheck, no $400,000 from Paul Whelan’s arms dealer. Just rocking chair bravery, facing Tinker and saying, “Throw down now.”

Part X — The Clinton Foundation Inquisition

And that brings us to the inquisition. Not a tribunal in The Hague. Not a Durham indictment. The inquisition is happening in every Cracker Barrel News circle. Every rocking chair that clacks is a gavel. Every simultaneous sip is a cross-examination.

Hillary can relaunch CGI. Epstein can archive his 100,000 Ehud Barak emails. But the Cracker Barrel inquisition has already delivered the verdict: guilty of laundering war, guilty of running PROMIS pipelines, guilty of turning philanthropy into Palantir.

And the sentence? We don’t need jail. We don’t need Gitmo. The sentence is exposure. The sentence is rocking chairs multiplying 3,100 times across America, every town a counter-fusion center, every coffee sip a rebuke to surveillance conquest. That’s the real inquisition. That’s Cracker Barrel News.

Closing Sip

So good morning, world. We’ve built the Rocking Chair Rebellion. We’ve turned Cherokee checkers into metadata maps. We’ve turned Kenny Chesney into an antidote to Palantir. We’ve formed Cracker Barrel News for the express purpose of the Clinton Foundation inquisition. And the only question left is: will you sit down, rock back, and take the sip?

☕ Simultaneous sip. 100% to the Big Guy upstairs.