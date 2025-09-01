George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJ Burgess's avatar
DJ Burgess
4h

I've been on my rocking chair defying the status quo and living free since I was 19. I'm 75.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture