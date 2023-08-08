My battle with Bob Malone began with a simple journalistic inquiry. What was the timeline of events beginning in January 2020 when you received a call from Robert Kadlec, from the head of the pandemic readiness helm of the HHS?

I had read an article in science magazine that had attributed Robert Kadlec of HHS’s “first call” to Robert Malone in January 2020. Usually the first call you make to someone in the world crisis is a pretty important person. Captain Kirk usually calls “Scotty” for an engine room check during a major battle, not some unimportant contractor without authority. Here is what Science Magazine reported in April 2020.

My question was a simple one. Why didn’t you just recommend the standard of care at that time which was hydroxychloroquine? None other than the “Bat Lady”, Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, had already done a huge study with Bob Malone’s long time DARPA friend, Michael Callahan in Wuhan and the public results were widely available February 4th, 2020, even without Michael Callahan’s inside information.

As you can see, Robert Malone isn’t interested on March 28th, 2020 in the megastudy on the standard of care, hydroxychloroquine, the Chinese were already using successfully since Feb 2nd, 2020. He was interest in one case related to a Cold War cancer biolab director’s sister, Tracey Tuveson. I had already accused the same Cold Spring Harbor biolab and HHS’ Robert Kadlec for running “live exercises” for the US State Department with new, novel viruses in Eastern Europe in 2018. And I already accused the US State Dept. of running a “live exercise” in Wuhan at this March 28th, 2020 juncture, with Robert Kadlec at the helm.

Trial Site News was reporting the Robert Kadlec, Mr. BioAgent going back to Saddam Hussein’s Anthrax, was meeting with Malone about the Cold Spring Harbor anecdotal evidence at that time. Is it a fair question to ask why hydroxychloroquine is not being considered as a repurposed drug at this time? Is it fair to ask, instead, why are a bunch of bioagent Iraq warriors deciding the next thing they want to test on the American public? I had been asking these questions about the “Russians” and Ukrainians on Long Island and Cold Spring Harbor since 2018.

The litany of fifth generation warfare tactics Robert Malone used in response to my simple question is truly worthy of a psychological operations warfare manual. Was I not reading that the Chinese had already confirmed the Standard of Care was safe and effective for COVID in a huge study?

Instead of just responding with all the emails containing the words hydroxycloquine he wrote during that period and then publishing them, Malone instead chose to go down the path of using proxies to accuse me of everything from a string of felonies to the murder of my research partner, and he even retweeted numerous times a conspiracy theorist that accused me of complicit involvement in the 9/11 murders with my brother. All the documentation for this is in a lawsuit in the middle district of Florida.

This was right out of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules For Radicals” -attack the messenger.

My questions about ivermectin were met with even more hostility. I simply stated the fact that DARPA had already recommended ivermectin for SARS related coronaviruses in 2005. Malone immediately created a fantasy world where I was stalking him and unleashed a flurry of tweets while I was 8000 miles away in South Africa, that I was following his every step. I have only been within one mile of Robert Malone one time in my life, and that was at a professional conference which Malone and Steve Kirsch, Megadonor of the DNC, approved a press pass to. But the Saul Alinsky DNC tactics were about to start as soon as I arrived and asked for the approved press pass.

After receiving an approved press pass to the VSRF conference in Atlanta run my DNC Megadonor Steve Kirsch, I flew to Atlanta and checked in at the press desk. Malone refused my press pass, and I left the building with no fuss after waiting as I was told to do in the lobby for about twenty minutes.

Malone made this out to be a Rasputin-like attack, accusing me of being a stalker. I literally never left the front lobby press desk with witnesses watching my perfect manners the whole time.

Now Malone has followed me to California to meet with high roller donors to tell his fairy tales of victimhood once again Saul Alinsky would be proud. Even DNC Megadonor Steve Kirsch wouldn’t have this kind of gall for complete story reversal. Modern politics has in fact seen only one political figure with this kind of galaxy scale projection - Hillary Clinton. Congrats Bob, you made it the Hillary Alinsky Club.