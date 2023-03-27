Forward To Under Lockdown

My original reason for writing “Under Lockdown” was to expose how the lockdown decisions were made in America in the early months of 2020, and to expose the profiteers who benefitted by those decision of lockdown at the expense of the American public. I have, from the outset, have been especially critical of Dr. Robert Malone.

My criticism stems from not just Malone’s self serving decisions of early January and February 2020, but mostly from his decision to play the hero for the vaccine injured now all the windfall profits have been raked in after the experimental vaccine hype has run its course.

Journalist George Webb challenged Dr. Robert Malone to a debate about DOMANE in Atlanta on March 18th, 2023. Malone would have Webb thrown out of an Altanta Conference a week later to avoid questions about DOMANE.

Most observers, for instance, do not know that Dr. Robert Malone held the power in his hands to recommend that Hydroychloroquine and Ivermectin to be distributed to stop the spread of CoronaVirus through a program called DOMANE, and he instead chose to study Pepcid AC, despite fifteen years of study and a DARPA recommendation for Ivermectin.

Journalist Anne Vandersteel addresses the Sarasota Hospital Safety Board on March 23rd, 2023, representing victims of Remdesivir.

Survivor groups are now petitioning hospitals all over the United States for deaths caused by Remdesivir, a drug that somehow passed Dr. Robert Malone’s DOMANE approval despite two failed drug trials, one for Hepatitis-C and another for Ebola.

Robert Malone’s DOMANE was funded by the CARES Act for Emergency Funding for finding CoronaVirus cures. You can see from the AI results below that Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin were not in the DOMANE list of candidate drugs although both were well known treatments for SARS-like Corona viruses. Additionally, you will see that Remdesivir did win FDA Emergency approval in late April despite not being a DOMANE finalist also.

I have had the unfortunate task of covering many of these Remdesivir survivor events in person, and unfortunately, all the interviews about Remdesivir seem to have a tragic ending. I don’t have the luxury of just gnoshing with the trial lawyers, planning my next media fund raiser.

Undeterred by the human tragedy of Remdesivir his AI indulgence cost, Dr. Robert Malone blithely went about repositioning himself in November of 2021 as the hero of the vaccine injured, once the easy profits of false hope with experimental vaccines have been reaped.

Dr. Robert Malone made a spoof on the World’s Most Interesting Man Dos Equis commercial, promoting wine.

Interesting that Robert Malone’s DOMANE Finalists included Pfizer’s Celecoxid which had numerous lawsuits in the United States under its tradename Celebrex, and Robert Malone later marketing this product to the country of India when India demanded that Pfizer conduct clinical trials, and Pfizer refused.

Article by Daniel Gardner, February 4th, 2021, Ft. Belvoir, Virginia

Malone professed that the group running the Clinical Trial, Quantum Leap Health Care, mismanaged the clinical trial at Northwell Hospital in New York. Malone refuses to shed light on what went wrong in the clinical trial with Northwell or Quantum Leap, or why he gave up with just one failed, small trial when so much was at stake.

Even though Robert Malone states he did not coordinate with Retired CIA Officer, Michael Callahan, Trial Site News had a different version.

Malone then quickly transitioned into playing the hero for vaccine injured in the Summmer of 2021, seemingly after Hydroxyqcholoroquine and Ivermectin had been dispensed with. Malone filed as the star witness representing US Military personnel as vaccine injured in November of 2021 in the Middle District of Florida.

Journalist Webb reviews Dr. Robert Malone’s testimony from a lawsuit he was involved in, located in the Middle District of Florida.

Dr. Robert Malone benefited from the early hype of his Inovio COVID vaccine, with the stock going to almost $30. Now, Inovio stock is less than $1 a share in price.

So the beneficiaries of the COVID vaccine boom now seem to want to become the heroes of the vaccine injured with Dr. Robert Malone being the leading celebrity on the alternative media circuit. Interesting that the same people on the media circuit who stood to gain from COVID vaccines also were in charge of determining if existing drugs could be repurposed, obviating the need for COVID vaccines.

Dr. Chris Shoemaker says DARPA studied CoronaViruses for over a dozen years and determined that Ivermectin should be issued in 2016 if there should be an outbreak of a new, novel CoronaVirus.

Dr. Robert Malone’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DARPA) tasked him with evaluating repurposed drugs in February of 2020 for CoronaVirus, and Malone missed recommending Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, opening the door for CoronaVirus vaccine development.

Journalist George Webb was thrown out of Dr. Robert Malone’s COVID Litigation Conference after being granted a press pass on March 25th, 2023.

That is the incredibly hypocritical situation we find ourselves in, here at the end of March 2023. The “experts” who missed Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, and the same people that are now positioning themselves to pursue the lawsuits of families of the Remdesivir dead. Personally, I am working every day to get to the bottom of the DOMANE story, and this search for truth for a better tomorrow for every man, woman, and child in the world.

Dr. Robert Malone raises a Knight of Malta horses on his farm in Virginia.

Metadata Analysis of the DOMANE Finalist drugs makes one wonder if the program was improperly focused on binding to the H1 Histamine Receptor and not the ACE2 Receptor that is the main target of COVID.

Two of the DOMANE Finalists were antihistamine drugs like Singular and Zyrtec.

