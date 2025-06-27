Israel dominated Iran’s Iranian Revolutionary Guard for eleven days in their war, and then on the twelfth day, everything pivoted back to Iran, and both sides welcomed the peace after punishing losses on both sides. What was the cause of the instant peace? Trump’s Bunker Buster Bombs on the Iranian nuclear sites? I don’t think so.

We introduced the concept of the “Rothschild Teeter Totter” in 2018, where international bankers deliberately maintain a balance in conflict between two enemies to maximize war profiteering. It goes something like this. International bankers let oil-rich Iran be punished from the air for eleven days, with older Russian S-300 radar not even seeing the stealthy Israeli F-35 jets, resulting in devastating losses.

Will Iran perhaps now be more interested in purchasing more advanced fighters and anti-aircraft systems? Or should we allow Israel to change the regime in Tehran, and then we will deal with the new regime in our arms negotiations? Or how about some Shaheen-III Mach 18 highly supersonic missiles to get through Israel’s Iron Dome? Or maybe even some Chinene DF-17 missiles to go hypersonic?

On the twelfth day of the Iran-Israel war, I believe Chinese DF-17s may have been employed to hit Mossad Headquarters in Tel Aviv and Ness Ziona in the Gaza Strip, totally surprising Israel with the hypersonic final stage speeds to overwhelm Israel’s air defenses. We highlighted Mahan Airlines flights (IRGC-controlled) to and from China in my previous post.

Once Iran sees that the Pakistani Shaheen-III or the Chinese DF-17 can even the score with Israel, the distressed sale is made at top dollar with the regime hanging by a thread. Now it is time to return to the Israelis to discuss upgrading the Iron Dome or exploring F-35 missile interceptors.

And so it goes, back and forth, rocking the Rothschild teeter totter to extract rapacious, distressed premiums from both sides of the Iran-Israel War. And it doesn’t stop there. Since the world had a front-row seat to the twelve-day war, all the defense forces for the world's hot zones will now upgrade their military hardware as well.

Some say the whole twelve-day Israel-Iran War was “War Technology Theater” to extract billions from the US for Golden Dome technology in the Big, Beautiful Bill. We shall see. Our German researchers like

and Tim Wohler feel the same thing is happening with FluThrax and FluBlock with Sanofi Adventis. The Dutch Erasmus Lab drops the FluThrax bomb, and then the world desparately needs FluBlock.

Queen Maxima’s father, who used illegal bioagents in his defense of Henry Kissinger’s installed government in Argentina in the 1970s, stood out from the crowd in a dress that was a cross between Yellow Fever and Gangrene Green. If one dress and one color could have said, “You guys are all going to be buying FluBlock soon”, that was the color.

The Mark Rutte NATO strategy is simple: release the Erasmus Lab FluThrax to the world, and you will need Sanofi FluBlock. My ex-cop research partner, Task Force AKA Jenny Moore, was convinced this was going to happen in 2018 with Tim Alefantis, Sanofi Adventis, and the Universal Flu Vaccine.

Release Kraken as it were, and then release the funds from Defense budgets. We have been covering the potential release of a combination of Flu with anthrax and the Tim Alefantis Universal Flu Vaccine for eight years. This year’s iteration seems to be quadrivalent FluBlock.

Will Trump see another military Live Exercise coming his way, or will another Dark Winter descend on us? We can only continue to shine the sunlight of exposure and hope that it informs the conversation.

Oh yeah, the Ayatollah of Iran works on the same street in Iran where Iran develops bioweapons like FluThrax. So we won’t see the next Flu pandemic from Queen Maxima and the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, we will see it from the Ayatollah’s Pasteur Institute on his street in Tehran.

And the Ayatollah’s Mahan Airlines or Igor Kolomoisky’s Ukrainian planes with Iranian Chinese students flying from Tehran to Canada will bring it to us, just like the failed attempt to vector CoronaVirus in 2020.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51053220

Forewarned is forearmed. We will continue to expose the international banking games of “release the Kraken to release the funds”. Let’s hope the Trump Administration is listening.