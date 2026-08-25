Restore the Archive

I keep coming back to the archive.

Four thousand videos, maybe five thousand by now—door knocks, crime scenes, interviews, hotel rooms, parking lots, military bases, highways at midnight, cameras pointed at places where the official press never seems to stop. That is what I’m thinking about as I sit here in Los Angeles, trying to get this broadcast out before the pounding starts again, before somebody hits the paper-thin walls, before the connection drops, before the comments disappear, before another piece of the record goes down the memory hole.

Restore the archive.

That is the demand underneath everything else. Restore the work. Restore the interviews. Restore the evidence so people can inspect it and reach their own conclusions.

Because this is not only about whether YouTube likes me. It is not about a creator wanting his audience back. It is about who controls the public record when the public record lives on privately owned servers. It is about what happens when a platform can erase years of field reporting with a policy decision, an automated flag, or a line of code that nobody outside the company is allowed to see.

YouTube calls it moderation. I want to know what the algorithm actually did.

Which videos did it identify? Which words triggered it? Which sources did it consider authoritative? Which creators were promoted when they repeated the approved explanation, and which creators were pushed down when they challenged it? Was the same standard applied to both groups? Did the rules change after the facts changed, or did the old suppression machinery continue running after the official narrative began falling apart?

I’m not asking for a press release explaining that automated systems and human reviewers work together. YouTube already says that. It also says creators can appeal removals and terminations. That is the public-facing process. I’m asking what happened inside the machinery—inside the ranking systems, internal communications, policy tables, model updates, trust-and-safety instructions, and source-weighting decisions.

The code remembers.

Emails can disappear. Memos can be rewritten. People can say they do not recall. But software has versions. Models have training data. Enforcement systems generate logs. Recommendation systems score content. Somewhere there should be a record of why one person was amplified and another person was buried.