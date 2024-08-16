After his recent trip to Butler, Pennsylvania, Representative Clay Higgins issued a six-page report to Rep Mike Kelly, chairman of the Trump Assassination Task Force.

https://clayhiggins.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Preliminary-Investigative-Report-8.12.24.pdf

I have maintained that both Thomas Crooks and Maxwell Yearick were deputized to work as a volunteer sniper-spotter team for Beaver County ESU under the direction of Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol. Here is a potential photo of Crooks walking around the AGR Building before the rally with an AR-15 as if he had been deputized.

If I had only one issue I could mention in Representative Higgins Report, it would be he focuses on the very helpful folks at Butler County, and he misses the key Beaver County Deputies responsibility for the Assassin’s Roof.

Unfortunately, Representative Higgins's report missed the White Elephant in the room, namely the abandoned White Van, which was searched for explosives by fifteen police officers shortly after the Trump Assassination. The White Van is thought to be owned by an Antifa terrorist and associate of Thomas Crooks by the name of Maxwell Yearick, and Yearick may also be a second shooter in the Trump Assassination.

Since Yearick actively encouraged residents of Pittsburgh to go to Washington, DC, to use explosives to blow up buildings and Trump supporters, and Yearick actively engaged in attacks on Trump supporters in major US cities across the country, we thought this evidence was very relevant.

Many news outlets reported Yearick as the dead assassin due to a potential blood trace by the Secret Service of a bloody hallway and corridor in the Command Center that was supposed to cover the Assassin’s roof. Since Yearick has gone completely missing in the last month, this does not bode well for Trump, knowing a second possible assassin is on the loose.

Congressman Higgins somehow also missed the “Bloody Receipt” introduced by FBI Director Christopher Wray in Congressional testimony, which links the shooter Thomas Crooks to Antifa Terrorist Maxwell Yearick.

Representative Higgins somehow believes conspiracy theorists introduced evidence of this Bloody Receipt for the Home Depot Ladder, but nothing could be further from the truth. FBI Director Wray has so far refused to produce the Bloody Receipt for the public or the Home Depot Ladder Photo of the Crooks and Yearick purchase.

The Bloody Receipt, found in the pocket of the dead shooter Crooks, according to Christopher Wray, will lead to a picture of Crooks and Yearick purchasing a five-foot ladder together at a nearby Home Depot. Again, the FBI’s Christopher Wray introduced this evidence, so it is hard to imagine how it can be characterized as a conspiracy theory.

We don’t even know the disposition of the abandoned White Van at this point, and it may even have been returned to the Antifa Terrorists. I went to as many of Maxwell Yearick's known locations as possible, following his addresses all over Pittsburgh, Michigan, Oregon, and Washington, but I have yet to locate the White Van.

I went to the Clairton Sportsmen Club, where I believe the White Van made many trips. The Clairton Sportsmens Club was also left out of the Higgins Report.

The Higgins Report also failed to mention the Bomb Threat that occurred on J13, which seems a very significant event to leave out of the Report.

The Higgins Report also failed to ask for the bodycams of Beaver County Deputies at the scene who blamed the Secret Secret for abandoning their posts covering the Assassin’s Roof.

The Higgins Report also failed to call for the subpoenas of Beaver County Deputies that blamed the Secret Service for their Mass Exodus from sniper windows covering the Assassination Roof.

The Higgins Report did a good job of dispelling the “Muzzle Flash” and “Water Tower” conspiracy theories, so some good occurred with the report. The omission of some official police and FBI evidence in the initial report is very unsettling, though, to say the least.